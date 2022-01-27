This plugin decorates a Fastify instance with
routes, which is a Map of registered routes. Note that you have to register this plugin before registering any routes so that it can collect all of them.
The
fastify.routes Map has a key for each path any route has been registered, which points to an array of routes registered on that path. There can be more than one route for a given path if there are multiple routes added with different methods or different constraints.
{
'/hello': [
{
method: 'GET',
url: '/hello',
schema: { ... },
handler: Function,
prefix: String,
logLevel: String,
bodyLimit: Number,
constraints: undefined,
},
{
method: 'POST',
url: '/hello',
schema: { ... },
handler: Function,
prefix: String,
logLevel: String,
bodyLimit: Number,
constraints: { ... },
}
]
}
const fastify = require('fastify')()
fastify.register(require('fastify-routes'))
fastify.get('/hello', {}, (request, reply) => {
reply.send({ hello: 'world' })
})
fastify.listen(3000, (err, address) => {
if (err) {
console.error(err)
return
}
console.log(fastify.routes)
/* will output a Map with entries:
{
'/hello': [
{
method: 'GET',
url: '/hello',
schema: Object,
handler: <Function>,
prefix: <String>,
logLevel: <String>,
bodyLimit: <Number>
}
]
}
*/
})
MIT License