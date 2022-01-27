openbase logo
fastify-routes

by fastify
3.1.0

Decorates fastify instance with a map of routes

Readme

fastify-routes

This plugin decorates a Fastify instance with routes, which is a Map of registered routes. Note that you have to register this plugin before registering any routes so that it can collect all of them.

Data Structure

The fastify.routes Map has a key for each path any route has been registered, which points to an array of routes registered on that path. There can be more than one route for a given path if there are multiple routes added with different methods or different constraints.

  {
    '/hello': [
      {
        method: 'GET',
        url: '/hello',
        schema: { ... },
        handler: Function,
        prefix: String,
        logLevel: String,
        bodyLimit: Number,
        constraints: undefined,
      },
      {
        method: 'POST',
        url: '/hello',
        schema: { ... },
        handler: Function,
        prefix: String,
        logLevel: String,
        bodyLimit: Number,
        constraints: { ... },
      }
    ]
  }

Example

const fastify = require('fastify')()

fastify.register(require('fastify-routes'))

fastify.get('/hello', {}, (request, reply) => {
  reply.send({ hello: 'world' })
})

fastify.listen(3000, (err, address) => {
  if (err) {
    console.error(err)
    return
  }
  console.log(fastify.routes)
  /* will output a Map with entries:
  {
    '/hello': [
      {
        method: 'GET',
        url: '/hello',
        schema: Object,
        handler: <Function>,
        prefix: <String>,
        logLevel: <String>,
        bodyLimit: <Number>
      }
    ]
  }
  */
})

License

MIT License

