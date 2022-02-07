A plugin for fastify to autogenerate a configuration based on a OpenApi(v2/v3) specification.
It aims at facilitating "design first" API development i.e. you write or obtain an API specification and use that to generate code. Given an OpenApi specification Fastify-openapi-glue handles the fastify configuration of routes and schemas etc. You can also generate your own project from a OpenApi specification.
npm i fastify-openapi-glue --save
Add the plugin to your project with
register and pass it some basic options and you are done !
import openapiGlue from "fastify-openapi-glue";
import Service from "./service.js";
import Security from "./security.js";
const options = {
specification: `${currentDir}/petstore-openapi.v3.json`,
service: new Service(),
securityHandlers: new Security(),
prefix: "v1",
noAdditional: true,
ajvOptions: {
formats: {
"custom-format": /\d{2}-\d{4}/
}
}
};
fastify.register(openapiGlue, options);
All schema and routes will be taken from the OpenApi specification listed in the options. No need to specify them in your code.
specification: this can be a JSON object, or the name of a JSON or YAML file containing a valid OpenApi(v2/v3) file
service: this can be a javascript object or class, or the name of a javascript file containing such an object. If the import of the file results in a function instead of an object then the function will be executed during import.
securityHandlers: this can be a javascript object or class, or the name of a javascript file containing such an object. If the import of the file results in a function instead of an object then the function will be executed during import. See the securityHandlers documentation for more details.
prefix: this is a string that can be used to prefix the routes, it is passed verbatim to fastify. E.g. if the path to your operation is specified as "/operation" then a prefix of "v1" will make it available at "/v1/operation". This setting overrules any "basePath" setting in a v2 specification. See the servers documentation for more details on using prefix with a v3 specification.
noAdditional: by default Fastify will silently ignore additional properties in a message. Setting
noAdditional to
true will change this behaviour and will make Fastify return a HTTP error 400 when additional properties are present. Default value for this option is
false.
ajvOptions: Pass additional options to AJV (see https://ajv.js.org/options.html)
specification and
service are mandatory,
securityHandlers,
prefix and
noAdditional are optional.
See the examples section for a demo.
Please be aware that
this will refer to your service object or your securityHandler object and not to Fastify as explained in the bindings documentation
To make life even more easy there is the
openapi-glue cli. The
openapi-glue cli takes a valid OpenApi (v2/v3) file (JSON or YAML) and generates a project including a fastify plugin that you can use on any fastify server, a stub of the service class and a skeleton of a test harness to test the plugin.
openapi-glue [options] <OpenApi specification>
or if you don't have
openapi-glue installed:
npx github:seriousme/fastify-openapi-glue <OpenApi specification>
This will generate a project based on the provided OpenApi specification. Any existing files in the project folder will be overwritten! See the generator examples section for a demo.
-p <name> The name of the project to generate
--projectName=<name> [default: generatedProject]
-b <dir> --baseDir=<dir> Directory to generate the project in.
This directory must already exist.
[default: "."]
The following options are only usefull for testing the openapi-glue plugin:
-c --checksumOnly Don't generate the project on disk but
return checksums only.
-l --localPlugin Use a local path to the plugin.
See the generator example section for a demo.
Clone this repository and run
npm i
Executing
npm start will start fastify on localhost port 3000 with the
routes extracted from the petstore example and the accompanying service definition
{
"statusCode": 400,
"error": "Bad Request",
"message": "params.petId should be integer"
}
{
"statusCode": 500,
"error": "Internal Server Error",
"message": "Operation findPetsByStatus not implemented"
}
{
"statusCode": 500,
"error": "Internal Server Error",
"message":"\"name\" is required!"
}
as the pet returned by service.js does not match the response schema.
The folder examples/generatedProject contains the result of running
openapi-glue -l --baseDir=examples examples/petstore/petstore-swagger.v2.yaml. The generated code can be started using
npm start in
examples/generatedProject (you will need to run
npm i in the generated folder first)
server/url as there could be multiple values here, use the
prefix option if you need to prefix your routes. See the servers documentation for more details.
application/json and
text/plain out of the box. The default charset is
utf-8. If you need to support different content types, you can use the fastify
addContentTypeParser API.
oneOf.
coerceTypes: 'array' as an option.
npm test before you submit a PR.
Fastify-openapi-glue is the successor to the now deprecated fastify-swaggergen project. Main difference is that it:
Licensed under MIT