Inspired by koa-webpack plugin.
Under the hood it sets up webpack-dev-middleware and webpack-hot-middleware.
$ npm i --save-dev fastify-webpack-hmr
The plugin supports the following
Fastify and
Webpack versions. Please refer to corresponding branch in PR and issues.
|version
|branch
|fastify
|webpack
|end of support
|1.x
|1.x
|1.x
|4.x
|EOL
|2.x
|2.x
|2.x
|4.x
|TBD
|3.x
|master
|3.x
|4.x
|TBD
⚠️ This project is meant to be used in development environment only.
For a more detailed exampe please check out the
example directory.
The plugin accepts a configuration object, with a following properties:
{object}
optional
If you pass a custom
webpack compiler instance to the plugin, it will pass that to the middlewares.
Note: if you pass a
compiler option the plugin omits the
config option.
const fastify = require('fastify')()
const HMR = require('fastify-webpack-hmr')
const webpack = require('webpack')
const webpackConfig = require('path/to/your/webpack/config')
const compiler = webpack(webpackConfig)
fastify.register(HMR, { compiler })
fastify.listen(3000)
{string|object}
optional
If you pass this option instead of a
compiler, the plugin tries to set up the webpack compiler and will pass that compiler instance to the middlewares. For the detailed configuration options please check the
webpack documentation.
If config is a
string it has to be a path to a valid webpack configuration file.
const fastify = require('fastify')()
const HMR = require('fastify-webpack-hmr')
const { join } = require('path')
const config = join(__dirname, 'path.to.your.webpack.config')
fastify.register(HMR, { config })
fastify.listen(3000)
Or you can directly pass a valid webpack configuration
object.
const fastify = require('fastify')()
const HMR = require('fastify-webpack-hmr')
const { join } = require('path')
const hotConf = 'webpack-hot-middleware/client?path=/__webpack_hmr'
const config = {
mode: 'development', // Prevents webpack warning
// Add the webpack-hot-middleware to the entry point array.
entry: [join(__dirname, 'path.to.your.client.file'), hotConf],
output: {
publicPath: '/assets',
filename: 'main.js'
}
}
fastify.register(HMR, { config })
fastify.listen(3000)
{object}
optional
Additional configuration options which will be passed to
webpack-dev-middleware.
{boolean|object}
optional
You can
disable webpack-hot-middleware if you set this option
false.
If it is an
object it will be passed to
webpack-hot-middleware.
In multi compiler mode you must pass the
webpackDev.publicPath option to the plugin.
Tip: Don't forget to set name parameter when you register
webpack-hot-middlewarein entry array. It makes sure that bundles don't process each other's updates.
const fastify = require('fastify')()
const HMR = require('fastify-webpack-hmr')
const { join } = require('path')
const hotConf = 'webpack-hot-middleware/client?path=/__webpack_hmr'
const config = [
{
name: 'mobile',
mode: 'development',
entry: [
join(__dirname, 'example', 'mobile.js'),
`${hotConf}&name=mobile`
],
stats: false,
output: { filename: 'mobile.js', publicPath: '/assets' }
},
{
name: 'desktop',
mode: 'development',
entry: [
join(__dirname, 'example', 'desktop.js'),
`${hotConf}&name=desktop`
],
stats: false,
output: { filename: 'desktop.js', publicPath: '/assets' }
}
]
const webpackDev = { publicPath: '/assets' }
fastify.register(HMR, { config, webpackDev })
fastify.listen(3000)
This plugin decorates the
fastify instance with
webpack object. The object has the following properties:
compiler The
webpack compiler instance.
dev The
webpack-dev-middleware instance.
hot The
webpack-hot-middleware instance.
Licensed under MIT.