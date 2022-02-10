A Fastify plugin for serving a Swagger UI, using Swagger (OpenAPI v2) or OpenAPI v3 schemas automatically generated from your route schemas, or from an existing Swagger/OpenAPI schema.
Supports Fastify versions
>=3.0.0. For
fastify@2, please refer to
branch@2.x and for
fastify@1.9, please refer to
branch@1.x.
If you are looking for a plugin to generate routes from an existing OpenAPI schema, check out fastify-swaggergen.
npm i fastify-swagger --save
Add it to your project with
register, pass it some options, call the
swagger API, and you are done!
const fastify = require('fastify')()
fastify.register(require('fastify-swagger'), {
routePrefix: '/documentation',
swagger: {
info: {
title: 'Test swagger',
description: 'Testing the Fastify swagger API',
version: '0.1.0'
},
externalDocs: {
url: 'https://swagger.io',
description: 'Find more info here'
},
host: 'localhost',
schemes: ['http'],
consumes: ['application/json'],
produces: ['application/json'],
tags: [
{ name: 'user', description: 'User related end-points' },
{ name: 'code', description: 'Code related end-points' }
],
definitions: {
User: {
type: 'object',
required: ['id', 'email'],
properties: {
id: { type: 'string', format: 'uuid' },
firstName: { type: 'string' },
lastName: { type: 'string' },
email: {type: 'string', format: 'email' }
}
}
},
securityDefinitions: {
apiKey: {
type: 'apiKey',
name: 'apiKey',
in: 'header'
}
}
},
uiConfig: {
docExpansion: 'full',
deepLinking: false
},
uiHooks: {
onRequest: function (request, reply, next) { next() },
preHandler: function (request, reply, next) { next() }
},
staticCSP: true,
transformStaticCSP: (header) => header,
exposeRoute: true
})
fastify.put('/some-route/:id', {
schema: {
description: 'post some data',
tags: ['user', 'code'],
summary: 'qwerty',
params: {
type: 'object',
properties: {
id: {
type: 'string',
description: 'user id'
}
}
},
body: {
type: 'object',
properties: {
hello: { type: 'string' },
obj: {
type: 'object',
properties: {
some: { type: 'string' }
}
}
}
},
response: {
201: {
description: 'Successful response',
type: 'object',
properties: {
hello: { type: 'string' }
}
},
default: {
description: 'Default response',
type: 'object',
properties: {
foo: { type: 'string' }
}
}
},
security: [
{
"apiKey": []
}
]
}
}, (req, reply) => {})
fastify.ready(err => {
if (err) throw err
fastify.swagger()
})
fastify-swagger supports two registration modes
dynamic and
static:
dynamic is the default mode, if you use
fastify-swagger this way API schemas will be auto-generated from route schemas:
// All of the below parameters are optional but are included for demonstration purposes
{
// swagger 2.0 options
swagger: {
info: {
title: String,
description: String,
version: String
},
externalDocs: Object,
host: String,
schemes: [ String ],
consumes: [ String ],
produces: [ String ],
tags: [ Object ],
securityDefinitions: Object
},
// openapi 3.0.3 options
// openapi: {
// info: {
// title: String,
// description: String,
// version: String,
// },
// externalDocs: Object,
// servers: [ Object ],
// components: Object,
// security: [ Object ],
// tags: [ Object ]
// }
}
All properties detailed in the Swagger (OpenAPI v2) and OpenAPI v3 specifications can be used.
fastify-swagger will generate API schemas that adhere to the Swagger specification by default.
If provided an
openapi option it will generate OpenAPI compliant API schemas instead.
Examples of using
fastify-swagger in
dynamic mode:
static mode must be configured explicitly. In this mode
fastify-swagger serves an already existing Swagger or OpenAPI schema that is passed to it in
specification.path:
{
mode: 'static',
specification: {
path: './examples/example-static-specification.yaml',
postProcessor: function(swaggerObject) {
return swaggerObject
},
baseDir: '/path/to/external/spec/files/location',
},
}
The
specification.postProcessor parameter is optional. It allows you to change your Swagger object on the fly (for example - based on the environment).
It accepts
swaggerObject - a JavaScript object that was parsed from your
yaml or
json file and should return a Swagger schema object.
specification.baseDir allows specifying the directory where all spec files that are included in the main one using
$ref will be located.
By default, this is the directory where the main spec file is located. Provided value should be an absolute path without trailing slash.
An example of using
fastify-swagger with
static mode enabled can be found here.
|Option
|Default
|Description
|exposeRoute
|false
|Exposes documentation route.
|hiddenTag
|X-HIDDEN
|Tag to control hiding of routes.
|hideUntagged
|false
|If
true remove routes without tags from resulting Swagger/OpenAPI schema file.
|initOAuth
|{}
|Configuration options for Swagger UI initOAuth.
|openapi
|{}
|OpenAPI configuration.
|routePrefix
|'/documentation'
|Overwrite the default Swagger UI route prefix.
|staticCSP
|false
|Enable CSP header for static resources.
|stripBasePath
|true
|Strips base path from routes in docs.
|swagger
|{}
|Swagger configuration.
|transform
|null
|Transform method for schema.
|transformStaticCSP
|undefined
|Synchronous function to transform CSP header for static resources if the header has been previously set.
|uiConfig
|{}
|Configuration options for Swagger UI. Must be literal values, see #5710.
|uiHooks
|{}
|Additional hooks for the documentation's routes. You can provide the
onRequest and
preHandler hooks with the same route's options interface.
|refResolver
|{}
|Option to manage the
$refs of your application's schemas. Read the
$ref documentation
If you set
exposeRoute to
true the plugin will expose the documentation with the following APIs:
|URL
|Description
'/documentation/json'
|The JSON object representing the API
'/documentation/yaml'
|The YAML object representing the API
'/documentation/'
|The swagger UI
'/documentation/*'
|External files that you may use in
$ref
To use different schemas such as Joi you can pass a synchronous
transform method in the options to convert them back to standard JSON schemas expected by this plugin to generate the documentation (
dynamic mode only).
const convert = require('joi-to-json')
fastify.register(require('fastify-swagger'), {
swagger: { ... },
...
transform: schema => {
const {
params = undefined,
body = undefined,
querystring = undefined,
...others
} = schema
const transformed = { ...others }
if (params) transformed.params = convert(params)
if (body) transformed.body = convert(body)
if (querystring) transformed.querystring = convert(querystring)
return transformed
}
}
$refs
When this plugin is configured as
dynamic mode, it will resolve all
$refs in your application's schemas.
This process will create an new in-line schema that is going to reference itself.
This logic step is done to make sure that the generated documentation is valid, otherwise the Swagger UI will try to fetch the schemas from the server or the network and fail.
By default, this option will resolve all
$refs renaming them to
def-${counter}, but your view models keep the original
$id naming thanks to the
title parameter.
To customize this logic you can pass a
refResolver option to the plugin:
fastify.register(require('fastify-swagger'), {
swagger: { ... },
...
refResolver: {
buildLocalReference (json, baseUri, fragment, i) {
return json.$id || `my-fragment-${i}`
}
}
}
To deep down the
buildLocalReference arguments, you may read the documentation.
description is a required field as per the Swagger specification. If it is not provided then the plugin will automatically generate one with the value
'Default Response'.
If you supply a
description it will be used for both the response and response body schema, for example:
fastify.get('/description', {
schema: {
response: {
200: {
description: 'response and schema description',
type: 'string'
}
}
}
}, () => {})
Generates this in a Swagger (OpenAPI v2) schema's
paths:
{
"/description": {
"get": {
"responses": {
"200": {
"description": "response and schema description",
"schema": {
"description": "response and schema description",
"type": "string"
}
}
}
}
}
}
And this in a OpenAPI v3 schema's
paths:
{
"/description": {
"get": {
"responses": {
"200": {
"description": "response and schema description",
"content": {
"application/json": {
"schema": {
"description": "response and schema description",
"type": "string"
}
}
}
}
}
}
}
}
If you want to provide different descriptions for the response and response body, use the
x-response-description field alongside
description:
fastify.get('/responseDescription', {
schema: {
response: {
200: {
'x-response-description': 'response description',
description: 'schema description',
type: 'string'
}
}
}
}, () => {})
Fastify supports both the
2xx and
3xx status codes, however Swagger (OpenAPI v2) itself does not.
fastify-swagger transforms
2xx status codes into
200, but will omit it if a
200 status code has already been declared.
OpenAPI v3 supports the
2xx syntax so is unaffected.
Example:
{
response: {
'2xx': {
description: '2xx',
type: 'object'
}
}
}
// will become
{
response: {
200: {
schema: {
description: '2xx',
type: 'object'
}
}
}
}
You can decorate your own response headers by following the below example:
{
response: {
200: {
type: 'object',
headers: {
'X-Foo': {
type: 'string'
}
}
}
}
}
Note: You need to specify
type property when you decorate the response headers, otherwise the schema will be modified by Fastify.
Empty body responses are supported by
fastify-swagger.
Please specify
type: 'null' for the response otherwise Fastify itself will fail to compile the schema:
{
response: {
204: {
type: 'null',
description: 'No Content'
},
503: {
type: 'null',
description: 'Service Unavailable'
}
}
}
Note: OpenAPI's terminology differs from Fastify's. OpenAPI uses "parameter" to refer to parts of a request that in Fastify's validation documentation are called "querystring", "params", and "headers".
OpenAPI provides some options beyond those provided by the JSON schema specification for specifying the shape of parameters. A prime example of this is the
collectionFormat option for specifying how to encode parameters that should be handled as arrays of values.
These encoding options only change how Swagger UI presents its documentation and how it generates
curl commands when the
Try it out button is clicked.
Depending on which options you set in your schema, you may also need to change the default query string parser used by Fastify so that it produces a JavaScript object that will conform to the schema.
As far as arrays are concerned, the default query string parser conforms to the
collectionFormat: "multi" specification.
If you were to select
collectionFormat: "csv", you would have to replace the default query string parser with one that parses CSV parameter values into arrays.
The same applies to the other parts of a request that OpenAPI calls "parameters" and which are not encoded as JSON in a request.
You can also apply different serialization
style and
explode as specified here.
fastify-swagger supports these options as shown in this example:
fastify.route({
method: 'GET',
url: '/',
schema: {
querystring: {
type: 'object',
required: ['fields'],
additionalProperties: false,
properties: {
fields: {
type: 'array',
items: {
type: 'string'
},
minItems: 1,
//
// Note that this is an OpenAPI version 2 configuration option. The
// options changed in version 3.
//
// Put `collectionFormat` on the same property which you are defining
// as an array of values. (i.e. `collectionFormat` should be a sibling
// of the `type: "array"` specification.)
collectionFormat: 'multi'
}
},
// OpenAPI 3 serialization options
explode: false,
style: "deepObject"
}
},
handler (request, reply) {
reply.send(request.query.fields)
}
})
There is a complete runnable example here.
Note: not supported by Swagger (OpenAPI v2), only OpenAPI v3
http://localhost/?filter={"foo":"baz","bar":"qux"}
IMPORTANT CAVEAT You will need to change the default query string parser used by Fastify so that it produces a JavaScript object that will conform to the schema. See example.
fastify.route({
method: 'GET',
url: '/',
schema: {
querystring: {
type: 'object',
required: ['filter'],
additionalProperties: false,
properties: {
filter: {
type: 'object',
required: ['foo'],
properties: {
foo: { type: 'string' },
bar: { type: 'string' }
},
'x-consume': 'application/json'
}
}
}
},
handler (request, reply) {
reply.send(request.query.filter)
}
})
Will generate this in the OpenAPI v3 schema's
paths:
{
"/": {
"get": {
"parameters": [
{
"in": "query",
"name": "filter",
"required": true,
"content": {
"application/json": {
"schema": {
"type": "object",
"required": [
"foo"
],
"properties": {
"foo": {
"type": "string"
},
"bar": {
"type": "string"
}
}
}
}
}
}
]
}
}
}
Note: not supported by Swagger (OpenAPI v2), only OpenAPI v3
OpenAPI v3 Links are added by adding a
links property to the top-level options of a route. See:
fastify.get('/user/:id', {
schema: {
params: {
type: 'object',
properties: {
id: {
type: 'string',
description: 'the user identifier, as userId'
}
},
required: ['id']
},
response: {
200: {
type: 'object',
properties: {
uuid: {
type: 'string',
format: 'uuid'
}
}
}
}
},
links: {
// The status code must match the one in the response
200: {
address: {
// See the OpenAPI documentation
operationId: 'getUserAddress',
parameters: {
id: '$request.path.id'
}
}
}
}
}, () => {})
fastify.get('/user/:id/address', {
schema: {
operationId: 'getUserAddress',
params: {
type: 'object',
properties: {
id: {
type: 'string',
description: 'the user identifier, as userId'
}
},
required: ['id']
},
response: {
200: {
type: 'string'
}
}
}
}, () => {})
There are two ways to hide a route from the Swagger UI:
{ hide: true } to the schema object inside the route declaration.
hiddenTag options property inside the route declaration. Default is
X-HIDDEN.
You can protect your documentation by configuring an authentication hook.
Here is an example using the
fastify-basic-auth plugin:
await fastify.register(require('fastify-basic-auth'), {
validate (username, password, req, reply, done) {
if (username === 'admin' && password === 'admin') {
done()
} else {
done(new Error('You can not access'))
}
},
authenticate: true
})
fastify.register(fastifySwagger, {
exposeRoute: true,
uiHooks: {
onRequest: fastify.basicAuth
}
})
Registering
fastify-swagger decorates the fastify instance with
fastify.swagger(), which returns a JSON object representing the API.
If
{ yaml: true } is passed to
fastify.swagger() it will return a YAML string.
You can integration this plugin with
fastify-helmet with some little work.
fastify-helmet options example:
.register(helmet, instance => {
return {
contentSecurityPolicy: {
directives: {
...helmet.contentSecurityPolicy.getDefaultDirectives(),
"form-action": ["'self'"],
"img-src": ["'self'", "data:", "validator.swagger.io"],
"script-src": ["'self'"].concat(instance.swaggerCSP.script),
"style-src": ["'self'", "https:"].concat(
instance.swaggerCSP.style
),
}
}
}
})
$id and
$ref usage
In order to start development run:
npm i
npm run prepare
So that swagger-ui static folder will be generated for you.
fastify-static serves
swagger-ui static files, then calls
/docs/json to get the Swagger file and render it.
The
/docs/json endpoint in dynamic mode produces a single
swagger.json file resolving all your
Licensed under MIT.
