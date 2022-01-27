Create a secure stateless cookie session for Fastify, based on libsodium's Secret Key Box Encryption and fastify-cookie.

Using a pregenerated key

First generate a key with:

npx fastify-secure-session > secret-key

If running in Windows Powershell, you should use this command instead:

npx fastify-secure-session | Out-File -Encoding default -NoNewline -FilePath secret-key

Then, register the plugin as follows:

const fastify = require ( 'fastify' )({ logger : false }) const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const path = require ( 'path' ) fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-secure-session' ), { cookieName : 'my-session-cookie' , key : fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'secret-key' )), cookie : { path : '/' } }) fastify.post( '/' , (request, reply) => { request.session.set( 'data' , request.body) reply.send( 'hello world' ) }) fastify.get( '/' , (request, reply) => { const data = request.session.get( 'data' ) if (!data) { reply.code( 404 ).send() return } reply.send(data) }) fastify.post( '/logout' , (request, reply) => { request.session.delete() reply.send( 'logged out' ) })

If you enable debug level logging, you will see what steps the library is doing and understand why a session you expect to be there is not present. For extra details, you can also enable trace level logging.

Using keys as strings

You can convert your key file to a hexadecimal string. This is useful in scenarios where you would rather load the key from an environment variable instead of deploying a file.

To convert a key file into a hexadecimal string you can do this in an npm script:

const keyBuffer = fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'secret-key' )); const hexString = keyBuffer.toString( 'hex' ); console .log(hexString)

To use your hexadecimal string with this plugin you would need convert it back into a Buffer:

fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-secure-session' ), { key : Buffer.from(process.env.COOKIE_KEY, 'hex' ) })

Security

Although the example reads the key from a file on disk, it is poor practice when it comes to security. Ideally, you should store secret/keys into a key management service like Vault, KMS or something similar and read them at run-time.

Use httpOnly session cookie for all production purposes to reduce the risk of session highjacking or XSS.

Using a secret

It is possible to generate a high-entropy key from a (low-entropy) secret passphrase. This approach is the simplest to use, but it adds a significant startup delay as strong cryptography is applied.

const fastify = require ( 'fastify' )({ logger : false }) fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-secure-session' ), { secret : 'averylogphrasebiggerthanthirtytwochars' , salt : 'mq9hDxBVDbspDR6n' , cookie : { path : '/' , httpOnly : true } }) fastify.post( '/' , (request, reply) => { request.session.set( 'data' , request.body) reply.send( 'session set' ) }) fastify.get( '/' , (request, reply) => { const data = request.session.get( 'data' ) if (!data) { reply.code( 404 ).send() return } reply.send(data) }) fastify.listen( 3000 )

Using Keys with key rotation

It is possible to use an array for the key field to support key rotation as an additional security measure. Cookies will always be signed with the first key in the array to try to "err on the side of performance" however if decoding the key fails, it will attempt to decode using every subsequent value in the key array.

IMPORTANT: The new key you are trying to rotate to should always be the first key in the array. For example:

fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-secure-session' ), { key : [mySecureKey] cookie : { path : '/' } })

The above example will sign and encrypt/decrypt sessions just fine. However, what if you want an extra security measure of being able to rotate your secret credentials for your application? This library supports this by allowing you to do the following:

fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-secure-session' ), { key : [myNewKey, mySecureKey] cookie : { path : '/' } })

See that myNewKey was added to the first index postion in the key array. This allows any sessions that were created with the original mySecureKey to still be decoded. The first time a session signed with an older key is "seen", by the application, this library will re-sign the cookie with the newest session key therefore improving performance for any subsequent session decodes.

To see a full working example, make sure you generate secret-key1 and secret-key2 alongside the js file below by running:

./node_modules/.bin/secure- session -gen-key > secret-key1 ./node_modules/.bin/secure- session -gen-key > secret-key2

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const fastify = require ( 'fastify' )({ logger : false }) const key1 = fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'secret-key1' )) const key2 = fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'secret-key2' )) fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-secure-session' ), { key : [key1, key2], cookie : { path : '/' } }) fastify.post( '/' , (request, reply) => { request.session.set( 'data' , request.body) reply.send( 'session set' ) }) fastify.get( '/' , (request, reply) => { const data = request.session.get( 'data' ) if (!data) { reply.code( 404 ).send() return } reply.send(data) }) fastify.listen( 3000 )

WARNING: The more keys you have in the key array can make the decode operation get expensive if too many keys are used. at once. It is recommended to only use 2 keys at a given time so that the most decode attempts will ever be is 2. This should allow ample support time for supporting sessions with an old key while rotating to the new one. If you have really long lived sessions it could be possible to need to support 3 or even 4 keys. Since old sessions are re-signed with the key at the first index the next time they are seen by the application, you can get away with this. That first time the older session is decoded will be a little more expensive though.

For a full "start to finish" example without having to generate keys and setup a server file, see the second test case in the test file at /test/key-rotation.js in this repo.

Configuring cookie options inside a route

You can configure the options for setCookie inside a route by using the session.options() method.

fastify.post( '/' , (request, reply) => { request.session.set( 'data' , request.body) request.session.options({ maxAge : 1000 * 60 * 60 }) reply.send( 'hello world' ) })

Integrating with other libraries

If you need to encode or decode a session in related systems (like say fastify-websockets , which does not use normal Fastify Request objects), you can use fastify-secure-session 's decorators to encode and decode sessions yourself. This is less than ideal as this library's cookie setting code is battle tested by the community, but the option is there if you need it.

fastify.createSecureSession({ foo : 'bar' }) fastify.encodeSecureSession(request.session) fastify.decodeSecureSession(request.cookies[ 'session' ])

TODO

add an option to just sign, and do not encrypt

License

MIT