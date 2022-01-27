Fastify PostgreSQL connection plugin; with this, you can share the same PostgreSQL connection pool in every part of your server.
Under the hood node-postgres is used, the options that you pass to
register will be passed to the PostgreSQL pool builder.
npm i pg fastify-postgres --save
Add it to your project with
register and you are done!
This plugin will add the
pg namespace to your Fastify instance, with the following properties:
connect: the function to get a connection from the pool
pool: the pool instance
Client: a client constructor for a single query
query: a utility to perform a query _without_ a transaction
transact: a utility to perform multiple queries _with_ a transaction
Example:
const fastify = require('fastify')()
fastify.register(require('fastify-postgres'), {
connectionString: 'postgres://postgres@localhost/postgres'
})
fastify.get('/user/:id', (req, reply) => {
fastify.pg.connect(onConnect)
function onConnect (err, client, release) {
if (err) return reply.send(err)
client.query(
'SELECT id, username, hash, salt FROM users WHERE id=$1', [req.params.id],
function onResult (err, result) {
release()
reply.send(err || result)
}
)
}
})
fastify.listen(3000, err => {
if (err) throw err
console.log(`server listening on ${fastify.server.address().port}`)
})
Async await is supported as well!
const fastify = require('fastify')()
fastify.register(require('fastify-postgres'), {
connectionString: 'postgres://postgres@localhost/postgres'
})
fastify.get('/user/:id', async (req, reply) => {
const client = await fastify.pg.connect()
const { rows } = await client.query(
'SELECT id, username, hash, salt FROM users WHERE id=$1', [req.params.id],
)
client.release()
return rows
})
fastify.listen(3000, err => {
if (err) throw err
console.log(`server listening on ${fastify.server.address().port}`)
})
Use of
pg.query
const fastify = require('fastify')()
fastify.register(require('fastify-postgres'), {
connectionString: 'postgres://postgres@localhost/postgres'
})
fastify.get('/user/:id', (req, reply) => {
fastify.pg.query(
'SELECT id, username, hash, salt FROM users WHERE id=$1', [req.params.id],
function onResult (err, result) {
reply.send(err || result)
}
)
})
fastify.listen(3000, err => {
if (err) throw err
console.log(`server listening on ${fastify.server.address().port}`)
})
Use of
pg.transact
const fastify = require('fastify')()
fastify.register(require('fastify-postgres'), {
connectionString: 'postgres://postgres@localhost/postgres'
})
fastify.post('/user/:username', (req, reply) => {
// will return a promise, fastify will send the result automatically
return fastify.pg.transact(async client => {
// will resolve to an id, or reject with an error
const id = await client.query('INSERT INTO users(username) VALUES($1) RETURNING id', [req.params.username])
// potentially do something with id
return id
})
})
/* or with a transaction callback
fastify.pg.transact(client => {
return client.query('INSERT INTO users(username) VALUES($1) RETURNING id', [req.params.username])
},
function onResult (err, result) {
reply.send(err || result)
}
})
*/
/* or with a commit callback
fastify.pg.transact((client, commit) => {
client.query('INSERT INTO users(username) VALUES($1) RETURNING id', [req.params.username], (err, id) => {
commit(err, id)
});
})
*/
fastify.listen(3000, err => {
if (err) throw err
console.log(`server listening on ${fastify.server.address().port}`)
})
As you can see there is no need to close the client, since it is done internally. Promises and async await are supported as well.
If you need to have multiple databases set up, then you can name each one of them by passing
name: 'foo'. It will then be accessible as
fastify.pg.foo.
You can use both unnamed and named postgres connections at once. There can be only one unnamed connection, and it will be accessible as
fastify.pg.
const fastify = require('fastify')()
fastify.register(require('fastify-postgres'), {
connectionString: 'postgres://postgres@localhost/postgres',
name: 'foo'
})
fastify.get('/user/:id', (req, reply) => {
fastify.pg.foo.query(
'SELECT id, username, hash, salt FROM users WHERE id=$1', [req.params.id],
function onResult (err, result) {
reply.send(err || result)
}
)
})
fastify.listen(3000, err => {
if (err) throw err
console.log(`server listening on ${fastify.server.address().port}`)
})
If you want maximum performance you can install pg-native, and pass
native: true to the plugin options.
Note: it requires PostgreSQL client libraries & tools installed, see instructions.
Note: trying to use native options without successfully installation of
pg-native will return a warning and fallback to regular
pg module.
const fastify = require('fastify')()
fastify.register(require('fastify-postgres'), {
connectionString: 'postgres://postgres@localhost/postgres',
native: true
})
fastify.get('/user/:id', (req, reply) => {
fastify.pg.query(
'SELECT id, username, hash, salt FROM users WHERE id=$1', [req.params.id],
function onResult (err, result) {
reply.send(err || result)
}
)
})
fastify.listen(3000, err => {
if (err) throw err
console.log(`server listening on ${fastify.server.address().port}`)
})
pg option
If you want to provide your own
pg module, for example to support packages like
pg-range, you can provide an optional
pg option with the patched library to use:
const fastify = require('fastify')()
const pg = require("pg");
require("pg-range").install(pg)
fastify.register(require('fastify-postgres'), {
connectionString: 'postgres://postgres@localhost/postgres',
pg: pg
})
fastify.get('/user/:id', (req, reply) => {
fastify.pg.query(
'SELECT id, username, hash, salt FROM users WHERE id=$1', [req.params.id],
function onResult (err, result) {
reply.send(err || result)
}
)
})
fastify.listen(3000, err => {
if (err) throw err
console.log(`server listening on ${fastify.server.address().port}`)
})
It is possible to automatically wrap a route handler in a transaction by using the
transact option when registering a route with Fastify. Note that the option must be scoped within a
pg options object to take effect.
query commands can then be accessed at
request.pg or
request.pg[name] and
transact can be set for either the root pg client with value
true or for a pg client at a particular namespace with value
name. Note that the namespace needs to be set when registering the plugin in order to be available on the request object.
// transact set for the route pg client
fastify.get('/user/:id', { pg: { transact: true } }, (req, reply) => {
// transaction wrapped queries, NO error handling
req.pg.query('SELECT username FROM users WHERE id=1')
req.pg.query('SELECT username FROM users WHERE id=2')
req.pg.query('SELECT username FROM users WHERE id=3')
})
// transact set for a pg client at name
fastify.get('/user/:id', { pg: { transact: 'foo' } }, (req, reply) => {
// transaction wrapped queries, NO error handling
req.pg.foo.query('SELECT username FROM users WHERE id=1')
req.pg.foo.query('SELECT username FROM users WHERE id=2')
req.pg.foo.query('SELECT username FROM users WHERE id=3')
})
Important: rolling back a transaction relies on the handler failing and being caught by an
onError hook. This means that the transaction wrapped route handler must not catch any errors internally.
In the plugin this works by using the
preHandler hook to open the transaction, then the
onError and
onSend hooks to commit or rollback and release the client back to the pool.
Install the compiler and typings for pg module:
npm install --save-dev typescript @types/pg
More examples in the examples/typescript directory.
First, start postgres with:
$ npm run postgres
Then you can, in another terminal, find the running docker, init the DB, then run the tests:
$ docker ps
CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES
28341f85c4cd postgres:9.6-alpine "docker-entrypoint.s…" 3 minutes ago Up 3 minutes 0.0.0.0:5432->5432/tcp jovial_shockley
$ docker exec -ti jovial_shockley /usr/local/bin/psql -d postgres -U postgres -c 'CREATE TABLE users(id serial PRIMARY KEY, username VARCHAR (50) NOT NULL);'
CREATE TABLE
$ npm test
CREATE TABLE users(id serial PRIMARY KEY, username VARCHAR (50) NOT NULL);
DATABASE_TEST_URL environment variable when you run the tests
DATABASE_TEST_URL="postgres://username:password@localhost/something_thats_a_test_database" npm test
Licensed under MIT.