This plugin helps developers protect their Fastify server against CSRF attacks. In order to fully protect against CSRF, developers should study Cross-Site Request Forgery Prevention Cheat Sheet in depth. See also pillarjs/understanding-csrf as a good guide.

Security Disclaimer

Securing applications against CSRF is a developer responsibility and it should not be fully trusted to any third party modules. We do not claim that this module is able to protect an application without a clear study of CSRF, its impact and the needed mitigations. fastify-csrf provides a series of utilities that developers can use to secure their application. We recommend using fastify-helmet to implement some of those mitigations.

Security is always a tradeoff between risk mitigation, functionality, and developer experience. As a result we will not consider a report of a plugin default configuration option as security vulnerability that might be unsafe in certain scenarios as long as this module provides a way to provide full mitigation through configuration.

Install

npm i fastify-csrf

Usage

If you use fastify-csrf with fastify-cookie , the CSRF secret will be added to the response cookies. By default, the cookie used will be named _csrf , but you can rename it via the cookieKey option. When cookieOpts are provided, they override the default options. Make sure you restore any of the default options which provide sensible and secure defaults.

fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-cookie' )) fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-csrf' )) fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-cookie' ), { secret }) fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-csrf' ), { cookieOpts : { signed : true } }) fastify.route({ method : 'GET' , path : '/' , handler : async (req, reply) => { const token = await reply.generateCsrf() return { token } } }) fastify.route({ method : 'POST' , path : '/' , onRequest : fastify.csrfProtection, handler : async (req, reply) => { return req.body } })

If you use fastify-csrf with fastify-session , the CSRF secret will be added to the session. By default, the key used will be named _csrf , but you can rename it via the sessionKey option.

fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-session' )) fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-csrf' ), { sessionPlugin : 'fastify-session' }) fastify.route({ method : 'GET' , path : '/' , handler : async (req, reply) => { const token = await reply.generateCsrf() return { token } } }) fastify.route({ method : 'POST' , path : '/' , onRequest : fastify.csrfProtection, handler : async (req, reply) => { return req.body } })

If you use fastify-csrf with fastify-secure-session , the CSRF secret will be added to the session. By default, the key used will be named _csrf , but you can rename it via the sessionKey option.

fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-secure-session' )) fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-csrf' ), { sessionPlugin : 'fastify-secure-session' }) fastify.route({ method : 'GET' , path : '/' , handler : async (req, reply) => { const token = await reply.generateCsrf() return { token } } }) fastify.route({ method : 'POST' , path : '/' , onRequest : fastify.csrfProtection, handler : async (req, reply) => { return req.body } })

Securing the secret

The secret shown in the code above is strictly just an example. In all cases, you would need to make sure that the secret is:

Never hard-coded in the code or .env files or anywhere in the repository

hard-coded in the code or files or anywhere in the repository Stored in some external services like KMS, Vault or something similar

Read at run-time and supplied in this option

Of significant character length to provide adequate entropy

Truly random sequence of characters (You could use crypto-random-string)

Apart from these safeguards, it is extremely important to use HTTPS for your website/app to avoid a bunch of other potential security issues like MITM etc.

API

Module Options

Options Description cookieKey The name of the cookie where the CSRF secret will be stored, default _csrf . cookieOpts The cookie serialization options. See fastify-cookie. sessionKey The key where to store the CSRF secret in the session. getToken A sync function to get the CSRF secret from the request. getUserInfo A sync function to get the a string of user-specific information to prevent cookie tossing. sessionPlugin The session plugin that you are using (if applicable). csrfOpts The csrf options. See csrf.

Generates a secret (if is not already present) and returns a promise that resolves to the associated secret.

const token = await reply.generateCsrf()

You can also pass the cookie serialization options to the function.

The option userInfo is required if getUserInfo has been specified in the module option. The provided userInfo is hashed inside the csrf token and it is not directly exposed. This option is needed to protect against cookie tossing.

A hook that you can use for protecting routes or entire plugins from CSRF attacks. Generally, we recommend to use the onRequest hook, but if you are sending the token via the body, then you should use preValidation or preHandler .

fastify.addHook( 'onRequest' , fastify.csrfProtection) fastify.route({ method : 'POST' , path : '/' , onRequest : fastify.csrfProtection, handler : async (req, reply) => { return req.body } })

You can configure the function to read the CSRF token via the getToken option, by default the following is used:

function getToken ( req ) { return (req.body && req.body._csrf) || req.headers[ 'csrf-token' ] || req.headers[ 'xsrf-token' ] || req.headers[ 'x-csrf-token' ] || req.headers[ 'x-xsrf-token' ] }

License

MIT