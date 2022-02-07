React server-side rendering support for Fastify with Next.js framework. This library is for letting an existing Fastify server utilize NextJS, not for replacing NextJS' internal webserver with Fastify.
npm i fastify-nextjs next react react-dom --save
Since Next.js needs some time to be ready on the first launch, you must declare your routes inside the
after callback, after you registered the plugin.
The plugin will expose the
next API in Fastify that will handle the rendering for you.
const fastify = require('fastify')()
fastify
.register(require('fastify-nextjs'))
.after(() => {
fastify.next('/hello')
})
fastify.listen(3000, err => {
if (err) throw err
console.log('Server listening on http://localhost:3000')
})
All your server rendered pages must be saved in the folder
pages, as you can see in the Next.js documentation.
// /pages/hello.js
export default () => <div>hello world</div>
If you need to pass custom options to
next just pass them to register as second parameter.
fastify.register(require('fastify-nextjs'), { dev: true })
If you need to handle the render part yourself, just pass a callback to
next:
fastify.next('/hello', (app, req, reply) => {
// your code
// `app` is the Next instance
app.render(req.raw, reply.raw, '/hello', req.query, {})
})
If you need to render with Next.js from within a custom handler, use
reply.nextRender
app.setErrorHandler((err, req, reply) => {
return reply.nextRender('/a')
})
If you need to render a Next.js error page, use
reply.nextRenderError
app.setErrorHandler((err, req, reply) => {
return reply.status(err.statusCode || 500).nextRenderError(err)
})
If you need to handle POST routes, you can define the HTTP method:
fastify.next('/api/*', { method: 'GET' });
fastify.next('/api/*', { method: 'POST' });
By default plugin handle route
${basePath}/_next/* and forward to Next.js.
If you have custom preprocessing for
_next/* requests, you can prevent this this handling with
noServeAssets: true property for plugin options:
fastify
.register(require('fastify-nextjs'), {
noServeAssets: true
})
.after(() => {
fastify.next(`${process.env.BASE_PATH || ''}/_next/*`, (app, req, reply) => {
// your code
app.getRequestHandler()(req.raw, reply.raw).then(() => {
reply.sent = true
})
})
})
The plugin includes under-pressure, which can be configured by providing an
underPressure property to the plugin options.
Using
under-pressure allows implementing a circuit breaker that returns an error when the health metrics are not respected.
Because React server side rendering is a blocking operation for the Node.js server, returning an error to the client allows signalling that the server is under too much load.
The available options are the same as those accepted by
under-pressure.
For example:
fastify.register(require('fastify-nextjs'), {
underPressure: {
exposeStatusRoute: true
}
})
underPressure -
bool|object
under-pressure is not registered
under-pressure is registered with default options
under-pressure is registered with the provided options
If you want to share custom objects (for example other fastify plugin instances - e.g. fastify-redis) across the server/client with each page request, you can use the
onRequest hook to add it to the request object.
Here is an example on how to do it:
const Fastify = require('fastify')
const FastifyRedis = require('fastify-redis')
const FastifyNextJS = require('fastify-nextjs')
const fastify = Fastify()
fastify.register(FastifyRedis, { host: '127.0.0.1' })
fastify.register(FastifyNextJS)
fastify.register(function(instance) {
// for performance reasons we do not want it to run on every request
// only the nextjs one should run
instance.addHook('onRequest', function(request, reply, done) {
// define a custom property on the request
request.raw.customProperty = { hello: "world" }
// OR make the instance of fastify-redis available in the request
request.raw.redisInstance = instance.redis
done()
})
instance.next('/', function(app, request, reply) {
// your custom property containing the object will be available here
// request.raw.customProperty
// OR the redis instance
// request.raw.redisInstance
app.render(request.raw, reply.raw, '/hello', request.query, {})
})
}, { prefix: '/hello' })
In the example above we made the
customProperty and
redisInstance accessible in every request that is made to the server. On the client side it can be accessed like in this example:
const CustomPropPage = ({ cp, ri }) => <div>custom property value: {cp} | redis instance: {ri}</div>;
export default CustomPropPage;
export const getServerSideProps = async function (ctx) {
return {
props: {
cp: ctx.req.customProperty,
ri: ctx.req.redisInstance,
}
};
};
The default timeout for plugins in Fastify is 10000ms, which can be a problem for huge Next.js Projects where the initial build time is higher than that. Usually, you will get an error like this:
Error: ERR_AVVIO_PLUGIN_TIMEOUT: plugin did not start in time: /app/node_modules/fastify-nextjs/index.js. You may have forgotten to call 'done' function or to resolve a Promise
The workaround or fix is to increase the plugin timeout:
const isDev = process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production';
const fastify = Fastify({ pluginTimeout: isDev ? 120_000 : undefined });
CI currently runs npm@6 so when upgrading packages, please use this version.
Licensed under MIT.