fastify-blipp prints your routes to the console. So each time your server starts, you know which endpoints are available.
(inspired by blipp hapijs plugin)
npm i fastify-blipp
It is important to register the plugin as soon as possible, so it starts to listen for the new routes.
const fastify = require("fastify")();
// register it as early as possible
fastify.register(require("fastify-blipp"));
//or if you wan't custom log function
// fastify.register(require("fastify-blipp"), {blippLog: (msg) => console.log(msg)});
fastify.get("/hello/:username", async (req, reply) => ({
greeting: `Hello, ${req.params.username}`
}));
fastify.get("/hello/:username/CAPS", async (req, reply) => ({
greeting: `Hello, ${req.params.username.toUpperCase()}`
}));
fastify.post("/hello", async (req, reply) => ({
greeting: `Hello, ${req.body.username}`
}));
fastify.get(
"/example/at/:hour(^\\d{2})h:minute(^\\d{2})m",
async (req, reply) => ({
hour: req.params.hour,
minute: req.params.minute
})
);
const start = async () => {
try {
await fastify.listen(3000);
fastify.blipp();
console.log(`server listening on ${fastify.server.address().port}`);
} catch (err) {
console.error(err);
process.exit(1);
}
};
start();