A simple plugin for Fastify that adds a content type parser for
the content type
application/x-www-form-urlencoded.
This branch targets Fastify v3. Please refer to this branch and related versions for Fastify
^2.0.0 compatibility.
Given the following code:
const fastify = require('fastify')()
fastify.register(require('fastify-formbody'))
fastify.post('/', (req, reply) => {
reply.send(req.body)
})
fastify.listen(8000, (err) => {
if (err) throw err
})
And a
POST body of:
foo=foo&bar=bar&answer=42
The sent reply would be the object:
{
foo: 'foo',
bar: 'bar',
answer: 42
}
The plugin accepts an options object with the following properties:
bodyLimit: The maximum amount of bytes to process
before returning an error. If the limit is exceeded, a
500 error will be
returned immediately. When set to
undefined the limit will be set to whatever
is configured on the parent Fastify instance. The default value is
whatever is configured in
fastify
(
1048576 by default).
parser: The default parser used is the querystring.parse built-in. You can change this default by passing a parser function e.g.
fastify.register(require('fastify-formbody'), { parser: str => myParser(str) })
Previously, the external qs lib was used that did things like parse nested objects. For example:
foo[one]=foo&foo[two]=bar
{ foo: { one: 'foo', two: 'bar' } }
The way this is handled now using the built-in querystring.parse:
foo[one]=foo&foo[two]=bar
{ 'foo[one]': 'foo', 'foo[two]': 'bar' }
If you need nested parsing, you must configure it manually by installing the qs lib (
npm i qs), and then configure an optional parser:
const fastify = require('fastify')()
const qs = require('qs')
fastify.register(require('fastify-formbody'), { parser: str => qs.parse(str) })
Licensed under MIT