Fastify Redis connection plugin; with this you can share the same Redis connection in every part of your server.
Under the hood ioredis is used as client, the
options that you pass to
register will be passed to the Redis client.
npm i fastify-redis --save
Add it to your project with
register and you are done!
You can access the Redis client via
fastify.redis. The client is
automatically closed when the fastify instance is closed.
'use strict'
const fastify = require('fastify')()
fastify.register(require('fastify-redis'), { host: '127.0.0.1' })
// or
fastify.register(require('fastify-redis'), { url: 'redis://127.0.0.1', /* other redis options */ })
fastify.get('/foo', (req, reply) => {
const { redis } = fastify
redis.get(req.query.key, (err, val) => {
reply.send(err || val)
})
})
fastify.post('/foo', (req, reply) => {
const { redis } = fastify
redis.set(req.body.key, req.body.value, (err) => {
reply.send(err || { status: 'ok' })
})
})
fastify.listen(3000, err => {
if (err) throw err
console.log(`server listening on ${fastify.server.address().port}`)
})
You may also supply an existing Redis client instance by passing an options
object with the
client property set to the instance. In this case,
the client is not automatically closed when the Fastify instance is
closed.
'use strict'
const fastify = require('fastify')()
const redis = require('redis').createClient({ host: 'localhost', port: 6379 })
fastify.register(require('fastify-redis'), { client: redis })
Note: by default, fastify-redis will not automatically close the client connection when the Fastify server shuts down. To opt-in to this behavior, register the client like so:
fastify.register(require('fastify-redis'), {
client: redis,
closeClient: true
})
By using the
namespace option you can register multiple Redis client instances.
'use strict'
const fastify = require('fastify')()
const redis = require('redis').createClient({ host: 'localhost', port: 6379 })
fastify
.register(require('fastify-redis'), {
host: '127.0.0.1',
port: 6380,
namespace: 'hello'
})
.register(require('fastify-redis'), {
client: redis,
namespace: 'world'
})
// Here we will use the `hello` named instance
fastify.get('/hello', (req, reply) => {
const { redis } = fastify
redis.hello.get(req.query.key, (err, val) => {
reply.send(err || val)
})
})
fastify.post('/hello', (req, reply) => {
const { redis } = fastify
redis['hello'].set(req.body.key, req.body.value, (err) => {
reply.send(err || { status: 'ok' })
})
})
// Here we will use the `world` named instance
fastify.get('/world', (req, reply) => {
const { redis } = fastify
redis['world'].get(req.query.key, (err, val) => {
reply.send(err || val)
})
})
fastify.post('/world', (req, reply) => {
const { redis } = fastify
redis.world.set(req.body.key, req.body.value, (err) => {
reply.send(err || { status: 'ok' })
})
})
fastify.listen(3000, function (err) {
if (err) {
fastify.log.error(err)
process.exit(1)
}
})
fastify-redis supports Redis streams out of the box.
'use strict'
const fastify = require('fastify')()
fastify.register(require('fastify-redis'), {
host: '127.0.0.1',
port: 6380
})
fastify.get('/streams', async (request, reply) => {
// We write an event to the stream 'my awesome fastify stream name', setting 'key' to 'value'
await fastify.redis.xadd(['my awesome fastify stream name', '*', 'hello', 'fastify is awesome'])
// We read events from the beginning of the stream called 'my awesome fastify stream name'
let redisStream = await fastify.redis.xread(['STREAMS', 'my awesome fastify stream name', 0])
// We parse the results
let response = []
let events = redisStream[0][1]
for (let i = 0; i < events.length; i++) {
const e = events[i]
response.push(`#LOG: id is ${e[0].toString()}`)
// We log each key
for (const key in e[1]) {
response.push(e[1][key].toString())
}
}
reply.status(200)
return { output: response }
// Will return something like this :
// { "output": ["#LOG: id is 1559985742035-0", "hello", "fastify is awesome"] }
})
fastify.listen(3000, function (err) {
if (err) {
fastify.log.error(err)
process.exit(1)
}
})
NB you can find more information about Redis streams and the relevant commands here and here.
Majority of errors are silent due to the
ioredis silent error handling but during the plugin registration it will check that the connection with the redis instance is correctly estabilished.
In this case you can receive an
ERR_AVVIO_PLUGIN_TIMEOUT error if the connection can't be estabilished in the expected time frame or a dedicated error for an invalid connection.
Licensed under MIT.