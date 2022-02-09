Framework aimed to provide useful TypeScript decorators to implement controllers, services and request handlers, built with Fastify.
NOTE: fastify-decorators was developed with fastify
^3.0.0 and may not work with other versions.
Hello! Thank you for checking out fastify-decorators!
This documents aims to be gentle introduction to the fastify-decorators and its usages.
@types/node package installed)
Install with npm
npm i fastify-decorators --save
Install with yarn
yarn add fastify-decorators
Fastify-decorators requires
experimentalDecorators feature to be enabled. For this you need to update your TypeScript config:
tsconfig.json:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"experimentalDecorators": true
}
}
Note: if you struggle which
target please refer to table below:
|Node version
|target
|10.x
|es2018
|12.x
|es2019
|14.x
|es2020
fastify-decorators itself use
"target": "es2018" to support NodeJS 10+ (see Node.js ES2018 Support).
Let's write your first server with request handler:
Project structure:
├── index.ts
├── handlers
│ └── first.handler.ts
└── tsconfig.json
index.ts:
import { bootstrap } from 'fastify-decorators';
// Require the framework and instantiate it
const instance = require('fastify')();
// Register handlers auto-bootstrap
instance.register(bootstrap, {
// Specify directory with our handler
directory: new URL(`handlers`, import.meta.url),
// Specify mask to match only our handler
mask: /\.handler\./,
});
// Run the server!
instance.listen(3000);
handlers/first.handler.ts:
import { GET, RequestHandler } from 'fastify-decorators';
@GET({
url: '/hello',
})
export default class FirstHandler extends RequestHandler {
async handle() {
return 'Hello world!';
}
}
fastify-decorators also provides way to build controllers with multiple handlers:
Project structure:
├── index.ts
├── controllers
│ └── first.controller.ts
└── tsconfig.json
index.ts:
import { bootstrap } from 'fastify-decorators';
// Require the framework and instantiate it
const instance = require('fastify')();
// Register handlers auto-bootstrap
instance.register(bootstrap, {
// Specify directory with our controllers
directory: new URL(`controllers`, import.meta.url),
// Specify mask to match only our controllers
mask: /\.controller\./,
});
// Run the server!
instance.listen(3000);
controllers/first.controller.ts:
import { Controller, GET } from 'fastify-decorators';
@Controller({ route: '/' })
export default class FirstController {
@GET({ url: '/hello' })
async helloHandler() {
return 'Hello world!';
}
@GET({ url: '/goodbye' })
async goodbyeHandler() {
return 'Bye-bye!';
}
}
Also, we need to enable
experimentalDecorators feature in our TypeScript config
tsconfig.json:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"experimentalDecorators": true
}
}
After all our files done we have to build server before we can run it:
Add to our package.json script to build server:
"scripts": {
"build": "tsc"
}
Run build script With npm:
npm run build
with yarn:
yarn build
Start server
node index.ts
Awesome, that was easy.
This project licensed under MIT License