A plugin for Fastify that automatically generates HTTP ETags and returns 304 when needed, according to RFC2616-sec13.

Install

npm i fastify-etag

Example

const Fastify = require ( 'fastify' ) const Etag = require ( 'fastify-etag' ) const app = Fastify() app.register(Etag) app.get( '/' , async (req, reply) => { return { hello : 'world' } }) app.get( '/manual-etag' , async (req, reply) => { reply.header( 'etag' , '"foobar"' ) return 'world' }) app.listen( 3000 )

Plugin Options

algorithm : all hashing algorithm that Node.js support, and 'fnv1a' . Default: 'fnv1a' .

weak : generates weak ETags by default. Default: false .

Acknowledgements

The fnv1a logic was forked from https://github.com/sindresorhus/fnv1a and adapted to support buffers.

Benchmarks

md5 algorithm: 29679 req/s (median)

algorithm: 29679 req/s (median) sha1 algorithm: 25935 req/s (median)

algorithm: 25935 req/s (median) fnv1a algorithm: 42943 req/s (median)

algorithm: 42943 req/s (median) No ETag generation: 45471 req/s (median)

License

MIT