Fastify plugin to parse the multipart content-type. Supports:

Async / Await

Async iterator support to handle multiple parts

Stream & Disk mode

Accumulate whole file in memory

Mode to attach all fields to the request body

Tested across Linux/Mac/Windows

Under the hood it uses @fastify/busboy .

Install

npm i --save fastify-multipart

Usage

If you are looking for the documentation for the legacy callback-api please see here.

const fastify = require ( 'fastify' )() const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const util = require ( 'util' ) const path = require ( 'path' ) const { pipeline } = require ( 'stream' ) const pump = util.promisify(pipeline) fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-multipart' )) fastify.post( '/' , async function ( req, reply ) { const data = await req.file() data.file data.fields data.fieldname data.filename data.encoding data.mimetype await pump(data.file, fs.createWriteStream(data.filename)) reply.send() }) fastify.listen( 3000 , err => { if (err) throw err console .log( `server listening on ${fastify.server.address().port} ` ) })

Note about data.fields : busboy consumes the multipart in serial order (stream). Therefore, the order of form fields is VERY IMPORTANT to how fastify-multipart can display the fields to you. We would recommend you place the value fields first before any of the file fields. It will ensure your fields are accessible before it starts consuming any files. If you cannot control the order of the placed fields, be sure to read data.fields AFTER consuming the stream, or it will only contain the fields parsed at that moment.

You can also pass optional arguments to @fastify/busboy when registering with Fastify. This is useful for setting limits on the content that can be uploaded. A full list of available options can be found in the @fastify/busboy documentation.

fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-multipart' ), { limits : { fieldNameSize : 100 , fieldSize : 100 , fields : 10 , fileSize : 1000000 , files : 1 , headerPairs : 2000 } });

Note: if the file stream that is provided by data.file is not consumed, like in the example below with the usage of pump, the promise will not be fulfilled at the end of the multipart processing. This behavior is inherited from @fastify/busboy .

Note: if you set a fileSize limit and you want to know if the file limit was reached you can:

listen to data.file.on('limit')

or check at the end of the stream the property data.file.truncated

or call data.file.toBuffer() and wait for the error to be thrown

const data = await req.file() await pump(data.file, fs.createWriteStream(data.filename)) if (data.file.truncated) { reply.send( new fastify.multipartErrors.FilesLimitError()); } const data = await req.file() try { const buffer = await data.toBuffer() } catch (err) { }

Additionally, you can pass per-request options to the req.file , req.files , req.saveRequestFiles or req.parts function.

fastify.post( '/' , async function ( req, reply ) { const options = { limits : { fileSize : 1000 } }; const data = await req.file(options) await pump(data.file, fs.createWriteStream(data.filename)) reply.send() })

Handle multiple file streams

fastify.post( '/' , async function ( req, reply ) { const parts = req.files() for await ( const part of parts) { await pump(part.file, fs.createWriteStream(part.filename)) } reply.send() })

Handle multiple file streams and fields

fastify.post( '/upload/raw/any' , async function ( req, reply ) { const parts = req.parts() for await ( const part of parts) { if (part.file) { await pump(part.file, fs.createWriteStream(part.filename)) } else { console .log(part) } } reply.send() })

Accumulate whole file in memory

fastify.post( '/upload/raw/any' , async function ( req, reply ) { const data = await req.file() const buffer = await data.toBuffer() reply.send() })

Upload files to disk and work with temporary file paths

This will store all files in the operating system default directory for temporary files. As soon as the response ends all files are removed.

fastify.post( '/upload/files' , async function ( req, reply ) { const files = await req.saveRequestFiles() files[ 0 ].filepath files[ 0 ].fieldname files[ 0 ].filename files[ 0 ].encoding files[ 0 ].mimetype files[ 0 ].fields reply.send() })

Handle file size limitation

If you set a fileSize limit, it is able to throw a RequestFileTooLargeError error when limit reached.

fastify.post( '/upload/files' , async function ( req, reply ) { try { const file = await req.file({ limits : { fileSize : 17000 } }) reply.send() } catch (error) { } })

If you want to fallback to the handling before 4.0.0 , you can disable the throwing behavior by passing throwFileSizeLimit . Note: It will not affect the behavior of saveRequestFiles()

fastify.register(fastifyMultipart, { throwFileSizeLimit : false }) fastify.post( '/upload/file' , async function ( req, reply ) { const file = await req.file({ throwFileSizeLimit : false , limits : { fileSize : 17000 } }) reply.send() })

Parse all fields and assign them to the body

This allows you to parse all fields automatically and assign them to the request.body . By default files are accumulated in memory (Be careful!) to buffer objects. Uncaught errors are handled by Fastify.

fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-multipart' ), { attachFieldsToBody : true }) fastify.post( '/upload/files' , async function ( req, reply ) { const uploadValue = await req.body.upload.toBuffer() const fooValue = req.body.foo.value const body = Object .fromEntries( Object .keys(req.body).map( ( key ) => [key, req.body[key].value]) ) })

You can also define an onFile handler to avoid accumulating all files in memory.

async function onFile ( part ) { await pump(part.file, fs.createWriteStream(part.filename)) } fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-multipart' ), { attachFieldsToBody : true , onFile }) fastify.post( '/upload/files' , async function ( req, reply ) { const fooValue = req.body.foo.value })

Note: if you assign all fields to the body and don't define an onFile handler, you won't be able to read the files through streams, as they are already read and their contents are accumulated in memory. You can only use the toBuffer method to read the content. If you try to read from a stream and pipe to a new file, you will obtain an empty new file.

JSON Schema body validation

If you enable attachFieldsToBody and set sharedSchemaId a shared JSON Schema is added, which can be used to validate parsed multipart fields.

const opts = { attachFieldsToBody : true , sharedSchemaId : '#mySharedSchema' } fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-multipart' ), opts) fastify.post( '/upload/files' , { schema : { body : { type : 'object' , required : [ 'myField' ], properties : { myField : { $ref : '#mySharedSchema' }, myFiles : { type : 'array' , items : fastify.getSchema( 'mySharedSchema' ) }, hello : { properties : { value : { type : 'string' , enum : [ 'male' ] } } } } } } }, function ( req, reply ) { console .log({ body : req.body }) reply.send( 'done' ) })

If provided, the sharedSchemaId parameter must be a string ID and a shared schema will be added to your fastify instance so you will be able to apply the validation to your service (like in the example mentioned above).

The shared schema, that is added, will look like this:

{ type : 'object' , properties : { encoding : { type : 'string' }, filename : { type : 'string' }, limit : { type : 'boolean' }, mimetype : { type : 'string' } } }

JSON Schema non-file field

When sending fields with the body ( attachFieldsToBody set to true), the field might look like this in the request.body :

{ "hello" : "world" }

The mentioned field will be converted, by this plugin, to a more complex field. The converted field will look something like this:

{ hello : { fieldname : "hello" , value : "world" , fieldnameTruncated : false , valueTruncated : false , fields : body } }

It is important to know that this conversion happens BEFORE the field is validated, so keep that in mind when writing the JSON schema for validation for fields that don't use the shared schema. The schema for validation for the field mentioned above should look like this:

hello: { properties : { value : { type : 'string' } } }

JSON non-file fields

If a non file field sent has Content-Type header starting with application/json , it will be parsed using JSON.parse .

The schema to validate JSON fields should look like this:

hello: { properties : { value : { type : 'object' , properties : { } } } }

If you also use the shared JSON schema as shown above, this is a full example which validates the entire field:

const opts = { attachFieldsToBody : true , sharedSchemaId : '#mySharedSchema' } fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-multipart' ), opts) fastify.post( '/upload/files' , { schema : { body : { type : 'object' , required : [ 'field' ], properties : { field : { allOf : [ { $ref : '#mySharedSchema' }, { properties : { value : { type : 'object' properties : { child : { type : 'string' } } } } } ] } } } } }, function ( req, reply ) { console .log({ body : req.body }) reply.send( 'done' ) })

Access all errors

We export all custom errors via a server decorator fastify.multipartErrors . This is useful if you want to react to specific errors. They are derived from fastify-error and include the correct statusCode property.

fastify.post( '/upload/files' , async function ( req, reply ) { const { FilesLimitError } = fastify.multipartErrors })

Acknowledgements

License

Licensed under MIT.