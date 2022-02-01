openbase logo
fastify-env

by fastify
2.1.1 (see all)

Fastify plugin to check environment variables

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.6K

GitHub Stars

106

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

fastify-env

CI NPM version Known Vulnerabilities js-standard-style

Fastify plugin to check environment variables

Install

npm install --save fastify-env

Usage

const fastify = require('fastify')()
const fastifyEnv = require('fastify-env')

const schema = {
  type: 'object',
  required: [ 'PORT' ],
  properties: {
    PORT: {
      type: 'string',
      default: 3000
    }
  }
}

const options = {
  confKey: 'config', // optional, default: 'config'
  schema: schema,
  data: data // optional, default: process.env
}

fastify
  .register(fastifyEnv, options)
  .ready((err) => {
    if (err) console.error(err)

    console.log(fastify.config) // or fastify[options.confKey]
    // output: { PORT: 3000 }
  })

This module is a wrapper around env-schema. To read an .env file you must set dotenv in the options:

const options = {
  dotenv: true // will read .env in root folder
}

// or, pass config options avalible on dotenv module
const options = {
  dotenv: {
    path: `${__dirname}/.env`,
    debug: true
  }
}

NB Support for additional properties in the schema is disabled for this plugin, with the additionalProperties flag set to false internally.

Typescript

In order to have typing for the fastify instance, you should follow the example below:

declare module 'fastify' {
  interface FastifyInstance {
    config: { // this should be same as the confKey in options
      // specify your typing here
    };
  }
}

Acknowledgements

Kindly sponsored by Mia Platform

