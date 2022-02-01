openbase logo
fastify-error

by fastify
0.3.1 (see all)

A small utility, used by Fastify itself, for generating consistent error objects across your codebase and plugins.

Downloads/wk

314K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

fastify-error

CI NPM version Known Vulnerabilities js-standard-style

A small utility, used by Fastify itself, for generating consistent error objects across your codebase and plugins.

Install

npm i fastify-error

Usage

The module exports a function that you can use for consistent error objects, it takes 4 parameters:

createError(code, message [, statusCode [, Base]])
  • code (string, required) - The error code, you can access it later with error.code. For consistency, we recommend prefixing plugin error codes with FST_
  • message (string, required) - The error message. You can also use interpolated strings for formatting the message.
  • statusCode (number, optional) - The status code that Fastify will use if the error is sent via HTTP.
  • Base (Error, optional) - The base error object that will be used. (eg TypeError, RangeError)
const createError = require('fastify-error')
const CustomError = createError('ERROR_CODE', 'message')
console.log(new CustomError())

How to use an interpolated string:

const createError = require('fastify-error')
const CustomError = createError('ERROR_CODE', 'Hello %s')
console.log(new CustomError('world')) // error.message => 'Hello world'

License

Licensed under MIT.

