fastify-socket.io enables the use of Socket.io in a Fastify application.

Supports Fastify versions 3.x

Install

npm i fastify-socket .io socket .io

Usage

Require fastify-socket.io and register it as any other plugin, it will add a io decorator.

const fastify = require ( 'fastify' )() fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-socket.io' ), { }) fastify.get( '/' , (req, reply) => { fastify.io.emit( 'hello' ) }) fastify.listen( 3000 )

For more details see examples

You can use it as is without passing any option, or you can configure it as explained by Socket.io doc.

Hook

The plugin also adds an onClose hook which closes the socket server when the fastify instance is closed.

Acknowledgements

The code is a port for Fastify of socket.io .

License