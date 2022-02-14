Command line tools for Fastify. Generate, write, and run an application with one single command!
npm install fastify-cli --global
fastify-cli offers a single command line interface for your Fastify
project:
$ fastify
Will print an help:
Fastify command line interface, available commands are:
* start start a server
* generate generate a new project
* generate-plugin generate a new plugin project
* readme generate a README.md for the plugin
* print-routes prints the representation of the internal radix tree used by the router, useful for debugging.
* version the current fastify-cli version
* docs starts an interactive terminal session to view the Fastify docs for the Fastify version installed. navigate with arrow keys
* help help about commands
Launch 'fastify help [command]' to know more about the commands.
The default command is start, you can hit
fastify start plugin.js
to start plugin.js.
You can start any Fastify plugin with:
$ fastify start plugin.js
A plugin can be as simple as:
// plugin.js
module.exports = function (fastify, options, next) {
fastify.get('/', function (req, reply) {
reply.send({ hello: 'world' })
})
next()
}
If you are using Node 8+, you can use
Promises or
async functions too:
// async-await-plugin.js
module.exports = async function (fastify, options) {
fastify.get('/', async function (req, reply) {
return { hello: 'world' }
})
}
For a list of available flags for
fastify start see the help:
fastify help start.
If you want to use custom options for the server creation, just export an options object with your route and run the cli command with the
--options flag.
// plugin.js
module.exports = function (fastify, options, next) {
fastify.get('/', function (req, reply) {
reply.send({ hello: 'world' })
})
next()
}
module.exports.options = {
https: {
key: 'key',
cert: 'cert'
}
}
If you want to use custom options for your plugin, just add them after the
-- terminator.
// plugin.js
module.exports = function (fastify, options, next) {
if (option.one) {
//...
}
//...
next()
}
$ fastify start plugin.js -- --one
Modules in EcmaScript Module format can be used on Node.js >= 14 or >= 12.17.0 but < 13.0.0'
// plugin.js
export default async function plugin (fastify, options) {
fastify.get('/', async function (req, reply) {
return options
})
}
This works with a
.js extension if you are using Node.js >= 14 and the nearest parent
package.json has
"type": "module"
(more info here).
If your
package.json does not have
"type": "module", use
.mjs for the extension (
plugin.mjs in the above example).
You can pass the following options via CLI arguments. Every option has a corresponding environment variable:
|Description
|Short command
|Full command
|Environment variable
|Port to listen on (default to 3000)
-p
--port
FASTIFY_PORT or PORT
|Address to listen on
-a
--address
FASTIFY_ADDRESS
|Socket to listen on
-s
--socket
FASTIFY_SOCKET
|Module to preload
-r
--require
FASTIFY_REQUIRE
|Log level (default to fatal)
-l
--log-level
FASTIFY_LOG_LEVEL
|Path to logging configuration module to use
-L
--logging-module
FASTIFY_LOGGING_MODULE
|Start Fastify app in debug mode with nodejs inspector
-d
--debug
FASTIFY_DEBUG
|Set the inspector port (default: 9320)
-I
--debug-port
FASTIFY_DEBUG_PORT
|Set the inspector host to listen on (default: loopback address or
0.0.0.0 inside Docker)
--debug-host
FASTIFY_DEBUG_HOST
|Prints pretty logs
-P
--pretty-logs
FASTIFY_PRETTY_LOGS
|Watch process.cwd() directory for changes, recursively; when that happens, the process will auto reload
-w
--watch
FASTIFY_WATCH
|Ignore changes to the specified files or directories when watch is enabled. (e.g.
--ignore-watch='node_modules .git logs/error.log' )
--ignore-watch
FASTIFY_IGNORE_WATCH
|Prints events triggered by watch listener (useful to debug unexpected reload when using
--watch )
--verbose-watch
FASTIFY_VERBOSE_WATCH
|Use custom options
-o
--options
FASTIFY_OPTIONS
|Set the prefix
-x
--prefix
FASTIFY_PREFIX
|Set the plugin timeout
-T
--plugin-timeout
FASTIFY_PLUGIN_TIMEOUT
|Defines the maximum payload, in bytes,
that the server is allowed to accept
--body-limit
FASTIFY_BODY_LIMIT
By default
fastify-cli runs
dotenv, so it will load all the env variables stored in
.env in your current working directory.
The default value for
--plugin-timeout is 10 seconds.
By default
--ignore-watch flag is set to ignore `node_modules build dist .git bower_components logs .swp' files.
When deploying to a Docker, and potentially other, containers, it is advisable to set a fastify address of
0.0.0.0 because these containers do not default to exposing mapped ports to localhost.
For containers built and run specifically by the Docker Daemon, fastify-cli is able to detect that the server process is running within a Docker container and the
0.0.0.0 listen address is set automatically.
Other containerization tools (eg. Buildah and Podman) are not detected automatically, so the
0.0.0.0 listen address must be set explicitly with either the
--address flag or the
FASTIFY_ADDRESS environment variable.
If Fastify is installed as a project dependency (with
npm install --save fastify),
then
fastify-cli will use that version of Fastify when running the server.
Otherwise,
fastify-cli will use the version of Fastify included within
fastify-cli.
If you would like to turn your application into a standalone executable,
just add the following
server.js:
'use strict'
// Read the .env file.
require('dotenv').config()
// Require the framework
const Fastify = require('fastify')
// Require library to exit fastify process, gracefully (if possible)
const closeWithGrace = require('close-with-grace')
// Instantiate Fastify with some config
const app = Fastify({
logger: true
})
// Register your application as a normal plugin.
const appService = require('./app.js')
app.register(appService)
// delay is the number of milliseconds for the graceful close to finish
const closeListeners = closeWithGrace({ delay: 500 }, async function ({ signal, err, manual }) {
if (err) {
app.log.error(err)
}
await app.close()
})
app.addHook('onClose', async (instance, done) => {
closeListeners.uninstall()
done()
})
// Start listening.
app.listen(process.env.PORT || 3000, (err) => {
if (err) {
app.log.error(err)
process.exit(1)
}
})
fastify-cli uses make-promises-safe to avoid memory leaks
in case of an
'unhandledRejection'.
fastify-cli can also help with generating some project scaffolding to
kickstart the development of your next Fastify application. To use it:
fastify generate <yourapp>
cd yourapp
npm install
The sample code offers you the following npm tasks:
npm start - starts the application
npm run dev - starts the application with
pino-colada pretty logging
(not suitable for production)
npm test - runs the tests
You will find three different folders:
plugins: the folder where you will place all your custom plugins
routes: the folder where you will declare all your endpoints
test: the folder where you will declare all your test
Finally, there will be an
app.js file, which is your entry point.
It is a standard Fastify plugin and you will not need to add the
listen method to run the server, just run it with one of the scripts above.
If the target directory exists
fastify generate will fail unless the target directory is
., as in the current directory.
If the target directory is the current directory (
.) and it already contains a
package.json file,
fastify generate will fail. This can
be overidden with the
--integrate flag:
fastify generate . --integrate
This will add or alter the
main,
scripts,
dependencies and
devDependencies fields on the
package.json. In cases of file name collisions
for any files being added, the file will be overwritten with the new file added by
fastify generate. If there is an existing
app.js in this scenario,
it will be overwritten. Use the
--integrate flag with care.
|Description
|Full command
|Use the TypeScript template
--lang=ts,
--lang=typescript
|Overwrite it when the target directory is the current directory (
.)
--integrate
fastify-cli can help you improve your plugin development by generating a scaffolding project:
fastify generate-plugin <yourplugin>
cd yourplugin
npm install
The boilerplate provides some useful npm scripts:
npm run unit: runs all unit tests
npm run lint: to check your project's code style
npm run test:typescript: runs types tests
npm test: runs all the checks at once
fastify-cli can also help with generating a concise and informative readme for your plugin. If no
package.json is provided a new one is generated automatically.
To use it:
cd yourplugin
fastify readme <path-to-your-plugin-file>
Finally, there will be a new
README.md file, which provides internal information about your plugin e.g:
fastify-cli is unopinionated on the choice of linter. We recommend you to add a linter, like so:
"devDependencies": {
+ "standard": "^11.0.1",
}
"scripts": {
+ "pretest": "standard",
"test": "tap test/**/*.test.js",
"start": "fastify start -l info app.js",
"dev": "fastify start -l info -P app.js",
+ "lint": "standard --fix"
},
fastify-cli allows you to view the documentation for Fastify in your terminal. By default, fastify-cli attempts to render the documentation for the Fastify version installed in the current working directory node_modules folder. However, if none are found it should fall back to rendering the documentation for the version that fastify-cli depends on.
The documentation is rendered using an interactive terminal session that you can navigate with your arrow keys and pressing the enter key to select documentation to view.
run
fastify docs to get started.
When you use
fastify-cli to run your project you need a way to load your application because you can run the CLI command.
To do so, you can use the this module to load your application and give you the control to write your assertions.
These utilities are async functions that you may use with the
node-tap testing framework.
There are two utilities provided:
build: builds your application and returns the
fastify instance without calling the
listen method.
listen: starts your application and returns the
fastify instance listening on the configured port.
Both of these utilities have the
function(arg, pluginOptions) parameters:
cliArgs: is a string or a string array within the same arguments passed to the
fastify-cli command.
pluginOptions: is an object containing the options provided to the started plugin (eg:
app.js).
// load the utility helper functions
const { build, listen } = require('fastify-cli/helper')
// write a test
const { test } = require('tap')
test('test my application', async t => {
const argv = ['app.js']
const app = await build(argv, {
extraParam: 'foo'
})
t.teardown(() => app.close())
// test your application here:
const res = await app.inject('/')
t.same(res.json(), { hello: 'one' })
})
If you feel you can help in any way, be it with examples, extra testing, or new features please open a pull request or open an issue.