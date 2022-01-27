openbase logo
fastify-etag

by fastify
2.1.0 (see all)

Automatically generate etags for HTTP responses, for Fastify

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

23d ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

fastify-etag

CI NPM version Known Vulnerabilities js-standard-style

A plugin for Fastify that automatically generates HTTP ETags and returns 304 when needed, according to RFC2616-sec13.

Install

npm i fastify-etag

Example

'use strict'

const Fastify = require('fastify')
const Etag = require('fastify-etag')

const app = Fastify()
app.register(Etag)

app.get('/', async (req, reply) => {
  return { hello: 'world' }
})

app.get('/manual-etag', async (req, reply) => {
  // This will disable automatic ETag generation
  // It will still return a 304 if the ETag matches
  reply.header('etag', '"foobar"')
  return 'world'
})

app.listen(3000)

Plugin Options

  • algorithm: all hashing algorithm that Node.js support, and 'fnv1a'. Default: 'fnv1a'.

  • weak: generates weak ETags by default. Default: false.

Acknowledgements

The fnv1a logic was forked from https://github.com/sindresorhus/fnv1a and adapted to support buffers.

Benchmarks

  • md5 algorithm: 29679 req/s (median)
  • sha1 algorithm: 25935 req/s (median)
  • fnv1a algorithm: 42943 req/s (median)
  • No ETag generation: 45471 req/s (median)

License

MIT

