Fastify plugin to check environment variables

Install

npm install --save fastify-env

Usage

const fastify = require ( 'fastify' )() const fastifyEnv = require ( 'fastify-env' ) const schema = { type : 'object' , required : [ 'PORT' ], properties : { PORT : { type : 'string' , default : 3000 } } } const options = { confKey : 'config' , schema : schema, data : data } fastify .register(fastifyEnv, options) .ready( ( err ) => { if (err) console .error(err) console .log(fastify.config) })

This module is a wrapper around env-schema. To read an .env file you must set dotenv in the options:

const options = { dotenv : true } const options = { dotenv : { path : ` ${__dirname} /.env` , debug : true } }

NB Support for additional properties in the schema is disabled for this plugin, with the additionalProperties flag set to false internally.

Typescript

In order to have typing for the fastify instance, you should follow the example below:

declare module 'fastify' { interface FastifyInstance { config: { }; } }

Acknowledgements

Kindly sponsored by Mia Platform