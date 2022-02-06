Fastify plugin to forward the current HTTP request to another server. HTTP2 to HTTP is supported too.
npm i fastify-reply-from
fastify-reply-from and
fastify-multipart should not be registered as sibling plugins nor should they be registered in plugins which have a parent-child relationship.
The two plugins are incompatible, in the sense that the behavior of
fastify-reply-from might not be the expected one when the above-mentioned conditions are not respected.
This is due to the fact that
fastify-multipart consumes the multipart content by parsing it, hence this content is not forwarded to the target service by
fastify-reply-from.
However, the two plugins may be used within the same fastify instance, at the condition that they belong to disjoint branches of the fastify plugins hierarchy tree.
The following example set up two Fastify servers and forward the request from one to the other:
'use strict'
const Fastify = require('fastify')
const target = Fastify({
logger: true
})
target.get('/', (request, reply) => {
reply.send('hello world')
})
const proxy = Fastify({
logger: true
})
proxy.register(require('fastify-reply-from'), {
base: 'http://localhost:3001/'
})
proxy.get('/', (request, reply) => {
reply.from('/')
})
target.listen(3001, (err) => {
if (err) {
throw err
}
proxy.listen(3000, (err) => {
if (err) {
throw err
}
})
})
base
Set the base URL for all the forwarded requests. Will be required if
http2 is set to
true
Note that every path will be discarded.
Custom URL protocols
unix+http: and
unix+https: can be used to forward requests to a unix
socket server by using
querystring.escape(socketPath) as the hostname. This is not supported
for http2 nor undici. To illustrate:
const socketPath = require('querystring').escape('/run/http-daemon.socket')
proxy.register(require('fastify-reply-from'), {
base: 'unix+http://${socketPath}/'
});
undici
By default, undici will be used to perform the HTTP/1.1 requests. Enabling this flag should guarantee 20-50% more throughput.
This flag could controls the settings of the undici client, like so:
proxy.register(require('fastify-reply-from'), {
base: 'http://localhost:3001/',
// default settings
undici: {
connections: 128,
pipelining: 1,
keepAliveTimeout: 60 * 1000,
tls: {
rejectUnauthorized: false
}
}
})
See undici own options for more configurations.
You can also pass the plugin a custom instance:
proxy.register(require('fastify-reply-from'), {
base: 'http://localhost:3001/',
undici: new undici.Pool('http://localhost:3001')
})
http
Set the
http option to
true or to an Object to use
Node's
http.request
will be used if you do not enable
http2. To customize the
request,
you can pass in
agentOptions and
requestOptions. To illustrate:
proxy.register(require('fastify-reply-from'), {
base: 'http://localhost:3001/',
http: {
agentOptions: { // pass in any options from https://nodejs.org/api/http.html#http_new_agent_options
keepAliveMsecs: 10 * 60 * 1000
},
requestOptions: { // pass in any options from https://nodejs.org/api/http.html#http_http_request_options_callback
timeout: 5000 // timeout in msecs, defaults to 10000 (10 seconds)
}
}
})
You can also pass custom HTTP agents. If you pass the agents, then the http.agentOptions will be ignored. To illustrate:
proxy.register(require('fastify-reply-from'), {
base: 'http://localhost:3001/',
http: {
agents: {
'http:': new http.Agent({ keepAliveMsecs: 10 * 60 * 1000 }), // pass in any options from https://nodejs.org/api/http.html#http_new_agent_options
'https:': new https.Agent({ keepAliveMsecs: 10 * 60 * 1000 })
},
requestOptions: { // pass in any options from https://nodejs.org/api/http.html#http_http_request_options_callback
timeout: 5000 // timeout in msecs, defaults to 10000 (10 seconds)
}
}
})
http2
You can either set
http2 to
true or set the settings object to connect to a HTTP/2 server.
The
http2 settings object has the shape of:
proxy.register(require('fastify-reply-from'), {
base: 'http://localhost:3001/',
http2: {
sessionTimeout: 10000, // HTTP/2 session timeout in msecs, defaults to 60000 (1 minute)
requestTimeout: 5000, // HTTP/2 request timeout in msecs, defaults to 10000 (10 seconds)
sessionOptions: { // HTTP/2 session connect options, pass in any options from https://nodejs.org/api/http2.html#http2_http2_connect_authority_options_listener
rejectUnauthorized: true
},
requestTimeout: { // HTTP/2 request options, pass in any options from https://nodejs.org/api/http2.html#http2_clienthttp2session_request_headers_options
endStream: true
}
}
})
cacheURLs
The number of parsed URLs that will be cached. Default:
100.
disableCache
This option will disable the URL caching. This cache is dedicated to reduce the amount of URL object generation. Generating URLs is a main bottleneck of this module, please disable this cache with caution.
contentTypesToEncode
An array of content types whose response body will be passed through
JSON.stringify().
This only applies when a custom
body is not passed in. Defaults to:
[
'application/json',
'application/x-www-form-urlencoded'
]
retryMethods
On which methods should the connection be retried in case of socket hang up.
Be aware that setting here not idempotent method may lead to unexpected results on target.
By default:
['GET', 'HEAD', 'OPTIONS', 'TRACE' ]
This plugin will always retry on 503 errors, unless
retryMethods does not contain
GET.
maxRetriesOn503
This plugin will always retry on
GET requests that returns 503 errors, unless
retryMethods does not contain
GET.
This option set the limit on how many times the plugin should retry the request, specifically for 503 errors.
By Default: 10
reply.from(source, [opts])
The plugin decorates the
Reply
instance with a
from method, which will reply to the original request
from the desired source. The options allows to override any part of
the request or response being sent or received to/from the source.
Note: If
base is specified in plugin options, the
source here should not override the host/origin.
onResponse(request, reply, res)
Called when a HTTP response is received from the source.
The default behavior is
reply.send(res), which will be disabled if the
option is specified.
When replying with a body of a different length it is necessary to remove
the
content-length header.
{
onResponse: (request, reply, res) => {
reply.removeHeader('content-length');
reply.send('New body of different length');
}
}
onError(reply, error)
Called when a HTTP response is received with error from the source.
The default behavior is
reply.send(error), which will be disabled if the
option is specified.
It must reply the error.
rewriteHeaders(headers, req)
Called to rewrite the headers of the response, before them being copied over to the outer response. It must return the new headers object.
rewriteRequestHeaders(originalReq, headers)
Called to rewrite the headers of the request, before them being sent to the other server. It must return the new headers object.
getUpstream(originalReq, base)
Called to get upstream destination, before the request is being sent. Useful when you want to decide which target server to call based on the request data. Helpful for a gradual rollout of new services. It must return the upstream destination.
queryString or
queryString(search, reqUrl)
Replaces the original querystring of the request with what is specified.
This will be passed to
querystring.stringify.
object: accepts an object that will be passed to
querystring.stringify
function: function that will return a string with the query parameters e.g.
name=test&type=user
body
Replaces the original request body with what is specified. Unless
contentType is specified, the content will be passed
through
JSON.stringify().
Setting this option for GET, HEAD requests will throw an error "Rewriting the body when doing a {GET|HEAD} is not allowed".
retriesCount
How many times it will try to pick another connection on socket hangup (
ECONNRESET error).
Useful when keeping the connection open (KeepAlive).
This number should be a function of the number of connections and the number of instances of a target.
By default: 0 (disabled)
contentType
Override the
'Content-Type' header of the forwarded request, if we are
already overriding the
body.
formbody expects the body to be returned as a string and not an object.
Use the
contentTypesToEncode option to pass in
['application/x-www-form-urlencoded']
This library has:
timeout for
http set by default. The default value is 10 seconds (
10000).
requestTimeout &
sessionTimeout for
http2 set by default.
requestTimeout is 10 seconds (
10000).
sessionTimeout is 60 seconds (
60000).
When a timeout happens,
504 Gateway Timeout
will be returned to the client.
req.id unique
(see hyperid).
MIT