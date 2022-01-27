A simple basic auth plugin for Fastify.

Install

npm i fastify-basic-auth

Usage

This plugin decorates the fastify instance with a basicAuth function, which you can use inside any hook before your route handler, or with fastify-auth .

const fastify = require ( 'fastify' )() const authenticate = { realm : 'Westeros' } fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-basic-auth' ), { validate, authenticate }) function validate ( username, password, req, reply, done ) { if (username === 'Tyrion' && password === 'wine' ) { done() } else { done( new Error ( 'Winter is coming' )) } } fastify.after( () => { fastify.addHook( 'onRequest' , fastify.basicAuth) fastify.get( '/' , (req, reply) => { reply.send({ hello : 'world' }) }) })

Promises and async/await are supported as well!

const fastify = require ( 'fastify' )() const authenticate = { realm : 'Westeros' } fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-basic-auth' ), { validate, authenticate }) async function validate ( username, password, req, reply ) { if (username !== 'Tyrion' || password !== 'wine' ) { return new Error ( 'Winter is coming' ) } }

Use with onRequest :

const fastify = require ( 'fastify' )() const authenticate = { realm : 'Westeros' } fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-basic-auth' ), { validate, authenticate }) async function validate ( username, password, req, reply ) { if (username !== 'Tyrion' || password !== 'wine' ) { return new Error ( 'Winter is coming' ) } } fastify.after( () => { fastify.route({ method : 'GET' , url : '/' , onRequest : fastify.basicAuth, handler : async (req, reply) => { return { hello : 'world' } } }) })

Use with fastify-auth :

const fastify = require ( 'fastify' )() const authenticate = { realm : 'Westeros' } fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-auth' )) fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-basic-auth' ), { validate, authenticate }) async function validate ( username, password, req, reply ) { if (username !== 'Tyrion' || password !== 'wine' ) { return new Error ( 'Winter is coming' ) } } fastify.after( () => { fastify.addHook( 'preHandler' , fastify.auth([fastify.basicAuth])) fastify.route({ method : 'GET' , url : '/' , onRequest : fastify.auth([fastify.basicAuth]), handler : async (req, reply) => { return { hello : 'world' } } }) })

Custom error handler

On failed authentication, fastify-basic-auth will call the Fastify generic error handler with an error. fastify-basic-auth sets the err.statusCode property to 401 .

In order to properly 401 errors:

fastify.setErrorHandler( function ( err, req, reply ) { if (err.statusCode === 401 ) { reply.code( 401 ).send({ was : 'unauthorized' }) return } reply.send(err) })

Options

The validate function is called on each request made, and is passed the username , password , req and reply parameters in that order. An optional fifth parameter, done may be used to signify a valid request when called with no arguments, or an invalid request when called with an Error object. Alternatively, the validate function may return a promise, resolving for valid requests and rejecting for invalid. This can also be achieved using an async/await function, and throwing for invalid requests.

See code above for examples.

authenticate <Boolean|Object> (optional, default: false)

When supplied, the authenticate option will cause the WWW-Authenticate header to be added. It may also be used to set the realm value.

This can be useful in situations where we want to trigger client-side authentication interfaces - for instance the browser authentication dialog.

As a boolean setting authenticate to true will set a header like so: WWW-Authenticate: Basic . When false , no header is added. This is the default.

fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-basic-auth' ), { validate, authenticate : true }) fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-basic-auth' ), { validate, authenticate : false })

When supplied as an object the authenticate option may have a realm key.

If the realm key is supplied, it will be appended to the header value:

fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-basic-auth' ), { validate, authenticate : { realm : 'example' } })

The realm key could also be a function:

fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-basic-auth' ), { validate, authenticate : { realm(req) { return 'example' } } })

header String (optional)

When supplied, the header option is the name of the header to get credentials from for validation.

fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-basic-auth' ), { validate, header : 'x-forwarded-authorization' })

License

Licensed under MIT.