fastify-blipp prints your routes to the console. So each time your server starts, you know which endpoints are available.

(inspired by blipp hapijs plugin)

install

npm i fastify-blipp

usage

It is important to register the plugin as soon as possible, so it starts to listen for the new routes.

const fastify = require ( "fastify" )(); fastify.register( require ( "fastify-blipp" )); fastify.get( "/hello/:username" , async (req, reply) => ({ greeting : `Hello, ${req.params.username} ` })); fastify.get( "/hello/:username/CAPS" , async (req, reply) => ({ greeting : `Hello, ${req.params.username.toUpperCase()} ` })); fastify.post( "/hello" , async (req, reply) => ({ greeting : `Hello, ${req.body.username} ` })); fastify.get( "/example/at/:hour(^\\d{2})h:minute(^\\d{2})m" , async (req, reply) => ({ hour : req.params.hour, minute : req.params.minute }) ); const start = async () => { try { await fastify.listen( 3000 ); fastify.blipp(); console .log( `server listening on ${fastify.server.address().port} ` ); } catch (err) { console .error(err); process.exit( 1 ); } }; start();

result