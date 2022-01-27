A plugin for Fastify that automatically generates HTTP ETags and returns 304 when needed, according to RFC2616-sec13.
npm i fastify-etag
'use strict'
const Fastify = require('fastify')
const Etag = require('fastify-etag')
const app = Fastify()
app.register(Etag)
app.get('/', async (req, reply) => {
return { hello: 'world' }
})
app.get('/manual-etag', async (req, reply) => {
// This will disable automatic ETag generation
// It will still return a 304 if the ETag matches
reply.header('etag', '"foobar"')
return 'world'
})
app.listen(3000)
algorithm: all hashing algorithm that Node.js support, and
'fnv1a'. Default:
'fnv1a'.
weak: generates weak ETags by default. Default:
false.
The fnv1a logic was forked from https://github.com/sindresorhus/fnv1a and adapted to support buffers.
md5 algorithm: 29679 req/s (median)
sha1 algorithm: 25935 req/s (median)
fnv1a algorithm: 42943 req/s (median)
MIT