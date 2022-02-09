Framework aimed to provide useful TypeScript decorators to implement controllers, services and request handlers, built with Fastify.

NOTE: fastify-decorators was developed with fastify ^3.0.0 and may not work with other versions.

Benefits

Fastify compatible - Built with Fastify and supports all its features and plugins JSON Schema validation - Build JSON Schemas to validate and speedup your requests and replies High performance - Framework adds as less overhead to Fastify as it can

- Built with Fastify and supports all its features and plugins Highly customizable - Create your controllers, services and their methods as you wish

- Create your controllers, services and their methods as you wish 100% TypeScript - Written in TypeScript and comes with all the required typings

- Written in TypeScript and comes with all the required typings Plugins - Library provides APIs to extend its functionality Simple DI - Provides simple Dependency Injection interface to bind your services TypeDI - Provides integration with TypeDI

- Library provides APIs to extend its functionality

NestJS - A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient, reliable and scalable server-side applications.

- A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient, reliable and scalable server-side applications. Fastify Resty - Modern and declarative REST API framework for superfast and oversimplification backend development, build on top of Fastify and TypeScript.

Getting started

Hello! Thank you for checking out fastify-decorators!

This documents aims to be gentle introduction to the fastify-decorators and its usages.

Prerequisites

Typescript

Fastify

typings for NodeJS ( @types/node package installed)

Install

Install with npm

npm i fastify-decorators --save

Install with yarn

yarn add fastify-decorators

Additional TypeScript configuration

Fastify-decorators requires experimentalDecorators feature to be enabled. For this you need to update your TypeScript config:

tsconfig.json:

{ "compilerOptions" : { "experimentalDecorators" : true } }

Note: if you struggle which target please refer to table below:

Node version target 10.x es2018 12.x es2019 14.x es2020

fastify-decorators itself use "target": "es2018" to support NodeJS 10+ (see Node.js ES2018 Support).

Your first server

Request handler way

Let's write your first server with request handler:

Project structure:

├── index .ts ├── handlers │ └── first .handler .ts └── tsconfig .json

index.ts:

import { bootstrap } from 'fastify-decorators' ; const instance = require ( 'fastify' )(); instance.register(bootstrap, { directory: new URL( `handlers` , import .meta.url), mask: /\.handler\./ , }); instance.listen( 3000 );

handlers/first.handler.ts:

import { GET, RequestHandler } from 'fastify-decorators' ; ({ url: '/hello' , }) export default class FirstHandler extends RequestHandler { async handle() { return 'Hello world!' ; } }

Controllers way

fastify-decorators also provides way to build controllers with multiple handlers:

Project structure:

├── index .ts ├── controllers │ └── first .controller .ts └── tsconfig .json

index.ts:

import { bootstrap } from 'fastify-decorators' ; const instance = require ( 'fastify' )(); instance.register(bootstrap, { directory: new URL( `controllers` , import .meta.url), mask: /\.controller\./ , }); instance.listen( 3000 );

controllers/first.controller.ts:

import { Controller, GET } from 'fastify-decorators' ; ({ route: '/' }) export default class FirstController { ({ url: '/hello' }) async helloHandler() { return 'Hello world!' ; } ({ url: '/goodbye' }) async goodbyeHandler() { return 'Bye-bye!' ; } }

Also, we need to enable experimentalDecorators feature in our TypeScript config

tsconfig.json:

{ "compilerOptions" : { "experimentalDecorators" : true } }

Build and run server

After all our files done we have to build server before we can run it:

Add to our package.json script to build server: "scripts" : { "build" : "tsc" } Run build script With npm: npm run build with yarn: yarn build Start server node index .ts

Awesome, that was easy.

License

This project licensed under MIT License