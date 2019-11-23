openbase logo
fs

fastify-sentry

by Alexander Papageorgiou
1.4.0 (see all)

A Fastify plugin for attaching Sentry to the framework

339

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

GPL-3.0-or-later

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Fastify Sentry Plugin using the Sentry SDK

NPM

CircleCI

Installation

npm i fastify-sentry -s

Usage

const fastify = require("fastify")();
// Should be first declaration
fastify.register(
  require("fastify-sentry"),
  {
    dsn: "https://00000000000000000000000000000000@sentry.io/0000000",
    environment: "local",
    errorHandler: (err, request, reply) => {
      // You can specify a custom behavior depending on the context of "request", generate a unique identifier etc.
      if (request.raw.url === "/") {
        reply.send({
          error: 500,
          message: 'The main path "/" didn\'t work!',
          payload: err
        });
      } else {
        reply.send({
          error: 501,
          message: "Some other path failed!",
          payload: err
        });
      }
    }
  },
  err => {
    if (err) throw err;
  }
);

fastify.get("/", async (request, reply) => {
  // Errors in async functions are automatically caught
  throw new Error("Oops");
  reply.send({ hello: "world" });
});

fastify.get("/other-path", (request, reply) => {
  // On the other hand, you need to pass the Error object to "reply.send" for it to be logged as Fastify does not catch errors in synchronous functions!
  reply.send(new Error("I did it again!"));
});

Description

This plugin adds the Sentry SDK error handler by using fastify.setErrorHandler. This means that the Sentry SDK will only catch any errors thrown in routes with async functions. In order to properly log errors thrown within synchronous functions, you need to pass the error object within reply.send. It also adds certain metadata, namely the path and the ip parameters of req.raw, to both the User context and Tag context of Sentry.

Options

OptionDescription
dsnRequired, the DSN specified by Sentry.io to properly log errors to.

Author

Alex Papageorgiou

License

Licensed under GPLv3.

