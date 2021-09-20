Prometheus metrics exporter for Fastify.

This plugin uses prom-client under the hood.

This plugin also adds 2 http metrics for your routes:

Requests duration histogram

Requests duration summary

Fastify support

v3.x.x - supports fastify-1.x

- supports v4.x.x - supports fastify-2.x prom-client-11.x

- supports v5.x.x - supports fastify-2.x prom-client-12.x

- supports v6.x.x - supports fastify-3.x

Notable changes

Fastify v3 support.

Drop node.js 8 support.

enableDefaultMetrics - now enables only default prom-client metrics. Set to true by default.

- now enables only default metrics. Set to by default. enableRouteMetrics - additional flag that enables route metrics. Set to true by default.

Installation

npm i fastify-metrics --save

Features and requirements

Collects default server metrics (see prom-client);

Collects route response timings

Adds metrics to fastify instance for your custom metrics.

Requires fastify >=3.0.0 .

. Node.js >=10.0.0 .

Usage

Add it to your project like regular fastify plugin. Use register method and pass options to it.

const fastify = require ( 'fastify' ); const app = fastify(); const metricsPlugin = require ( 'fastify-metrics' ); app.register(metricsPlugin, { endpoint : '/metrics' });

It also exports client to fastify instance fastify.metrics.client which you may use it in your routes.

You may create your metrics when app starts and store it in fastify.metrics object and reuse them in multiple routes.

Plugin options

parameter type description default enableDefaultMetrics Boolean Enables collection of default prom-client metrics. true enableRouteMetrics Boolean Enables collection of fastify route metrics. true pluginName String Change name which you'll use to access prometheus client instance in fastify. metrics interval Number Default metrics collection interval in ms. 5000 register Object Custom prom-client metrics registry. undefined prefix String Custom default metrics prefix. "" endpoint String If set, fastify route will be added to expose metrics. If not set you may manually add it afterwards. undefined metrics Object Allows override default metrics config. See section below. {} blacklist String, RegExp, String[] Skip metrics collection for blacklisted routes undefined groupStatusCodes Boolean Groups status codes (e.g. 2XX) if true false invalidRouteGroup String If set, group any urls not matching a valid fastify route together rather than report individually. undefined

Metrics details

You may override default metrics settings. You may provide overrides for two metrics tracking http request durations: histogram and summary . Default values:

{ histogram : { name : 'http_request_duration_seconds' , help : 'request duration in seconds' , labelNames : [ 'status_code' , 'method' , 'route' ], buckets : [ 0.05 , 0.1 , 0.5 , 1 , 3 , 5 , 10 ], }, summary : { name : 'http_request_summary_seconds' , help : 'request duration in seconds summary' , labelNames : [ 'status_code' , 'method' , 'route' ], percentiles : [ 0.5 , 0.9 , 0.95 , 0.99 ], }, }

You may also provide registers there or use it instead of prefix. Override should look like:

const fastify = require ( 'fastify' ); const app = fastify(); const metricsPlugin = require ( 'fastify-metrics' ); app.register(metricsPlugin, { endpoint : '/metrics' , { histogram : { name : 'my_custom_http_request_duration_seconds' , buckets : [ 0.1 , 0.5 , 1 , 3 , 5 ], }, summary : { help : 'custom request duration in seconds summary help' , labelNames : [ 'status_code' , 'method' , 'route' ], percentiles : [ 0.5 , 0.75 , 0.9 , 0.95 , 0.99 ], }, }});

HTTP routes metrics

The following table shows what metrics will be available in Prometheus. Note suffixes like _bucket , _sum , _count are added automatically.

metric labels description http_request_duration_seconds_count method , route , status_code Requests total count http_request_duration_seconds_bucket method , route , status_code Requests durations by bucket http_request_duration_seconds_sum method , route , status_code Requests duration summaries by quantile

Docs

See docs.

Changelog

See changelog.

License

Licensed under MIT.