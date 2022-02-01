Wrapper around the simple-oauth2 library.

v4.x of this module support Fastify v3.x v3.x of this module support Fastify v2.x

Install

npm i --save fastify-oauth2

Usage

const fastify = require ( 'fastify' )({ logger : { level : 'trace' } }) const oauthPlugin = require ( 'fastify-oauth2' ) fastify.register(oauthPlugin, { name : 'facebookOAuth2' , credentials : { client : { id : '<CLIENT_ID>' , secret : '<CLIENT_SECRET>' }, auth : oauthPlugin.FACEBOOK_CONFIGURATION }, startRedirectPath : '/login/facebook' , callbackUri : 'http://localhost:3000/login/facebook/callback' }) fastify.get( '/login/facebook/callback' , async function ( request, reply ) { const token = await this .facebookOAuth2.getAccessTokenFromAuthorizationCodeFlow(request) console .log(token.access_token) reply.send({ access_token : token.access_token }) })

Preset configurations

You can choose some default setup to assign to auth option.

APPLE_CONFIGURATION

FACEBOOK_CONFIGURATION

GITHUB_CONFIGURATION

LINKEDIN_CONFIGURATION

GOOGLE_CONFIGURATION

MICROSOFT_CONFIGURATION

VKONTAKTE_CONFIGURATION

SPOTIFY_CONFIGURATION

DISCORD_CONFIGURATION

TWITCH_CONFIGURATION

VATSIM_CONFIGURATION

VATSIM_DEV_CONFIGURATION

Custom configuration

Of course, you can set the OAUTH endpoints by yourself if a preset is not in our module:

fastify.register(oauthPlugin, { name : 'customOauth2' , credentials : { client : { id : '<CLIENT_ID>' , secret : '<CLIENT_SECRET>' }, auth : { authorizeHost : 'https://my-site.com' , authorizePath : '/authorize' , tokenHost : 'https://token.my-site.com' , tokenPath : '/api/token' } }, startRedirectPath : '/login' , callbackUri : 'http://localhost:3000/login/callback' , callbackUriParams : { exampleParam : 'example param value' } })

Schema configuration

You can specify your own schema for the startRedirectPath end-point. It allows you to create a well-documented document when using fastify-swagger together. Note: schema option will override the tags option without merging them.

fastify.register(oauthPlugin, { name : 'facebookOAuth2' , credentials : { client : { id : '<CLIENT_ID>' , secret : '<CLIENT_SECRET>' }, auth : oauthPlugin.FACEBOOK_CONFIGURATION }, startRedirectPath : '/login/facebook' , callbackUri : 'http://localhost:3000/login/facebook/callback' , tags : [ 'facebook' , 'oauth2' ], schema : { tags : [ 'facebook' , 'oauth2' ] } })

Set custom state

The generateStateFunction accepts a function to generate the state parameter for the OAUTH flow. This function receives the Fastify instance's request object as parameter. When you set it, it is required to provide the function checkStateFunction in order to validate the states generated.

const validStates = new Set () fastify.register(oauthPlugin, { name : 'facebookOAuth2' , credentials : { client : { id : '<CLIENT_ID>' , secret : '<CLIENT_SECRET>' }, auth : oauthPlugin.FACEBOOK_CONFIGURATION }, startRedirectPath : '/login/facebook' , callbackUri : 'http://localhost:3000/login/facebook/callback' , generateStateFunction : ( request ) => { const state = request.query.customCode validStates.add(state) return state }, checkStateFunction : ( returnedState, callback ) => { if (validStates.has(returnedState)) { callback() return } callback( new Error ( 'Invalid state' )) } })

Set custom callbackUri Parameters

The callbackUriParams accepts an object that will be translated to query parameters for the callback OAUTH flow. The default value is {}.

fastify.register(oauthPlugin, { name : 'googleOAuth2' , scope : [ 'profile' , 'email' ], credentials : { client : { id : '<CLIENT_ID>' , secret : '<CLIENT_SECRET>' , }, auth : oauthPlugin.GOOGLE_CONFIGURATION, }, startRedirectPath : '/login/google' , callbackUri : 'http://localhost:3000/login/google/callback' , callbackUriParams : { access_type : 'offline' , }, });

Examples

See the example/ folder for more examples.

Reference

This Fastify plugin decorates the fastify instance with the simple-oauth2 instance inside a namespace specified by the property name .

E.g. For name: 'customOauth2' , the simple-oauth2 instance will become accessible like this:

fastify.customOauth2.oauth2

In this manner we are able to register multiple OAuth providers and each OAuth providers simple-oauth2 instance will live in it's own namespace.

E.g.

fastify.facebook.oauth2

fastify.github.oauth2

fastify.spotify.oauth2

fastify.vkontakte.oauth2

Assuming we have registered multiple OAuth providers like this:

fastify.register(oauthPlugin, { name: 'facebook', { ... } // facebooks credentials, startRedirectPath, callbackUri etc )

fastify.register(oauthPlugin, { name: 'github', { ... } // githubs credentials, startRedirectPath, callbackUri etc )

fastify.register(oauthPlugin, { name: 'spotify', { ... } // spotifys credentials, startRedirectPath, callbackUri etc )

fastify.register(oauthPlugin, { name: 'vkontakte', { ... } // vkontaktes credentials, startRedirectPath, callbackUri etc )

Utilities

This fastify plugin adds 3 utility decorators to your fastify instance using the same namespace:

getAccessTokenFromAuthorizationCodeFlow(request, callback) : A function that uses the Authorization code flow to fetch an OAuth2 token using the data in the last request of the flow. If the callback is not passed it will return a promise. The object resulting from the callback call or the promise resolution is a token response object containing the following keys: access_token refresh_token (optional, only if the offline scope was originally requested, as seen in the callbackUriParams example) token_type (generally 'bearer' ) expires_in (number of seconds for the token to expire, e.g. 240000 )

: A function that uses the Authorization code flow to fetch an OAuth2 token using the data in the last request of the flow. If the callback is not passed it will return a promise. The object resulting from the callback call or the promise resolution is a token response object containing the following keys: getNewAccessTokenUsingRefreshToken(refreshToken, params, callback) : A function that takes a refresh token and retrieves a new token response object. This is generally useful with background processing workers to re-issue a new token when the original token has expired. The params argument is optional and it is an object that can be used to pass in extra parameters to the refresh request (e.g. a stricter set of scopes). If the callback is not passed this function will return a promise. The object resulting from the callback call or the promise resolution is a new token response object (see fields above).

: A function that takes a refresh token and retrieves a new token response object. This is generally useful with background processing workers to re-issue a new token when the original token has expired. The argument is optional and it is an object that can be used to pass in extra parameters to the refresh request (e.g. a stricter set of scopes). If the callback is not passed this function will return a promise. The object resulting from the callback call or the promise resolution is a new token response object (see fields above). generateAuthorizationUri(requestObject) : A function that returns the authorization uri. This is generally useful when you want to handle the redirect yourself in a specific route. The requestObject argument passes the request object to the generateStateFunction ). You do not need to declare a startRedirectPath if you use this approach. Example of how you would use it:

fastify.get( '/external' , { }, async (req, reply) => { const authorizationEndpoint = fastify.customOAuth2.generateAuthorizationUri(req); reply.redirect(authorizationEndpoint) });

E.g. For name: 'customOauth2' , the helpers getAccessTokenFromAuthorizationCodeFlow and getNewAccessTokenUsingRefreshToken will become accessible like this:

fastify.customOauth2.getAccessTokenFromAuthorizationCodeFlow

fastify.customOauth2.getNewAccessTokenUsingRefreshToken

Usage with TypeScript

Type definitions are provided with the package. Decorations are applied during runtime and are based on auth configuration name. One solution is to leverage TypeScript declaration merging to add type-safe namespace.

In project declarations files .d.ts

import { OAuth2Namespace } from 'fastify-oauth2' ; declare module 'fastify' { interface FastifyInstance { facebookOAuth2: OAuth2Namespace; myCustomOAuth2: OAuth2Namespace; } }

License

Licensed under MIT.