Fastify Sentry Plugin using the Sentry SDK

Installation

npm i fastify-sentry -s

Usage

const fastify = require ( "fastify" )(); fastify.register( require ( "fastify-sentry" ), { dsn : "https://00000000000000000000000000000000@sentry.io/0000000" , environment : "local" , errorHandler : ( err, request, reply ) => { if (request.raw.url === "/" ) { reply.send({ error : 500 , message : 'The main path "/" didn\'t work!' , payload : err }); } else { reply.send({ error : 501 , message : "Some other path failed!" , payload : err }); } } }, err => { if (err) throw err; } ); fastify.get( "/" , async (request, reply) => { throw new Error ( "Oops" ); reply.send({ hello : "world" }); }); fastify.get( "/other-path" , (request, reply) => { reply.send( new Error ( "I did it again!" )); });

Description

This plugin adds the Sentry SDK error handler by using fastify.setErrorHandler . This means that the Sentry SDK will only catch any errors thrown in routes with async functions. In order to properly log errors thrown within synchronous functions, you need to pass the error object within reply.send . It also adds certain metadata, namely the path and the ip parameters of req.raw , to both the User context and Tag context of Sentry.

Options

Option Description dsn Required, the DSN specified by Sentry.io to properly log errors to.

Author

Alex Papageorgiou

License

Licensed under GPLv3.