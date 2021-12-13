openbase logo
fsi

fastify-socket.io

by Alessandro Magionami
3.0.0 (see all)

Fastify plugin for Socket.io

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

fastify-socket.io

js-standard-style CI workflow

fastify-socket.io enables the use of Socket.io in a Fastify application.

Supports Fastify versions 3.x

Install

npm i fastify-socket.io socket.io

Usage

Require fastify-socket.io and register it as any other plugin, it will add a io decorator.

const fastify = require('fastify')()

fastify.register(require('fastify-socket.io'), {
  // put your options here
})

fastify.get('/', (req, reply) => {
  fastify.io.emit('hello')
})

fastify.listen(3000)

For more details see examples

You can use it as is without passing any option, or you can configure it as explained by Socket.io doc.

Hook

The plugin also adds an onClose hook which closes the socket server when the fastify instance is closed.

Acknowledgements

The code is a port for Fastify of socket.io.

License

Licensed under MIT.
socket.io license

