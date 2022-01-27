Adds compression utils to the Fastify
reply object and a hook to decompress requests payloads.
Supports
gzip,
deflate, and
brotli.
Important note: since
fastify-compressversion 4.x payloads that are compressed using the
zipalgorithm are not automatically uncompressed anymore.
fastify-compressmain feature is to provide response compression mechanism to your server, however the
zipformat does not appear in the IANA maintained Table of Content Encodings and thus such behavior was out of the scope of this plugin.
npm i fastify-compress
This plugin adds two functionalities to Fastify: a compress utility and a global compression hook.
Currently, the following encoding tokens are supported, using the first acceptable token in this order:
br
gzip
deflate
* (no preference —
fastify-compress will use
gzip)
identity (no compression)
If an unsupported encoding is received or if the
'accept-encoding' header is missing, it will not compress the payload. If an unsupported encoding is received and you would like to return an error, provide an
onUnsupportedEncoding option.
The plugin automatically decides if a payload should be compressed based on its
content-type; if no content type is present, it will assume
application/json.
The global compression hook is enabled by default. To disable it, pass the option
{ global: false }:
fastify.register(
require('fastify-compress'),
{ global: false }
)
Remember that thanks to the Fastify encapsulation model, you can set a global compression, but run it only in a subset of routes if you wrap them inside a plugin.
Important note! If you are using
fastify-compress plugin together with
fastify-static plugin, you must register the
fastify-compress (with global hook) before registering
fastify-static.
You can specify different options for compression per route by passing in the
compress options on the route's configuration.
fastify.register(
require('fastify-compress'),
{ global: false }
)
// only compress if the payload is above a certain size and use brotli
fastify.get('/custom-route', {
compress: {
inflateIfDeflated: true,
threshold: 128,
zlib: {
createBrotliCompress: () => createYourCustomBrotliCompress(),
createGzip: () => createYourCustomGzip(),
createDeflate: () => createYourCustomDeflate()
}
}, (req, reply) => {
// ...
})
Note: Setting
compress = false on any route will disable compression on the route even if global compression is enabled.
reply.compress
This plugin adds a
compress method to
reply that accepts a stream or a string, and compresses it based on the
accept-encoding header. If a JS object is passed in, it will be stringified to JSON.
Note that the compress method is configured with either the per route parameters if the route has a custom configuration or with the global parameters if the the route has no custom parameters but
the plugin was defined as global.
const fs = require('fs')
const fastify = require('fastify')()
fastify.register(require('fastify-compress'), { global: false })
fastify.get('/', (req, reply) => {
reply
.type('text/plain')
.compress(fs.createReadStream('./package.json'))
})
fastify.listen(3000, function (err) {
if (err) throw err
console.log(`server listening on ${fastify.server.address().port}`)
})
The minimum byte size for a response to be compressed. Defaults to
1024.
fastify.register(
require('fastify-compress'),
{ threshold: 2048 }
)
mime-db is used to determine if a
content-type should be compressed. You can compress additional content types via regular expression.
fastify.register(
require('fastify-compress'),
{ customTypes: /x-protobuf$/ }
)
When the encoding is not supported, a custom error response can be sent in place of the uncompressed payload by setting the
onUnsupportedEncoding(encoding, request, reply) option to be a function that can modify the reply and return a
string | Buffer | Stream | Error payload.
fastify.register(
require('fastify-compress'),
{
onUnsupportedEncoding: (encoding, request, reply) => {
reply.code(406)
return 'We do not support the ' + encoding + ' encoding.'
}
}
)
You can selectively disable response compression by using the
x-no-compression header in the request.
Optional feature to inflate pre-compressed data if the client does not include one of the supported compression types in its
accept-encoding header.
fastify.register(
require('fastify-compress'),
{ inflateIfDeflated: true }
)
fastify.get('/file', (req, reply) =>
// will inflate the file on the way out for clients
// that indicate they do not support compression
reply.send(fs.createReadStream('./file.gz')))
By default,
fastify-compress prioritizes compression as described at the beginning of §Usage - Compress replies. You can change that by passing an array of compression tokens to the
encodings option:
fastify.register(
require('fastify-compress'),
// Only support gzip and deflate, and prefer deflate to gzip
{ encodings: ['deflate', 'gzip'] }
)
You can tune compression by setting the
brotliOptions and
zlibOptions properties. These properties are passed directly to native node
zlib methods, so they should match the corresponding class definitions.
server.register(fastifyCompress, {
brotliOptions: {
params: {
[zlib.constants.BROTLI_PARAM_MODE]: zlib.constants.BROTLI_MODE_TEXT, // useful for APIs that primarily return text
[zlib.constants.BROTLI_PARAM_QUALITY]: 4, // default is 11, max is 11, min is 0
},
},
zlibOptions: {
level: 9, // default is 9, max is 9, min is 0
}
});
Content-Length header removal with removeContentLengthHeader
By default,
fastify-compress removes the reply
Content-Length header. You can change that by setting the
removeContentLengthHeader to
false either on a global scope or on a route specific scope.
// Global plugin scope
server.register(fastifyCompress, { global: true, removeContentLengthHeader: false });
// Route specific scope
fastify.get('/file', {
compress: { removeContentLengthHeader: false }
}, (req, reply) =>
reply.compress(fs.createReadStream('./file.gz'))
)
This plugin adds a
preParsing hook that decompress the request payload according to the
content-encoding request header.
Currently, the following encoding tokens are supported:
br
gzip
deflate
If an unsupported encoding or and invalid payload is received, the plugin will throw an error.
If the request header is missing, the plugin will not do anything and yield to the next hook.
The global request decompression hook is enabled by default. To disable it, pass the option
{ global: false }:
fastify.register(
require('fastify-compress'),
{ global: false }
)
Remember that thanks to the Fastify encapsulation model, you can set a global decompression, but run it only in a subset of routes if you wrap them inside a plugin.
You can specify different options for decompression per route by passing in the
decompress options on the route's configuration.
fastify.register(
require('fastify-compress'),
{ global: false }
)
// Always decompress using gzip
fastify.get('/custom-route', {
decompress: {
forceRequestEncoding: 'gzip',
zlib: {
createBrotliDecompress: () => createYourCustomBrotliDecompress(),
createGunzip: () => createYourCustomGunzip(),
createInflate: () => createYourCustomInflate()
}
}
}, (req, reply) => {
// ...
})
By default,
fastify-compress accepts all encodings specified at the beginning of §Usage - Decompress request payloads. You can change that by passing an array of compression tokens to the
requestEncodings option:
fastify.register(
require('fastify-compress'),
// Only support gzip
{ requestEncodings: ['gzip'] }
)
By default,
fastify-compress chooses the decompressing algorithm by looking at the
content-encoding header, if present.
You can force one algorithm and ignore the header at all by providing the
forceRequestEncoding option.
Note that if the request payload is not compressed,
fastify-compress will try to decompress, resulting in an error.
When the request payload encoding is not supported, you can customize the response error by setting the
onUnsupportedEncoding(request, encoding) option to be a function that returns an error.
fastify.register(
require('fastify-compress'),
{
onUnsupportedRequestEncoding: (request, encoding) => {
return {
statusCode: 415,
code: 'UNSUPPORTED',
error: 'Unsupported Media Type',
message: 'We do not support the ' + encoding + ' encoding.'
}
}
}
)
When the request payload cannot be decompressed using the detected algorithm, you can customize the response error setting the
onInvalidRequestPayload(request, encoding) option to be a function that returns an error.
fastify.register(
require('fastify-compress'),
{
onInvalidRequestPayload: (request, encoding, error) => {
return {
statusCode: 400,
code: 'BAD_REQUEST',
error: 'Bad Request',
message: 'This is not a valid ' + encoding + ' encoded payload: ' + error.message
}
}
}
)
Please note that in large-scale scenarios, you should use a proxy like Nginx to handle response compression.
