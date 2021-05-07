openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fb

fastify-blipp

by Pavel
3.1.0 (see all)

Print routes of your fastify instance

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.7K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

fastify-blipp prints your routes to the console. So each time your server starts, you know which endpoints are available.

(inspired by blipp hapijs plugin)

install

npm i fastify-blipp

usage

It is important to register the plugin as soon as possible, so it starts to listen for the new routes.

const fastify = require("fastify")();

// register it as early as possible
fastify.register(require("fastify-blipp"));
//or if you wan't custom log function
// fastify.register(require("fastify-blipp"), {blippLog: (msg) => console.log(msg)});

fastify.get("/hello/:username", async (req, reply) => ({
  greeting: `Hello, ${req.params.username}`
}));
fastify.get("/hello/:username/CAPS", async (req, reply) => ({
  greeting: `Hello, ${req.params.username.toUpperCase()}`
}));
fastify.post("/hello", async (req, reply) => ({
  greeting: `Hello, ${req.body.username}`
}));
fastify.get(
  "/example/at/:hour(^\\d{2})h:minute(^\\d{2})m",
  async (req, reply) => ({
    hour: req.params.hour,
    minute: req.params.minute
  })
);

const start = async () => {
  try {
    await fastify.listen(3000);

    fastify.blipp();

    console.log(`server listening on ${fastify.server.address().port}`);
  } catch (err) {
    console.error(err);
    process.exit(1);
  }
};

start();

result

image

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial