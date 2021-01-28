NOTE: OpenAPI 3 support finally landed in "official" fastify-swagger module. Consider using it instead of this one, since it has better support for $ref in schemas.
OpenAPI 3.0+ (OAS3) documentation generator for Fastify. It uses the schemas you declare in your routes to generate an OpenAPI (swagger) compliant doc.
This plugin based on fastify-swagger that generates swagger 2.0 docs.
This plugin designed in such way to be compatible with it's predcessor and in most cases if you already use
fastify-swagger you may just replace it with current plugin and it should work.
npm i fastify-oas --save
>=1.9.0.
>=8.9.0.
NOTE: If you need to generate fastify routes from your swagger document - please refer to plugins in See also like fastify-swaggergen or fastify-openapi-glue.
Add it to your project like regular fastify plugin. Use
register method and pass it swagger options, then call the api constructor.
const fastify = require('fastify');
const oas = require('fastify-oas');
const app = fastify();
app.register(oas, {
routePrefix: '/documentation',
swagger: {
info: {
title: 'Test openapi',
description: 'testing the fastify swagger api',
version: '0.1.0',
},
externalDocs: {
url: 'https://swagger.io',
description: 'Find more info here',
},
consumes: ['application/json'],
produces: ['application/json'],
},
exposeRoute: true
});
// put some routes and schemas
app.ready(err => {
if (err) throw err;
app.oas();
});
Please note, the schema format for Fastify routes is JSONSchema and you may encounter some differences in the format for route spec vs. output OpenAPI spec.
This plugin includes handling around a few of these differences.
One such case is the
example or
examples keywords:
fastify.route({
method: 'POST',
url: '/',
schema: {
body: {
type: 'object',
description: 'an object',
examples: [
{
name: 'Object Sample',
summary: 'an example',
value: {a: 'payload'},
}
],
properties: {
a: {type: 'string', description: 'your payload'}
}
}
},
handler: // ...
})
Which produces a spec similar to:
{
...
"content": {
"application/json": {
"examples": {
"Object Sample": {
"summary": "an example",
"value": {
"a": "payload"
}
}
},
"schema": {
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"a": {
"type": "string",
"description": "your payload"
}
}
}
}
}
}
(in this case, the name property is extracted as the examples key)
See Docs for more details on the TypeScript types that you may use when working with OpenAPI spec.
|parameter
|type
|description
|default
routePrefix
|String
|Documentation endpoint
/documentation
exposeRoute
|Boolean
|Object**
|If
true the plugin will expose the documentation with the following apis:
/<routePrefix>,
/<routePrefix>/json,
/<routePrefix>/yaml
addModels
|Boolean
|If
true adds fastify schemas as openapi models*
false
openapi
|String
|Openapi version
|'3.0.0'
yaml
|Boolean
|If
true returns yaml instead of json
false
hideUntagged
|Boolean
|If
true remove routes without tags in schema from resulting swagger file
false
swagger
|Object
|Swagger object except paths
{}
Note (*): Fastify-oas plugin gather all schemas, so you should ensure that all of them under current and nested scopes have unique names. Note (**): see Expose route options Back to top
In order to remove some endpoints from Swagger/OpenAPI document you may add
{hide: true} option to route schema.
const fastify = require('fastify')()
fastify.get('/some-secrete-route/:id', {
schema: {
hide: true,
params: {
type: 'object',
properties: {
id: {
type: 'string',
description: 'user id'
}
}
},
response: {
201: {
description: 'Successful response',
type: 'object',
properties: {
hello: { type: 'string' }
}
}
},
}
}, (req, reply) => {})
Unlike regular OpenAPI spec you'll still need some options from swagger 2.0.
const fastify = require('fastify');
const oas = require('fastify-oas');
const app = fastify();
app.register(oas, {
routePrefix: '/documentation',
swagger: {
info: {
title: 'Test openapi',
description: 'testing the fastify swagger api',
version: '0.1.0',
},
externalDocs: {
url: 'https://swagger.io',
description: 'Find more info here',
},
consumes: ['application/json'], // app-wide default media-type
produces: ['application/json'], // app-wide default media-type
servers: [{
url: 'http://api.example.com/v1',
description: 'Optional server description, e.g. Main (production) server',
}],
components: {
// see https://github.com/OAI/OpenAPI-Specification/blob/OpenAPI.next/versions/3.0.0.md#componentsObject for more options
securitySchemes: {
BasicAuth: {
type: 'http',
scheme: 'basic',
},
},
},
},
});
This will not generate swagger 2.0 docs. It will generate openapi 3.0 docs, but from swagger 2.0 (and fastify-swagger) compatible configuration. It will allow easily migrate from fastify-swagger.
The example below is taken from fastify-swagger repo to show the differences .
const fastify = require('fastify')()
// before: fastify.register(require('fastify-swagger'), {
fastify.register(require('fastify-oas'), { // after
routePrefix: '/documentation',
swagger: {
info: {
title: 'Test swagger',
description: 'testing the fastify swagger api',
version: '0.1.0'
},
externalDocs: {
url: 'https://swagger.io',
description: 'Find more info here'
},
host: 'localhost',
schemes: ['http'],
consumes: ['application/json'],
produces: ['application/json'],
tags: [
{ name: 'user', description: 'User related end-points' },
{ name: 'code', description: 'Code related end-points' }
],
securityDefinitions: {
apiKey: {
type: 'apiKey',
name: 'apiKey',
in: 'header'
}
}
}
})
fastify.put('/some-route/:id', {
schema: {
description: 'post some data',
tags: ['user', 'code'],
summary: 'qwerty',
params: {
type: 'object',
properties: {
id: {
type: 'string',
description: 'user id'
}
}
},
body: {
type: 'object',
properties: {
hello: { type: 'string' },
obj: {
type: 'object',
properties: {
some: { type: 'string' }
}
}
}
},
response: {
201: {
description: 'Successful response',
type: 'object',
properties: {
hello: { type: 'string' }
}
}
},
security: [
{
"api_key": []
}
]
}
}, (req, reply) => {})
fastify.ready(err => {
if (err) throw err
fastify.oas()
})
Swagger UI is available via
/<routePrefix>/index.html. By default it's
/documentation/index.html.
ReDoc UI is available via
/<routePrefix>/docs.html. By default it's
/documentation/docs.html.
In order to start development run:
npm i
npm run prepare
So that swagger-ui static folder will be generated for you.
Licensed under MIT.