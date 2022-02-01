Fastify plugin to check environment variables
npm install --save fastify-env
const fastify = require('fastify')()
const fastifyEnv = require('fastify-env')
const schema = {
type: 'object',
required: [ 'PORT' ],
properties: {
PORT: {
type: 'string',
default: 3000
}
}
}
const options = {
confKey: 'config', // optional, default: 'config'
schema: schema,
data: data // optional, default: process.env
}
fastify
.register(fastifyEnv, options)
.ready((err) => {
if (err) console.error(err)
console.log(fastify.config) // or fastify[options.confKey]
// output: { PORT: 3000 }
})
This module is a wrapper around env-schema.
To read an
.env file you must set
dotenv in the options:
const options = {
dotenv: true // will read .env in root folder
}
// or, pass config options avalible on dotenv module
const options = {
dotenv: {
path: `${__dirname}/.env`,
debug: true
}
}
NB Support for additional properties in the schema is disabled for this plugin, with the
additionalProperties flag set to
false internally.
In order to have typing for the fastify instance, you should follow the example below:
declare module 'fastify' {
interface FastifyInstance {
config: { // this should be same as the confKey in options
// specify your typing here
};
}
}
Kindly sponsored by Mia Platform