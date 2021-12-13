fastify-socket.io enables the use of Socket.io in a Fastify application.
Supports Fastify versions
3.x
npm i fastify-socket.io socket.io
Require
fastify-socket.io and register it as any other plugin, it will add a
io decorator.
const fastify = require('fastify')()
fastify.register(require('fastify-socket.io'), {
// put your options here
})
fastify.get('/', (req, reply) => {
fastify.io.emit('hello')
})
fastify.listen(3000)
For more details see examples
You can use it as is without passing any option, or you can configure it as explained by Socket.io doc.
The plugin also adds an
onClose hook which closes the socket server when the
fastify instance is closed.
The code is a port for Fastify of
socket.io.
Licensed under MIT.
socket.io license