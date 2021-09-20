Prometheus metrics exporter for Fastify.
This plugin uses prom-client under the hood.
This plugin also adds 2 http metrics for your routes:
fastify-1.x
fastify-2.x
prom-client-11.x
fastify-2.x
prom-client-12.x
fastify-3.x
enableDefaultMetrics - now enables only default
prom-client metrics. Set to
true by default.
enableRouteMetrics - additional flag that enables route metrics. Set to
true by default.
npm i fastify-metrics --save
metrics to fastify instance for your custom metrics.
>=3.0.0.
>=10.0.0.
Add it to your project like regular fastify plugin. Use
register method and pass options to it.
const fastify = require('fastify');
const app = fastify();
const metricsPlugin = require('fastify-metrics');
app.register(metricsPlugin, { endpoint: '/metrics' });
It also exports client to fastify instance
fastify.metrics.client which you may use it in your routes.
You may create your metrics when app starts and store it in
fastify.metrics object and reuse them in multiple routes.
|parameter
|type
|description
|default
enableDefaultMetrics
|Boolean
|Enables collection of default prom-client metrics.
true
enableRouteMetrics
|Boolean
|Enables collection of fastify route metrics.
true
pluginName
|String
|Change name which you'll use to access prometheus client instance in fastify.
metrics
interval
|Number
|Default metrics collection interval in ms.
5000
register
|Object
|Custom prom-client metrics registry.
undefined
prefix
|String
|Custom default metrics prefix.
""
endpoint
|String
|If set, fastify route will be added to expose metrics. If not set you may manually add it afterwards.
undefined
metrics
|Object
|Allows override default metrics config. See section below.
{}
blacklist
|String, RegExp, String[]
|Skip metrics collection for blacklisted routes
undefined
groupStatusCodes
|Boolean
|Groups status codes (e.g. 2XX) if
true
false
invalidRouteGroup
|String
|If set, group any urls not matching a valid fastify route together rather than report individually.
undefined
You may override default metrics settings. You may provide overrides for two metrics tracking http request durations:
histogram and
summary.
Default values:
{
histogram: {
name: 'http_request_duration_seconds',
help: 'request duration in seconds',
labelNames: ['status_code', 'method', 'route'],
buckets: [0.05, 0.1, 0.5, 1, 3, 5, 10],
},
summary: {
name: 'http_request_summary_seconds',
help: 'request duration in seconds summary',
labelNames: ['status_code', 'method', 'route'],
percentiles: [0.5, 0.9, 0.95, 0.99],
},
}
You may also provide registers there or use it instead of prefix. Override should look like:
const fastify = require('fastify');
const app = fastify();
const metricsPlugin = require('fastify-metrics');
app.register(metricsPlugin, {endpoint: '/metrics', {
histogram: {
name: 'my_custom_http_request_duration_seconds',
buckets: [0.1, 0.5, 1, 3, 5],
},
summary: {
help: 'custom request duration in seconds summary help',
labelNames: ['status_code', 'method', 'route'],
percentiles: [0.5, 0.75, 0.9, 0.95, 0.99],
},
}});
The following table shows what metrics will be available in Prometheus. Note suffixes like
_bucket,
_sum,
_count are added automatically.
|metric
|labels
|description
http_request_duration_seconds_count
method,
route,
status_code
|Requests total count
http_request_duration_seconds_bucket
method,
route,
status_code
|Requests durations by bucket
http_request_duration_seconds_sum
method,
route,
status_code
|Requests duration summaries by quantile
See docs.
See changelog.
Licensed under MIT.