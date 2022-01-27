Important security headers for Fastify. It is a tiny wrapper around helmet.
npm i fastify-helmet
Simply require this plugin, and the basic security headers will be set.
const fastify = require('fastify')()
const helmet = require('fastify-helmet')
fastify.register(
helmet,
// Example disables the `contentSecurityPolicy` middleware but keeps the rest.
{ contentSecurityPolicy: false }
)
fastify.listen(3000, err => {
if (err) throw err
})
fastify-helmet is a tiny wrapper around helmet that adds an
'onRequest' hook
and a
reply.helmet decorator.
It accepts the same options as helmet, and you can see more in the helmet documentation.
By passing
{ global: true } into the options,
fastify-helmet allows you to register Helmet for all your application
routes by default. If you want a more granular control on how to apply Helmet to your application you can choose to
disable it on a global scope by passing
{ global: false } to the options. By default, this option is set to
true.
fastify-helmet globally
fastify.register(helmet)
// or
fastify.register(helmet, { global: true })
fastify-helmet globally
// register the package with the `{ global: false }` option
fastify.register(helmet, { global: false })
fastify.get('/route-with-disabled-helmet', async (request, reply) => {
return { message: 'helmet is not enabled here' }
})
fastify.get('/route-with-enabled-helmet', {
// We enable and configure helmet for this route only
helmet: {
dnsPrefetchControl: {
allow: true
},
expectCt: {
maxAge: 1,
enforce: true,
reportUri: 'foo'
},
frameguard: {
action: 'foo'
},
referrerPolicy: false
}
}, async (request, reply) => {
return { message: 'helmet is enabled here' }
})
// helmet is disabled on this route but we have access to `reply.helmet` decorator
// that allows us to apply helmet conditionally
fastify.get('/here-we-use-helmet-reply-decorator', async (request, reply) => {
if (condition) {
// we apply the default options
await reply.helmet()
} else {
// we apply customized options
await reply.helmet({ frameguard: false })
}
return {
message: 'we use the helmet reply decorator to conditionally apply helmet middlewares'
}
})
helmet route option
fastify-helmet allows you to enable, disable, and customize helmet for each one of your application hooks by using the
helmet shorthand route option when you register your application routes.
If you want to disable helmet for a specific endpoint you must pass
{ helmet: false } to your route options.
If you want to enable or customize helmet for a specific endpoint you must pass a helmet configuration object to your
route options. E.g.:
{ helmet: { frameguard: false } }.
fastify-helmet configuration using the
helmet shorthand route option
// register the package with the `{ global: true }` option
fastify.register(helmet, { global: true })
fastify.get('/route-with-disabled-helmet', { helmet: false }, async (request, reply) => {
return { message: 'helmet is not enabled here' }
})
fastify.get('/route-with-enabled-helmet', async (request, reply) => {
return { message: 'helmet is enabled by default here' }
})
fastify.get('/route-with-custom-helmet-configuration', {
// We change the helmet configuration for this route only
helmet: {
enableCSPNonces: true,
contentSecurityPolicy: {
directives: {
'directive-1': ['foo', 'bar']
},
reportOnly: true
},
dnsPrefetchControl: {
allow: true
},
expectCt: {
maxAge: 1,
enforce: true,
reportUri: 'foo'
},
frameguard: {
action: 'foo'
},
hsts: {
maxAge: 1,
includeSubDomains: true,
preload: true
},
permittedCrossDomainPolicies: {
permittedPolicies: 'foo'
},
referrerPolicy: false
}
}, async (request, reply) => {
return { message: 'helmet is enabled with a custom configuration on this route' }
})
fastify-helmet provide a simple way for
csp nonces generation. You can enable this behavior by passing
{ enableCSPNonces: true } into the options. Then, you can retrieve the
nonces through
reply.cspNonce.
Note: This feature is implemented inside this module. It is not a valid option or supported by helmet. If you need to use helmet feature only for csp nonce you can follow the example here.
fastify.register(
helmet,
// enable csp nonces generation with default content-security-policy option
{ enableCSPNonces: true }
)
fastify.register(
helmet,
// customize content security policy with nonce generation
{
enableCSPNonces: true,
contentSecurityPolicy: {
directives: {
...
}
}
}
)
fastify.get('/', function(request, reply) {
// retrieve script nonce
reply.cspNonce.script
// retrieve style nonce
reply.cspNonce.style
})
fastify.register(
helmet,
{
contentSecurityPolicy: {
directives: {
defaultSrc: ["'self'"],
scriptSrc: [
function (req, res) {
// "res" here is actually "reply.raw" in fastify
res.scriptNonce = crypto.randomBytes(16).toString('hex')
}
],
styleSrc: [
function (req, res) {
// "res" here is actually "reply.raw" in fastify
res.styleNonce = crypto.randomBytes(16).toString('hex')
}
]
}
}
}
)
fastify.get('/', function(request, reply) {
// you can access the generated nonce by "reply.raw"
reply.raw.scriptNonce
reply.raw.styleNonce
})
