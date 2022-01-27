This plugin decorates a Fastify instance with routes , which is a Map of registered routes. Note that you have to register this plugin before registering any routes so that it can collect all of them.

Data Structure

The fastify.routes Map has a key for each path any route has been registered, which points to an array of routes registered on that path. There can be more than one route for a given path if there are multiple routes added with different methods or different constraints.

{ '/hello' : [ { method : 'GET' , url : '/hello' , schema : { ... }, handler : Function , prefix : String , logLevel : String , bodyLimit : Number , constraints : undefined , }, { method : 'POST' , url : '/hello' , schema : { ... }, handler : Function , prefix : String , logLevel : String , bodyLimit : Number , constraints : { ... }, } ] }

Example

const fastify = require ( 'fastify' )() fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-routes' )) fastify.get( '/hello' , {}, (request, reply) => { reply.send({ hello : 'world' }) }) fastify.listen( 3000 , (err, address) => { if (err) { console .error(err) return } console .log(fastify.routes) })

License

MIT License