Plugin for serving static files as fast as possible. Supports Fastify version
3.x.
Please refer to this branch and related versions for Fastify
^2.0.0 compatibility.
Please refer to this branch and related versions for Fastify
^1.11.0 compatibility.
npm install --save fastify-static
const fastify = require('fastify')()
const path = require('path')
fastify.register(require('fastify-static'), {
root: path.join(__dirname, 'public'),
prefix: '/public/', // optional: default '/'
})
fastify.get('/another/path', function (req, reply) {
return reply.sendFile('myHtml.html') // serving path.join(__dirname, 'public', 'myHtml.html') directly
})
fastify.get('/path/with/different/root', function (req, reply) {
return reply.sendFile('myHtml.html', path.join(__dirname, 'build')) // serving a file from a different root location
})
fastify.get('/another/path', function (req, reply) {
return reply.sendFile('myHtml.html', { cacheControl: false }) // overriding the options disabling cache-control headers
})
const fastify = require('fastify')()
const fastifyStatic = require('fastify-static')
const path = require('path')
// first plugin
fastify.register(fastifyStatic, {
root: path.join(__dirname, 'public')
})
// second plugin
fastify.register(fastifyStatic, {
root: path.join(__dirname, 'node_modules'),
prefix: '/node_modules/',
decorateReply: false // the reply decorator has been added by the first plugin registration
})
content-disposition header
const fastify = require('fastify')()
const path = require('path')
fastify.register(require('fastify-static'), {
root: path.join(__dirname, 'public'),
prefix: '/public/', // optional: default '/'
})
fastify.get('/another/path', function (req, reply) {
return reply.download('myHtml.html', 'custom-filename.html') // sending path.join(__dirname, 'public', 'myHtml.html') directly with custom filename
})
fastify.get('/path/without/cache/control', function (req, reply) {
return reply.download('myHtml.html', { cacheControl: false }) // serving a file disabling cache-control headers
})
fastify.get('/path/without/cache/control', function (req, reply) {
return reply.download('myHtml.html', 'custom-filename.html', { cacheControl: false })
})
root (required)
The absolute path of the directory that contains the files to serve.
The file to serve will be determined by combining
req.url with the
provided root directory.
You can also provide an array of directories containing files to serve. This is useful for serving multiple static directories under a single prefix. Files are served in a "first found, first served" manner, so the order in which you list the directories is important. For best performance, you should always list your main asset directory first. Duplicate paths will raise an error.
prefix
Default:
'/'
A URL path prefix used to create a virtual mount path for the static directory.
prefixAvoidTrailingSlash
Default:
false
If set to false prefix will get trailing "/" at the end. If set to true, prefix will not append "/" to prefix.
schemaHide
Default:
true
A flag that define if the fastify route hide-schema attribute is hidden or not
setHeaders
Default:
undefined
A function to set custom headers on the response. Alterations to the headers
must be done synchronously. The function is called as
fn(res, path, stat),
where the arguments are:
res The response object.
path The path of the file that is being sent.
stat The stat object of the file that is being sent.
send Options
The following options are also supported and will be passed directly to the
send module:
You're able to alter this options when calling
reply.download('filename.html', options) or
reply.download('filename.html', 'otherfilename.html', options) on each response to a request.
redirect
Default:
false
If set to
true,
fastify-static redirects to the directory with a trailing slash.
This option cannot be set to
true with
wildcard set to
false on a server
with
ignoreTrailingSlash set to
true.
If this option is set to
false, then requesting directories without trailing
slash will trigger your app's 404 handler using
reply.callNotFound().
wildcard
Default:
true
If set to
true,
fastify-static adds a wildcard route to serve files.
If set to
false,
fastify-static globs the filesystem for all defined
files in the served folder (
${root}/**/*), and just creates the routes needed for
those and it will not serve the newly added file on the filesystem.
The default options of https://www.npmjs.com/package/glob are applied for getting the file list.
This option cannot be set to
false with
redirect set to
true on a server
with
ignoreTrailingSlash set to
true.
allowedPath
Default:
(pathname, root) => true
This function allows filtering the served files.
If the function returns
true, the file will be served.
If the function returns
false, Fastify's 404 handler will be called.
index
Default:
undefined
Under the hood we use send lib that by default supports "index.html" files. To disable this set false or to supply a new index pass a string or an array in preferred order.
list
Default:
undefined
If set, it provide the directory list calling the directory path.
Default response is json.
Example:
fastify.register(require('fastify-static'), {
root: path.join(__dirname, 'public'),
prefix: '/public/',
index: false
list: true
})
Request
GET .../public
Response
{ "dirs": ["dir1", "dir2"], "files": ["file1.png", "file2.txt"] }
list.format
Default:
json
Options:
html,
json
Directory list can be also in
html format; in that case,
list.render function is required.
You can override the option with URL parameter
format. Options are
html and
json.
GET .../public/assets?format=json
will return the response as json independent of
list.format.
Example:
fastify.register(require('fastify-static'), {
root: path.join(__dirname, 'public'),
prefix: '/public/',
list: {
format: 'html',
render: (dirs, files) => {
return `
<html><body>
<ul>
${dirs.map(dir => `<li><a href="${dir.href}">${dir.name}</a></li>`).join('\n ')}
</ul>
<ul>
${files.map(file => `<li><a href="${file.href}" target="_blank">${file.name}</a></li>`).join('\n ')}
</ul>
</body></html>
`
},
}
})
Request
GET .../public
Response
<html><body>
<ul>
<li><a href="/dir1">dir1</a></li>
<li><a href="/dir1">dir2</a></li>
</ul>
<ul>
<li><a href="/foo.html" target="_blank">foo.html</a></li>
<li><a href="/foobar.html" target="_blank">foobar.html</a></li>
<li><a href="/index.css" target="_blank">index.css</a></li>
<li><a href="/index.html" target="_blank">index.html</a></li>
</ul>
</body></html>
list.names
Default:
['']
Directory list can respond to different routes, declared in
list.names options.
Note: if a file with the same name exists, the actual file is sent.
Example:
fastify.register(require('fastify-static'), {
root: path.join(__dirname, '/static'),
prefix: '/public',
prefixAvoidTrailingSlash: true,
list: {
format: 'json',
names: ['index', 'index.json', '/']
}
})
Dir list respond with the same content to
GET .../public
GET .../public/
GET .../public/index
GET .../public/index.json
list.extendedFolderInfo
Default:
undefined
If
true some extended information for folders will be accessible in
list.render and in the json response.
render(dirs, files) {
const dir = dirs[0];
dir.fileCount // number of files in this folder
dir.totalFileCount // number of files in this folder (recursive)
dir.folderCount // number of folders in this folder
dir.totalFolderCount // number of folders in this folder (recursive)
dir.totalSize // size of all files in this folder (recursive)
dir.lastModified // most recent last modified timestamp of all files in this folder (recursive)
}
Warning: This will slightly decrease the performance, especially for deeply nested file structures.
list.jsonFormat
Default:
names
Options:
names,
extended
This option determines the output format when
json is selected.
names:
{
"dirs": [
"dir1",
"dir2"
],
"files": [
"file1.txt",
"file2.txt"
]
}
extended:
{
"dirs": [
{
"name": "dir1",
"stats": {
"dev": 2100,
"size": 4096,
...
},
"extendedInfo": {
"fileCount": 4,
"totalSize": 51233,
...
}
}
],
"files": [
{
"name": "file1.txt",
"stats": {
"dev": 2200,
"size": 554,
...
}
}
]
}
preCompressed
Default:
false
Try to send the brotli encoded asset first (when supported within the
Accept-Encoding headers), retry for gzip, then the fall back to the original
pathname. You may choose to skip compression for smaller files that don't benefit from it.
Assume this structure with the compressed asset as a sibling of the un-compressed counterpart:
./public
├── main.js
├── main.js.br
├── main.js.gz
├── crit.css
├── crit.css.gz
└── index.html
If you would just like to use the reply decorator and not serve whole directories automatically, you can simply pass the option
{ serve: false }. This will prevent the plugin from serving everything under
root.
The reply object is decorated with a
sendFile function by default. If you want to
disable this, pass the option
{ decorateReply: false }. If fastify-static is
registered to multiple prefixes in the same route only one can initialize reply
decorators.
If a request matches the URL
prefix but a file cannot be found for the
request, Fastify's 404 handler will be called. You can set a custom 404
handler with
fastify.setNotFoundHandler().
If an error occurs while trying to send a file, the error will be passed
to Fastify's error handler. You can set a custom error handler with
fastify.setErrorHandler().
stream.filename
If you need to access the filename inside the
onSend hook, you can use
payload.filename.
fastify.addHook('onSend', function (req, reply, payload, next) {
console.log(payload.filename)
next()
})
Licensed under MIT