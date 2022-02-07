openbase logo
fastify-benchmarks

by fastify
1.0.0 (see all)

Fast and low overhead web framework fastify benchmarks.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4

GitHub Stars

415

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

43

Package

Dependencies

42

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

CI Coverage Status js-standard-style NPM version NPM downloads Discord


TL;DR

  • Fastify is a fast and low overhead web framework for Node.js.
  • This package shows how fast it is comparatively.
  • For metrics (cold-start) see metrics.md

Installing

npm i -g fastify-benchmarks

Usage

benchmark [arguments (optional)]

Arguments

  • -h: Help on how to use the tool.
  • compare: Get comparative data for your benchmarks.

You may also compare all test results, at once, in a single table; benchmark compare -t

You can also extend the comparison table with percentage values based on fastest result; benchmark compare -p

Benchmarks

  • Machine: linux x64 | 2 vCPUs | 6.8GB Mem
  • Node: v14.18.3
  • Run: Mon Feb 07 2022 01:33:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)
  • Method: autocannon -c 100 -d 40 -p 10 localhost:3000 (two rounds; one to warm-up, one to measure)
VersionRouterRequests/sLatencyThroughput/Mb
fastify3.27.156254.417.2810.03
bare10.13.055976.817.379.98
polkadot1.0.055748.817.449.94
foxify0.10.2055571.217.509.12
connect3.7.055433.617.549.89
0http3.1.255170.417.649.84
micro9.3.454468.817.869.71
polka0.5.254428.017.889.71
rayo1.3.1054300.817.929.68
server-base-router7.1.2953389.618.239.52
server-base7.1.2951862.418.789.25
restana4.9.350332.819.358.98
yeps1.1.148486.420.138.65
connect-router1.3.647440.020.588.46
micro-route2.5.046123.221.188.23
trek-engine1.0.545293.621.587.43
trek-router1.2.044689.421.887.33
vapr0.6.042111.223.256.91
yeps-router1.2.040752.824.047.27
koa2.13.439105.025.076.97
take-five2.0.036973.026.5613.29
total.js3.4.1335969.827.3211.01
spirit0.6.135908.827.356.40
koa-isomorphic-router1.0.135890.627.366.40
spirit-router0.5.035724.227.496.37
restify8.6.035274.227.856.36
koa-router10.1.135145.427.966.27
microrouter3.1.328786.434.235.13
hapi20.2.128693.234.355.12
egg.js2.33.118628.753.166.66
express4.17.212029.882.612.15
express-with-middlewares4.17.210288.596.603.83
express-route-prefix4.17.210241.897.103.79
fastify-big-json3.27.110012.199.34115.18

