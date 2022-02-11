Fastify plugin to parse the multipart content-type. Supports:
Under the hood it uses
@fastify/busboy.
npm i --save fastify-multipart
If you are looking for the documentation for the legacy callback-api please see here.
const fastify = require('fastify')()
const fs = require('fs')
const util = require('util')
const path = require('path')
const { pipeline } = require('stream')
const pump = util.promisify(pipeline)
fastify.register(require('fastify-multipart'))
fastify.post('/', async function (req, reply) {
// process a single file
// also, consider that if you allow to upload multiple files
// you must consume all files otherwise the promise will never fulfill
const data = await req.file()
data.file // stream
data.fields // other parsed parts
data.fieldname
data.filename
data.encoding
data.mimetype
// to accumulate the file in memory! Be careful!
//
// await data.toBuffer() // Buffer
//
// or
await pump(data.file, fs.createWriteStream(data.filename))
// be careful of permission issues on disk and not overwrite
// sensitive files that could cause security risks
// also, consider that if the file stream is not consumed, the promise will never fulfill
reply.send()
})
fastify.listen(3000, err => {
if (err) throw err
console.log(`server listening on ${fastify.server.address().port}`)
})
Note about
data.fields:
busboy consumes the multipart in serial order (stream). Therefore, the order of form fields is VERY IMPORTANT to how
fastify-multipart can display the fields to you.
We would recommend you place the value fields first before any of the file fields.
It will ensure your fields are accessible before it starts consuming any files.
If you cannot control the order of the placed fields, be sure to read
data.fields AFTER consuming the stream, or it will only contain the fields parsed at that moment.
You can also pass optional arguments to
@fastify/busboy when registering with Fastify. This is useful for setting limits on the content that can be uploaded. A full list of available options can be found in the
@fastify/busboy documentation.
fastify.register(require('fastify-multipart'), {
limits: {
fieldNameSize: 100, // Max field name size in bytes
fieldSize: 100, // Max field value size in bytes
fields: 10, // Max number of non-file fields
fileSize: 1000000, // For multipart forms, the max file size in bytes
files: 1, // Max number of file fields
headerPairs: 2000 // Max number of header key=>value pairs
}
});
Note: if the file stream that is provided by
data.file is not consumed, like in the example below with the usage of pump, the promise will not be fulfilled at the end of the multipart processing.
This behavior is inherited from
@fastify/busboy.
Note: if you set a
fileSize limit and you want to know if the file limit was reached you can:
data.file.on('limit')
data.file.truncated
data.file.toBuffer() and wait for the error to be thrown
const data = await req.file()
await pump(data.file, fs.createWriteStream(data.filename))
if (data.file.truncated) {
// you may need to delete the part of the file that has been saved on disk
// before the `limits.fileSize` has been reached
reply.send(new fastify.multipartErrors.FilesLimitError());
}
// OR
const data = await req.file()
try {
const buffer = await data.toBuffer()
} catch (err) {
// fileSize limit reached!
}
Additionally, you can pass per-request options to the
req.file,
req.files,
req.saveRequestFiles or
req.parts function.
fastify.post('/', async function (req, reply) {
const options = { limits: { fileSize: 1000 } };
const data = await req.file(options)
await pump(data.file, fs.createWriteStream(data.filename))
reply.send()
})
fastify.post('/', async function (req, reply) {
const parts = req.files()
for await (const part of parts) {
await pump(part.file, fs.createWriteStream(part.filename))
}
reply.send()
})
fastify.post('/upload/raw/any', async function (req, reply) {
const parts = req.parts()
for await (const part of parts) {
if (part.file) {
await pump(part.file, fs.createWriteStream(part.filename))
} else {
console.log(part)
}
}
reply.send()
})
fastify.post('/upload/raw/any', async function (req, reply) {
const data = await req.file()
const buffer = await data.toBuffer()
// upload to S3
reply.send()
})
This will store all files in the operating system default directory for temporary files. As soon as the response ends all files are removed.
fastify.post('/upload/files', async function (req, reply) {
// stores files to tmp dir and return files
const files = await req.saveRequestFiles()
files[0].filepath
files[0].fieldname
files[0].filename
files[0].encoding
files[0].mimetype
files[0].fields // other parsed parts
reply.send()
})
If you set a
fileSize limit, it is able to throw a
RequestFileTooLargeError error when limit reached.
fastify.post('/upload/files', async function (req, reply) {
try {
const file = await req.file({ limits: { fileSize: 17000 } })
//const files = req.files({ limits: { fileSize: 17000 } })
//const parts = req.parts({ limits: { fileSize: 17000 } })
//const files = await req.saveRequestFiles({ limits: { fileSize: 17000 } })
reply.send()
} catch (error) {
// error instanceof fastify.multipartErrors.RequestFileTooLargeError
}
})
If you want to fallback to the handling before
4.0.0, you can disable the throwing behavior by passing
throwFileSizeLimit.
Note: It will not affect the behavior of
saveRequestFiles()
// globally disable
fastify.register(fastifyMultipart, { throwFileSizeLimit: false })
fastify.post('/upload/file', async function (req, reply) {
const file = await req.file({ throwFileSizeLimit: false, limits: { fileSize: 17000 } })
//const files = req.files({ throwFileSizeLimit: false, limits: { fileSize: 17000 } })
//const parts = req.parts({ throwFileSizeLimit: false, limits: { fileSize: 17000 } })
//const files = await req.saveRequestFiles({ throwFileSizeLimit: false, limits: { fileSize: 17000 } })
reply.send()
})
This allows you to parse all fields automatically and assign them to the
request.body. By default files are accumulated in memory (Be careful!) to buffer objects. Uncaught errors are handled by Fastify.
fastify.register(require('fastify-multipart'), { attachFieldsToBody: true })
fastify.post('/upload/files', async function (req, reply) {
const uploadValue = await req.body.upload.toBuffer() // access files
const fooValue = req.body.foo.value // other fields
const body = Object.fromEntries(
Object.keys(req.body).map((key) => [key, req.body[key].value])
) // Request body in key-value pairs, like req.body in Express (Node 12+)
})
You can also define an
onFile handler to avoid accumulating all files in memory.
async function onFile(part) {
await pump(part.file, fs.createWriteStream(part.filename))
}
fastify.register(require('fastify-multipart'), { attachFieldsToBody: true, onFile })
fastify.post('/upload/files', async function (req, reply) {
const fooValue = req.body.foo.value // other fields
})
Note: if you assign all fields to the body and don't define an
onFile handler, you won't be able to read the files through streams, as they are already read and their contents are accumulated in memory.
You can only use the
toBuffer method to read the content.
If you try to read from a stream and pipe to a new file, you will obtain an empty new file.
If you enable
attachFieldsToBody and set
sharedSchemaId a shared JSON Schema is added, which can be used to validate parsed multipart fields.
const opts = {
attachFieldsToBody: true,
sharedSchemaId: '#mySharedSchema'
}
fastify.register(require('fastify-multipart'), opts)
fastify.post('/upload/files', {
schema: {
body: {
type: 'object',
required: ['myField'],
properties: {
// field that uses the shared schema
myField: { $ref: '#mySharedSchema'},
// or another field that uses the shared schema
myFiles: { type: 'array', items: fastify.getSchema('mySharedSchema') },
// or a field that doesn't use the shared schema
hello: {
properties: {
value: {
type: 'string',
enum: ['male']
}
}
}
}
}
}
}, function (req, reply) {
console.log({ body: req.body })
reply.send('done')
})
If provided, the
sharedSchemaId parameter must be a string ID and a shared schema will be added to your fastify instance so you will be able to apply the validation to your service (like in the example mentioned above).
The shared schema, that is added, will look like this:
{
type: 'object',
properties: {
encoding: { type: 'string' },
filename: { type: 'string' },
limit: { type: 'boolean' },
mimetype: { type: 'string' }
}
}
When sending fields with the body (
attachFieldsToBody set to true), the field might look like this in the
request.body:
{
"hello": "world"
}
The mentioned field will be converted, by this plugin, to a more complex field. The converted field will look something like this:
{
hello: {
fieldname: "hello",
value: "world",
fieldnameTruncated: false,
valueTruncated: false,
fields: body
}
}
It is important to know that this conversion happens BEFORE the field is validated, so keep that in mind when writing the JSON schema for validation for fields that don't use the shared schema. The schema for validation for the field mentioned above should look like this:
hello: {
properties: {
value: {
type: 'string'
}
}
}
If a non file field sent has
Content-Type header starting with
application/json, it will be parsed using
JSON.parse.
The schema to validate JSON fields should look like this:
hello: {
properties: {
value: {
type: 'object',
properties: {
/* ... */
}
}
}
}
If you also use the shared JSON schema as shown above, this is a full example which validates the entire field:
const opts = {
attachFieldsToBody: true,
sharedSchemaId: '#mySharedSchema'
}
fastify.register(require('fastify-multipart'), opts)
fastify.post('/upload/files', {
schema: {
body: {
type: 'object',
required: ['field'],
properties: {
field: {
allOf: [
{ $ref: '#mySharedSchema' },
{
properties: {
value: {
type: 'object'
properties: {
child: {
type: 'string'
}
}
}
}
}
]
}
}
}
}
}, function (req, reply) {
console.log({ body: req.body })
reply.send('done')
})
We export all custom errors via a server decorator
fastify.multipartErrors. This is useful if you want to react to specific errors. They are derived from fastify-error and include the correct
statusCode property.
fastify.post('/upload/files', async function (req, reply) {
const { FilesLimitError } = fastify.multipartErrors
})
Licensed under MIT.