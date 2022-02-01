A small utility, used by Fastify itself, for generating consistent error objects across your codebase and plugins.

Install

npm i fastify- error

Usage

The module exports a function that you can use for consistent error objects, it takes 4 parameters:

createError (code, message [, statusCode [, Base]])

code ( string , required) - The error code, you can access it later with error.code . For consistency, we recommend prefixing plugin error codes with FST_

( , required) - The error code, you can access it later with . For consistency, we recommend prefixing plugin error codes with message ( string , required) - The error message. You can also use interpolated strings for formatting the message.

( , required) - The error message. You can also use interpolated strings for formatting the message. statusCode ( number , optional) - The status code that Fastify will use if the error is sent via HTTP.

( , optional) - The status code that Fastify will use if the error is sent via HTTP. Base ( Error , optional) - The base error object that will be used. (eg TypeError , RangeError )

const createError = require ( 'fastify-error' ) const CustomError = createError( 'ERROR_CODE' , 'message' ) console .log( new CustomError())

How to use an interpolated string:

const createError = require ( 'fastify-error' ) const CustomError = createError( 'ERROR_CODE' , 'Hello %s' ) console .log( new CustomError( 'world' ))

License

Licensed under MIT.