Convenience plugin for Fastify that loads all plugins found in a directory and automatically configures routes matching the folder structure.

Fastify server that automatically loads in all plugins from the plugins directory:

or with ESM syntax:

Folder structure:

Autoload can be customised using the following options:

dirNameRoutePrefix (optional) - Default: true. Determines whether routes will be automatically prefixed with the subdirectory name in an autoloaded directory. It can be a sync function that must return a string that will be used as prefix, or it must return false to skip the prefix for the directory.

The following script types are supported:

Each script file within a directory is treated as a plugin unless the directory contains an index file (e.g. index.js ). In that case only the index file (and the potential sub-directories) will be loaded.

dir (required) - Base directory containing plugins to be loaded

ignorePattern (optional) - Regex matching any file that should not be loaded fastify.register(autoLoad, { dir : path.join(__dirname, 'plugins' ), ignorePattern : /.*(test|spec).js/ })

indexPattern (optional) - Regex to override the index.js naming convention fastify.register(autoLoad, { dir : path.join(__dirname, 'plugins' ), indexPattern : /.*routes(\.ts|\.js|\.cjs|\.mjs)$/ })

maxDepth (optional) - Limits the depth at which nested plugins are loaded fastify.register(autoLoad, { dir : path.join(__dirname, 'plugins' ), maxDepth : 2 })

forceESM (optional) - If set to 'true' it always use await import to load plugins or hooks. fastify.register(autoLoad, { dir : path.join(__dirname, 'plugins' ), forceESM : true })

encapsulate (optional) - Defaults to 'true', if set to 'false' each plugin loaded is wrapped with fastify-plugin. This allows you to share contexts between plugins and the parent context if needed. For example, if you need to share decorators. Read this for more details. fastify.register(autoLoad, { dir : path.join(__dirname, 'plugins' ), encapsulate : false })

options (optional) - Global options object used for all registered plugins Any option specified here will override plugin.autoConfig options specified in the plugin itself. When setting both options.prefix and plugin.autoPrefix they will be concatenated. fastify.register(autoLoad, { dir : path.join(__dirname, 'plugins' ), options : { prefix : '/defaultPrefix' } }) module .exports = function ( fastify, opts, next ) { } module .exports.autoPrefix = '/something' export default function ( f, opts, next ) { f.get( '/' , (request, reply) => { reply.send({ something : 'else' }) }) next() } export const autoPrefix = '/prefixed'

autoHooks (optional) - Apply hooks from autohooks.js file(s) to plugins found in folder Automatic hooks from autohooks files will be encapsulated with plugins. If false , all autohooks.js files will be ignored. fastify.register(autoLoad, { dir : path.join(__dirname, 'plugins' ), autoHooks : true }) If autoHooks is set, all plugins in the folder will be encapsulated and decorated values will not be exported outside the folder.

autoHooksPattern (optional) - Regex to override the autohooks naming convention fastify.register(autoLoad, { dir : path.join(__dirname, 'plugins' ), autoHooks : true , autoHooksPattern : /^[_.]?auto_?hooks(\.js|\.cjs|\.mjs)$/i })

cascadeHooks (optional) - If using autoHooks , cascade hooks to all children. Ignored if autoHooks is false . Default behaviour of autoHooks is to apply hooks only to the level on which the autohooks.js file is found. Setting cascadeHooks: true will continue applying the hooks to any children. fastify.register(autoLoad, { dir : path.join(__dirname, 'plugins' ), autoHooks : true , cascadeHooks : true })

overwriteHooks (optional) - If using cascadeHooks , cascade will be reset when a new autohooks.js file is encountered. Ignored if autoHooks is false . Default behaviour of cascadeHooks is to accumulate hooks as new autohooks.js files are discovered and cascade to children. Setting overwriteHooks: true will start a new hook cascade when new autohooks.js files are encountered. fastify.register(autoLoad, { dir : path.join(__dirname, 'plugins' ), autoHooks : true , cascadeHooks : true , overwriteHooks : true })