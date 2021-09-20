openbase logo
fm

fastify-metrics

by Alexander
8.0.0 (see all)

Prometheus metrics exporter for Fastify

Overview

Categories

Readme

fastify-metrics

Prometheus metrics exporter for Fastify.

This plugin uses prom-client under the hood.

This plugin also adds 2 http metrics for your routes:

  • Requests duration histogram
  • Requests duration summary

ToC

Fastify support

  • v3.x.x - supports fastify-1.x
  • v4.x.x - supports fastify-2.x prom-client-11.x
  • v5.x.x - supports fastify-2.x prom-client-12.x
  • v6.x.x - supports fastify-3.x

Notable changes

v6.x.x

  • Fastify v3 support.
  • Drop node.js 8 support.
  • enableDefaultMetrics - now enables only default prom-client metrics. Set to true by default.
  • enableRouteMetrics - additional flag that enables route metrics. Set to true by default.

Installation

npm i fastify-metrics --save

Features and requirements

  • Collects default server metrics (see prom-client);
  • Collects route response timings
  • Adds metrics to fastify instance for your custom metrics.
  • Requires fastify >=3.0.0.
  • Node.js >=10.0.0.

Usage

Add it to your project like regular fastify plugin. Use register method and pass options to it.

const fastify = require('fastify');
const app = fastify();

const metricsPlugin = require('fastify-metrics');
app.register(metricsPlugin, { endpoint: '/metrics' });

It also exports client to fastify instance fastify.metrics.client which you may use it in your routes.

You may create your metrics when app starts and store it in fastify.metrics object and reuse them in multiple routes.

Plugin options

parametertypedescriptiondefault
enableDefaultMetricsBooleanEnables collection of default prom-client metrics.true
enableRouteMetricsBooleanEnables collection of fastify route metrics.true
pluginNameStringChange name which you'll use to access prometheus client instance in fastify.metrics
intervalNumberDefault metrics collection interval in ms.5000
registerObjectCustom prom-client metrics registry.undefined
prefixStringCustom default metrics prefix.""
endpointStringIf set, fastify route will be added to expose metrics. If not set you may manually add it afterwards.undefined
metricsObjectAllows override default metrics config. See section below.{}
blacklistString, RegExp, String[]Skip metrics collection for blacklisted routesundefined
groupStatusCodesBooleanGroups status codes (e.g. 2XX) if truefalse
invalidRouteGroupStringIf set, group any urls not matching a valid fastify route together rather than report individually.undefined

Metrics details

You may override default metrics settings. You may provide overrides for two metrics tracking http request durations: histogram and summary. Default values:

{
  histogram: {
    name: 'http_request_duration_seconds',
    help: 'request duration in seconds',
    labelNames: ['status_code', 'method', 'route'],
    buckets: [0.05, 0.1, 0.5, 1, 3, 5, 10],
  },
  summary: {
    name: 'http_request_summary_seconds',
    help: 'request duration in seconds summary',
    labelNames: ['status_code', 'method', 'route'],
    percentiles: [0.5, 0.9, 0.95, 0.99],
  },
}

You may also provide registers there or use it instead of prefix. Override should look like:

const fastify = require('fastify');
const app = fastify();
const metricsPlugin = require('fastify-metrics');

app.register(metricsPlugin, {endpoint: '/metrics', {
  histogram: {
    name: 'my_custom_http_request_duration_seconds',
    buckets: [0.1, 0.5, 1, 3, 5],
  },
  summary: {
    help: 'custom request duration in seconds summary help',
    labelNames: ['status_code', 'method', 'route'],
    percentiles: [0.5, 0.75, 0.9, 0.95, 0.99],
  },
}});

HTTP routes metrics

The following table shows what metrics will be available in Prometheus. Note suffixes like _bucket, _sum, _count are added automatically.

metriclabelsdescription
http_request_duration_seconds_countmethod, route, status_codeRequests total count
http_request_duration_seconds_bucketmethod, route, status_codeRequests durations by bucket
http_request_duration_seconds_summethod, route, status_codeRequests duration summaries by quantile

Docs

See docs.

Changelog

See changelog.

See also

License

Licensed under MIT.

