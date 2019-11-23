npm i fastify-sentry -s
const fastify = require("fastify")();
// Should be first declaration
fastify.register(
require("fastify-sentry"),
{
dsn: "https://00000000000000000000000000000000@sentry.io/0000000",
environment: "local",
errorHandler: (err, request, reply) => {
// You can specify a custom behavior depending on the context of "request", generate a unique identifier etc.
if (request.raw.url === "/") {
reply.send({
error: 500,
message: 'The main path "/" didn\'t work!',
payload: err
});
} else {
reply.send({
error: 501,
message: "Some other path failed!",
payload: err
});
}
}
},
err => {
if (err) throw err;
}
);
fastify.get("/", async (request, reply) => {
// Errors in async functions are automatically caught
throw new Error("Oops");
reply.send({ hello: "world" });
});
fastify.get("/other-path", (request, reply) => {
// On the other hand, you need to pass the Error object to "reply.send" for it to be logged as Fastify does not catch errors in synchronous functions!
reply.send(new Error("I did it again!"));
});
This plugin adds the Sentry SDK error handler by using
fastify.setErrorHandler. This means that the Sentry SDK will only catch any errors thrown in routes with
async functions. In order to properly log errors thrown within synchronous functions, you need to pass the error object within
reply.send. It also adds certain metadata, namely the
path and the
ip parameters of
req.raw, to both the
User context and
Tag context of Sentry.
|Option
|Description
dsn
|Required, the DSN specified by Sentry.io to properly log errors to.
Licensed under GPLv3.