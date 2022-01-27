Fastify MySQL connection plugin; with this you can share the same MySQL connection pool in every part of your server.
Under the hood the mysql2 is used. If you don't use the
connectionString option, the options that you pass to
register will be passed to the MySQL pool builder.
npm i fastify-mysql --save
Add it to you project with
register and you are done!
This plugin will add the
mysql namespace in your Fastify instance, with the following properties:
pool: the pool instance
query: an utility to perform a query without a transaction
execute: an utility to perform a prepared statement without a transaction
getConnection: get a connection from the pool
format: an utility to generate SQL string
escape: an utility to escape query values
escapeId: an utility to escape query identifiers
Example:
const fastify = require('fastify')()
fastify.register(require('fastify-mysql'), {
connectionString: 'mysql://root@localhost/mysql'
})
fastify.get('/user/:id', (req, reply) => {
fastify.mysql.getConnection(onConnect)
function onConnect (err, client) {
if (err) return reply.send(err)
client.query(
'SELECT id, username, hash, salt FROM users WHERE id=?', [req.params.id],
function onResult (err, result) {
client.release()
reply.send(err || result)
}
)
}
})
fastify.listen(3000, err => {
if (err) throw err
console.log(`server listening on ${fastify.server.address().port}`)
})
Use of
mysql.query
const fastify = require('fastify')()
fastify.register(require('fastify-mysql'), {
connectionString: 'mysql://root@localhost/mysql'
})
fastify.get('/user/:id', (req, reply) => {
fastify.mysql.query(
'SELECT id, username, hash, salt FROM users WHERE id=?', [req.params.id],
function onResult (err, result) {
reply.send(err || result)
}
)
})
fastify.listen(3000, err => {
if (err) throw err
console.log(`server listening on ${fastify.server.address().port}`)
})
As you can see there is no need to close the client, since it is done internally.
Async/await is supported, when register
promise option is
true:
const fastify = require('fastify')()
fastify.register(require('fastify-mysql'), {
promise: true,
connectionString: 'mysql://root@localhost/mysql'
})
fastify.get('/user/:id', async (req, reply) => {
const connection = await fastify.mysql.getConnection()
const [rows, fields] = await connection.query(
'SELECT id, username, hash, salt FROM users WHERE id=?', [req.params.id],
)
connection.release()
return rows[0]
})
fastify.listen(3000, err => {
if (err) throw err
console.log(`server listening on ${fastify.server.address().port}`)
})
As
mysql2 expose four different type of client, we do not specify the typing for you. You need to specify the type yourself following the example below.
import { MySQLConnection, MySQLPool, MySQLPromiseConnection, MySQLPromisePool } from 'fastify-mysql'
// if you only pass connectionString
declare module 'fastify' {
interface FastifyInstance {
mysql: MySQLPool
}
}
// if you passed type = 'connection'
declare module 'fastify' {
interface FastifyInstance {
mysql: MySQLConnection
}
}
// if you passed promise = true
declare module 'fastify' {
interface FastifyInstance {
mysql: MySQLPromisePool
}
}
// if you passed promise = true, type = 'connection'
declare module 'fastify' {
interface FastifyInstance {
mysql: MySQLPromiseConnection
}
}
Licensed under MIT.