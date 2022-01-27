Fastify MySQL connection plugin; with this you can share the same MySQL connection pool in every part of your server. Under the hood the mysql2 is used. If you don't use the connectionString option, the options that you pass to register will be passed to the MySQL pool builder.

Install

npm i fastify-mysql --save

Usage

Add it to you project with register and you are done! This plugin will add the mysql namespace in your Fastify instance, with the following properties:

pool: the pool instance query: an utility to perform a query without a transaction execute : an utility to perform a prepared statement without a transaction getConnection: get a connection from the pool format : an utility to generate SQL string escape : an utility to escape query values escapeId: an utility to escape query identifiers

Example:

const fastify = require ( 'fastify' )() fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-mysql' ), { connectionString : 'mysql://root@localhost/mysql' }) fastify.get( '/user/:id' , (req, reply) => { fastify.mysql.getConnection(onConnect) function onConnect ( err, client ) { if (err) return reply.send(err) client.query( 'SELECT id, username, hash, salt FROM users WHERE id=?' , [req.params.id], function onResult ( err, result ) { client.release() reply.send(err || result) } ) } }) fastify.listen( 3000 , err => { if (err) throw err console .log( `server listening on ${fastify.server.address().port} ` ) })

Use of mysql.query

const fastify = require ( 'fastify' )() fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-mysql' ), { connectionString : 'mysql://root@localhost/mysql' }) fastify.get( '/user/:id' , (req, reply) => { fastify.mysql.query( 'SELECT id, username, hash, salt FROM users WHERE id=?' , [req.params.id], function onResult ( err, result ) { reply.send(err || result) } ) }) fastify.listen( 3000 , err => { if (err) throw err console .log( `server listening on ${fastify.server.address().port} ` ) })

As you can see there is no need to close the client, since it is done internally.

Async/await is supported, when register promise option is true :

const fastify = require ( 'fastify' )() fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-mysql' ), { promise : true , connectionString : 'mysql://root@localhost/mysql' }) fastify.get( '/user/:id' , async (req, reply) => { const connection = await fastify.mysql.getConnection() const [rows, fields] = await connection.query( 'SELECT id, username, hash, salt FROM users WHERE id=?' , [req.params.id], ) connection.release() return rows[ 0 ] }) fastify.listen( 3000 , err => { if (err) throw err console .log( `server listening on ${fastify.server.address().port} ` ) })

TypeScript

As mysql2 expose four different type of client, we do not specify the typing for you. You need to specify the type yourself following the example below.

import { MySQLConnection, MySQLPool, MySQLPromiseConnection, MySQLPromisePool } from 'fastify-mysql' declare module 'fastify' { interface FastifyInstance { mysql: MySQLPool } } declare module 'fastify' { interface FastifyInstance { mysql: MySQLConnection } } declare module 'fastify' { interface FastifyInstance { mysql: MySQLPromisePool } } declare module 'fastify' { interface FastifyInstance { mysql: MySQLPromiseConnection } }

Acknowledgements

This project is kindly sponsored by:

License

Licensed under MIT.