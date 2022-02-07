npm i -g fastify-benchmarks
benchmark [arguments (optional)]
-h: Help on how to use the tool.
compare: Get comparative data for your benchmarks.
You may also compare all test results, at once, in a single table;
benchmark compare -t
You can also extend the comparison table with percentage values based on fastest result;
benchmark compare -p
Benchmarks
v14.18.3
autocannon -c 100 -d 40 -p 10 localhost:3000 (two rounds; one to warm-up, one to measure)
|Version
|Router
|Requests/s
|Latency
|Throughput/Mb
|fastify
|3.27.1
|✓
|56254.4
|17.28
|10.03
|bare
|10.13.0
|✗
|55976.8
|17.37
|9.98
|polkadot
|1.0.0
|✗
|55748.8
|17.44
|9.94
|foxify
|0.10.20
|✓
|55571.2
|17.50
|9.12
|connect
|3.7.0
|✗
|55433.6
|17.54
|9.89
|0http
|3.1.2
|✓
|55170.4
|17.64
|9.84
|micro
|9.3.4
|✗
|54468.8
|17.86
|9.71
|polka
|0.5.2
|✓
|54428.0
|17.88
|9.71
|rayo
|1.3.10
|✓
|54300.8
|17.92
|9.68
|server-base-router
|7.1.29
|✓
|53389.6
|18.23
|9.52
|server-base
|7.1.29
|✗
|51862.4
|18.78
|9.25
|restana
|4.9.3
|✓
|50332.8
|19.35
|8.98
|yeps
|1.1.1
|✗
|48486.4
|20.13
|8.65
|connect-router
|1.3.6
|✓
|47440.0
|20.58
|8.46
|micro-route
|2.5.0
|✓
|46123.2
|21.18
|8.23
|trek-engine
|1.0.5
|✗
|45293.6
|21.58
|7.43
|trek-router
|1.2.0
|✓
|44689.4
|21.88
|7.33
|vapr
|0.6.0
|✓
|42111.2
|23.25
|6.91
|yeps-router
|1.2.0
|✓
|40752.8
|24.04
|7.27
|koa
|2.13.4
|✗
|39105.0
|25.07
|6.97
|take-five
|2.0.0
|✓
|36973.0
|26.56
|13.29
|total.js
|3.4.13
|✓
|35969.8
|27.32
|11.01
|spirit
|0.6.1
|✗
|35908.8
|27.35
|6.40
|koa-isomorphic-router
|1.0.1
|✓
|35890.6
|27.36
|6.40
|spirit-router
|0.5.0
|✓
|35724.2
|27.49
|6.37
|restify
|8.6.0
|✓
|35274.2
|27.85
|6.36
|koa-router
|10.1.1
|✓
|35145.4
|27.96
|6.27
|microrouter
|3.1.3
|✓
|28786.4
|34.23
|5.13
|hapi
|20.2.1
|✓
|28693.2
|34.35
|5.12
|egg.js
|2.33.1
|✓
|18628.7
|53.16
|6.66
|express
|4.17.2
|✓
|12029.8
|82.61
|2.15
|express-with-middlewares
|4.17.2
|✓
|10288.5
|96.60
|3.83
|express-route-prefix
|4.17.2
|✓
|10241.8
|97.10
|3.79
|fastify-big-json
|3.27.1
|✓
|10012.1
|99.34
|115.18