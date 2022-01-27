Create a secure stateless cookie session for Fastify, based on libsodium's Secret Key Box Encryption and fastify-cookie.
First generate a key with:
npx fastify-secure-session > secret-key
If running in Windows Powershell, you should use this command instead:
npx fastify-secure-session | Out-File -Encoding default -NoNewline -FilePath secret-key
Then, register the plugin as follows:
'use strict'
const fastify = require('fastify')({ logger: false })
const fs = require('fs')
const path = require('path')
fastify.register(require('fastify-secure-session'), {
// the name of the session cookie, defaults to 'session'
cookieName: 'my-session-cookie',
// adapt this to point to the directory where secret-key is located
key: fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'secret-key')),
cookie: {
path: '/'
// options for setCookie, see https://github.com/fastify/fastify-cookie
}
})
fastify.post('/', (request, reply) => {
request.session.set('data', request.body)
reply.send('hello world')
})
fastify.get('/', (request, reply) => {
const data = request.session.get('data')
if (!data) {
reply.code(404).send()
return
}
reply.send(data)
})
fastify.post('/logout', (request, reply) => {
request.session.delete()
reply.send('logged out')
})
If you enable
debug level logging,
you will see what steps the library is doing and understand why a session you
expect to be there is not present. For extra details, you can also enable
trace
level logging.
You can convert your key file to a hexadecimal string. This is useful in scenarios where you would rather load the key from an environment variable instead of deploying a file.
To convert a key file into a hexadecimal string you can do this in an npm script:
const keyBuffer = fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'secret-key'));
const hexString = keyBuffer.toString('hex');
console.log(hexString) // Outputs: 4fe91796c30bd989d95b62dc46c7c3ba0b6aa2df2187400586a4121c54c53b85
To use your hexadecimal string with this plugin you would need convert it back into a Buffer:
fastify.register(require('fastify-secure-session'), {
key: Buffer.from(process.env.COOKIE_KEY, 'hex')
})
httpOnly session cookie for all production purposes to reduce the risk of session highjacking or XSS.
It is possible to generate a high-entropy key from a (low-entropy) secret passphrase. This approach is the simplest to use, but it adds a significant startup delay as strong cryptography is applied.
const fastify = require('fastify')({ logger: false })
fastify.register(require('fastify-secure-session'), {
secret: 'averylogphrasebiggerthanthirtytwochars',
salt: 'mq9hDxBVDbspDR6n',
cookie: {
path: '/',
httpOnly: true // Use httpOnly for all production purposes
// options for setCookie, see https://github.com/fastify/fastify-cookie
}
})
fastify.post('/', (request, reply) => {
request.session.set('data', request.body)
reply.send('session set')
})
fastify.get('/', (request, reply) => {
const data = request.session.get('data')
if (!data) {
reply.code(404).send()
return
}
reply.send(data)
})
fastify.listen(3000)
It is possible to use an array for the key field to support key rotation as an additional security measure. Cookies will always be signed with the first key in the array to try to "err on the side of performance" however if decoding the key fails, it will attempt to decode using every subsequent value in the key array.
IMPORTANT: The new key you are trying to rotate to should always be the first key in the array. For example:
// first time running the app
fastify.register(require('fastify-secure-session'), {
key: [mySecureKey]
cookie: {
path: '/'
// options for setCookie, see https://github.com/fastify/fastify-cookie
}
})
The above example will sign and encrypt/decrypt sessions just fine. However, what if you want an extra security measure of being able to rotate your secret credentials for your application? This library supports this by allowing you to do the following:
// first time running the app
fastify.register(require('fastify-secure-session'), {
key: [myNewKey, mySecureKey]
cookie: {
path: '/'
// options for setCookie, see https://github.com/fastify/fastify-cookie
}
})
See that
myNewKey was added to the first index postion in the key array. This allows any sessions that were created
with the original
mySecureKey to still be decoded. The first time a session signed with an older key is "seen", by the application, this library will re-sign the cookie with the newest session key therefore improving performance for any subsequent session decodes.
To see a full working example, make sure you generate
secret-key1 and
secret-key2 alongside the js file below by running:
./node_modules/.bin/secure-session-gen-key > secret-key1
./node_modules/.bin/secure-session-gen-key > secret-key2
const fs = require('fs')
const fastify = require('fastify')({ logger: false })
const key1 = fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'secret-key1'))
const key2 = fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'secret-key2'))
fastify.register(require('fastify-secure-session'), {
// any old sessions signed with key2 will still be decoded successfully the first time and
// then re-signed with key1 to keep good performance with subsequent calls
key: [key1, key2],
cookie: {
path: '/'
// options for setCookie, see https://github.com/fastify/fastify-cookie
}
})
fastify.post('/', (request, reply) => {
// will always be encrypted using `key1` with the configuration above
request.session.set('data', request.body)
reply.send('session set')
})
fastify.get('/', (request, reply) => {
// will attempt to decode using key1 and then key2 if decoding with key1 fails
const data = request.session.get('data')
if (!data) {
reply.code(404).send()
return
}
reply.send(data)
})
fastify.listen(3000)
WARNING: The more keys you have in the key array can make the decode operation get expensive if too many keys are used. at once. It is recommended to only use 2 keys at a given time so that the most decode attempts will ever be is 2. This should allow ample support time for supporting sessions with an old key while rotating to the new one. If you have really long lived sessions it could be possible to need to support 3 or even 4 keys. Since old sessions are re-signed with the key at the first index the next time they are seen by the application, you can get away with this. That first time the older session is decoded will be a little more expensive though.
For a full "start to finish" example without having to generate keys and setup a server file, see the second test case in the test file at
/test/key-rotation.js in this repo.
You can configure the options for
setCookie inside a route by using the
session.options() method.
fastify.post('/', (request, reply) => {
request.session.set('data', request.body)
// .options takes any parameter that you can pass to setCookie
request.session.options({ maxAge: 1000 * 60 * 60 })
reply.send('hello world')
})
If you need to encode or decode a session in related systems (like say
fastify-websockets, which does not use normal Fastify
Request objects), you can use
fastify-secure-session's decorators to encode and decode sessions yourself. This is less than ideal as this library's cookie setting code is battle tested by the community, but the option is there if you need it.
fastify.createSecureSession({ foo: 'bar' })
// => Session returns a session object for manipulating with .get and .set to then be encoded with encodeSecureSession
fastify.encodeSecureSession(request.session)
// => "abcdefg" returns the signed and encrypted cookie string, suitable for passing to a Set-Cookie header
fastify.decodeSecureSession(request.cookies['session'])
// => Session | null returns a session object which you can use to .get values from if decoding is successful, and null otherwise
MIT