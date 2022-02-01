Wrapper around the
simple-oauth2 library.
v4.x of this module support Fastify v3.x v3.x of this module support Fastify v2.x
npm i --save fastify-oauth2
const fastify = require('fastify')({ logger: { level: 'trace' } })
const oauthPlugin = require('fastify-oauth2')
fastify.register(oauthPlugin, {
name: 'facebookOAuth2',
credentials: {
client: {
id: '<CLIENT_ID>',
secret: '<CLIENT_SECRET>'
},
auth: oauthPlugin.FACEBOOK_CONFIGURATION
},
// register a fastify url to start the redirect flow
startRedirectPath: '/login/facebook',
// facebook redirect here after the user login
callbackUri: 'http://localhost:3000/login/facebook/callback'
})
fastify.get('/login/facebook/callback', async function (request, reply) {
const token = await this.facebookOAuth2.getAccessTokenFromAuthorizationCodeFlow(request)
console.log(token.access_token)
// if later you need to refresh the token you can use
// const newToken = await this.getNewAccessTokenUsingRefreshToken(token.refresh_token)
reply.send({ access_token: token.access_token })
})
You can choose some default setup to assign to
auth option.
APPLE_CONFIGURATION
FACEBOOK_CONFIGURATION
GITHUB_CONFIGURATION
LINKEDIN_CONFIGURATION
GOOGLE_CONFIGURATION
MICROSOFT_CONFIGURATION
VKONTAKTE_CONFIGURATION
SPOTIFY_CONFIGURATION
DISCORD_CONFIGURATION
TWITCH_CONFIGURATION
VATSIM_CONFIGURATION
VATSIM_DEV_CONFIGURATION
Of course, you can set the OAUTH endpoints by yourself if a preset is not in our module:
fastify.register(oauthPlugin, {
name: 'customOauth2',
credentials: {
client: {
id: '<CLIENT_ID>',
secret: '<CLIENT_SECRET>'
},
auth: {
authorizeHost: 'https://my-site.com',
authorizePath: '/authorize',
tokenHost: 'https://token.my-site.com',
tokenPath: '/api/token'
}
},
startRedirectPath: '/login',
callbackUri: 'http://localhost:3000/login/callback',
callbackUriParams: {
exampleParam: 'example param value'
}
})
You can specify your own schema for the
startRedirectPath end-point. It allows you to create a well-documented document when using
fastify-swagger together.
Note:
schema option will override the
tags option without merging them.
fastify.register(oauthPlugin, {
name: 'facebookOAuth2',
credentials: {
client: {
id: '<CLIENT_ID>',
secret: '<CLIENT_SECRET>'
},
auth: oauthPlugin.FACEBOOK_CONFIGURATION
},
// register a fastify url to start the redirect flow
startRedirectPath: '/login/facebook',
// facebook redirect here after the user login
callbackUri: 'http://localhost:3000/login/facebook/callback',
// add tags for the schema
tags: ['facebook', 'oauth2'],
// add schema
schema: {
tags: ['facebook', 'oauth2'] // this will take the precedence
}
})
The
generateStateFunction accepts a function to generate the
state parameter for the OAUTH flow. This function receives the Fastify instance's
request object as parameter.
When you set it, it is required to provide the function
checkStateFunction in order to validate the states generated.
const validStates = new Set()
fastify.register(oauthPlugin, {
name: 'facebookOAuth2',
credentials: {
client: {
id: '<CLIENT_ID>',
secret: '<CLIENT_SECRET>'
},
auth: oauthPlugin.FACEBOOK_CONFIGURATION
},
// register a fastify url to start the redirect flow
startRedirectPath: '/login/facebook',
// facebook redirect here after the user login
callbackUri: 'http://localhost:3000/login/facebook/callback',
// custom function to generate the state
generateStateFunction: (request) => {
const state = request.query.customCode
validStates.add(state)
return state
},
// custom function to check the state is valid
checkStateFunction: (returnedState, callback) => {
if (validStates.has(returnedState)) {
callback()
return
}
callback(new Error('Invalid state'))
}
})
The
callbackUriParams accepts an object that will be translated to query parameters for the callback OAUTH flow. The default value is {}.
fastify.register(oauthPlugin, {
name: 'googleOAuth2',
scope: ['profile', 'email'],
credentials: {
client: {
id: '<CLIENT_ID>',
secret: '<CLIENT_SECRET>',
},
auth: oauthPlugin.GOOGLE_CONFIGURATION,
},
startRedirectPath: '/login/google',
callbackUri: 'http://localhost:3000/login/google/callback',
callbackUriParams: {
// custom query param that will be passed to callbackUri
access_type: 'offline', // will tell Google to send a refreshToken too
},
});
See the
example/ folder for more examples.
This Fastify plugin decorates the fastify instance with the
simple-oauth2
instance inside a namespace specified by the property
name.
E.g. For
name: 'customOauth2', the
simple-oauth2 instance will become accessible like this:
fastify.customOauth2.oauth2
In this manner we are able to register multiple OAuth providers and each OAuth providers
simple-oauth2 instance will live in it's own namespace.
E.g.
fastify.facebook.oauth2
fastify.github.oauth2
fastify.spotify.oauth2
fastify.vkontakte.oauth2
Assuming we have registered multiple OAuth providers like this:
fastify.register(oauthPlugin, { name: 'facebook', { ... } // facebooks credentials, startRedirectPath, callbackUri etc )
fastify.register(oauthPlugin, { name: 'github', { ... } // githubs credentials, startRedirectPath, callbackUri etc )
fastify.register(oauthPlugin, { name: 'spotify', { ... } // spotifys credentials, startRedirectPath, callbackUri etc )
fastify.register(oauthPlugin, { name: 'vkontakte', { ... } // vkontaktes credentials, startRedirectPath, callbackUri etc )
This fastify plugin adds 3 utility decorators to your fastify instance using the same namespace:
getAccessTokenFromAuthorizationCodeFlow(request, callback): A function that uses the Authorization code flow to fetch an OAuth2 token using the data in the last request of the flow. If the callback is not passed it will return a promise. The object resulting from the callback call or the promise resolution is a token response object containing the following keys:
access_token
refresh_token (optional, only if the
offline scope was originally requested, as seen in the callbackUriParams example)
token_type (generally
'bearer')
expires_in (number of seconds for the token to expire, e.g.
240000)
getNewAccessTokenUsingRefreshToken(refreshToken, params, callback): A function that takes a refresh token and retrieves a new token response object. This is generally useful with background processing workers to re-issue a new token when the original token has expired. The
params argument is optional and it is an object that can be used to pass in extra parameters to the refresh request (e.g. a stricter set of scopes). If the callback is not passed this function will return a promise. The object resulting from the callback call or the promise resolution is a new token response object (see fields above).
generateAuthorizationUri(requestObject): A function that returns the authorization uri. This is generally useful when you want to handle the redirect yourself in a specific route. The
requestObject argument passes the request object to the
generateStateFunction). You do not need to declare a
startRedirectPath if you use this approach. Example of how you would use it:
fastify.get('/external', { /* Hooks can be used here */ }, async (req, reply) => {
const authorizationEndpoint = fastify.customOAuth2.generateAuthorizationUri(req);
reply.redirect(authorizationEndpoint)
});
E.g. For
name: 'customOauth2', the helpers
getAccessTokenFromAuthorizationCodeFlow and
getNewAccessTokenUsingRefreshToken will become accessible like this:
fastify.customOauth2.getAccessTokenFromAuthorizationCodeFlow
fastify.customOauth2.getNewAccessTokenUsingRefreshToken
Type definitions are provided with the package. Decorations are applied during runtime and are based on auth configuration name. One solution is to leverage TypeScript declaration merging to add type-safe namespace.
In project declarations files .d.ts
import { OAuth2Namespace } from 'fastify-oauth2';
declare module 'fastify' {
interface FastifyInstance {
facebookOAuth2: OAuth2Namespace;
myCustomOAuth2: OAuth2Namespace;
}
}
