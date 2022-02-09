Convenience plugin for Fastify that loads all plugins found in a directory and automatically configures routes matching the folder structure.
npm i fastify-autoload
Fastify server that automatically loads in all plugins from the
plugins directory:
const fastify = require('fastify')
const autoload = require('fastify-autoload')
const app = fastify()
app.register(autoload, {
dir: path.join(__dirname, 'plugins')
})
app.listen(3000)
or with ESM syntax:
import autoLoad from 'fastify-autoload'
import { fileURLToPath } from 'url'
import { dirname, join } from 'path'
import fastify from 'fastify'
const __filename = fileURLToPath(import.meta.url)
const __dirname = dirname(__filename)
const app = fastify()
app.register(autoLoad, {
dir: join(__dirname, 'plugins')
})
app.listen(3000)
Folder structure:
├── plugins
│ ├── hooked-plugin
│ │ ├── autohooks.mjs
│ │ ├── routes.js
│ │ └── children
│ │ ├── commonjs.cjs
│ │ ├── module.mjs
│ │ └── typescript.ts
│ ├── single-plugin
│ │ ├── index.js
│ │ └── utils.js
│ ├── more-plugins
│ │ ├── commonjs.cjs
│ │ ├── module.mjs
│ │ └── typescript.ts
│ └── another-plugin.js
├── package.json
└── app.js
Autoload can be customised using the following options:
dir (required) - Base directory containing plugins to be loaded
Each script file within a directory is treated as a plugin unless the directory contains an index file (e.g.
index.js). In that case only the index file (and the potential sub-directories) will be loaded.
The following script types are supported:
.js (CommonJS or ES modules depending on
type field of parent
package.json)
.cjs (CommonJS)
.mjs (ES modules)
.ts (TypeScript)
dirNameRoutePrefix (optional) - Default: true. Determines whether routes will be automatically prefixed with the subdirectory name in an autoloaded directory. It can be a sync function that must return a string that will be used as prefix, or it must return
false to skip the prefix for the directory.
fastify.register(autoLoad, {
dir: path.join(__dirname, 'routes'),
dirNameRoutePrefix: false // lack of prefix will mean no prefix, instead of directory name
})
fastify.register(autoLoad, {
dir: path.join(__dirname, 'routes'),
dirNameRoutePrefix: function rewrite (folderParent, folderName) {
if (folderName === 'YELLOW') {
return 'yellow-submarine'
}
if (folderName === 'FoOoO-BaAaR') {
return false
}
return folderName
}
})
ignorePattern (optional) - Regex matching any file that should not be loaded
fastify.register(autoLoad, {
dir: path.join(__dirname, 'plugins'),
ignorePattern: /.*(test|spec).js/
})
indexPattern (optional) - Regex to override the
index.js naming convention
fastify.register(autoLoad, {
dir: path.join(__dirname, 'plugins'),
indexPattern: /.*routes(\.ts|\.js|\.cjs|\.mjs)$/
})
maxDepth (optional) - Limits the depth at which nested plugins are loaded
fastify.register(autoLoad, {
dir: path.join(__dirname, 'plugins'),
maxDepth: 2 // files in `opts.dir` nested more than 2 directories deep will be ignored.
})
forceESM (optional) - If set to 'true' it always use
await import to load plugins or hooks.
fastify.register(autoLoad, {
dir: path.join(__dirname, 'plugins'),
forceESM: true
})
encapsulate (optional) - Defaults to 'true', if set to 'false' each plugin loaded is wrapped with fastify-plugin. This allows you to share contexts between plugins and the parent context if needed. For example, if you need to share decorators. Read this for more details.
fastify.register(autoLoad, {
dir: path.join(__dirname, 'plugins'),
encapsulate: false
})
options (optional) - Global options object used for all registered plugins
Any option specified here will override
plugin.autoConfig options specified in the plugin itself.
When setting both
options.prefix and
plugin.autoPrefix they will be concatenated.
// index.js
fastify.register(autoLoad, {
dir: path.join(__dirname, 'plugins'),
options: { prefix: '/defaultPrefix' }
})
// /plugins/something.js
module.exports = function (fastify, opts, next) {
// your plugin
}
module.exports.autoPrefix = '/something'
// /plugins/something.mjs
export default function (f, opts, next) {
f.get('/', (request, reply) => {
reply.send({ something: 'else' })
})
next()
}
export const autoPrefix = '/prefixed'
// routes can now be added to /defaultPrefix/something
autoHooks (optional) - Apply hooks from
autohooks.js file(s) to plugins found in folder
Automatic hooks from
autohooks files will be encapsulated with plugins. If
false, all
autohooks.js files will be ignored.
fastify.register(autoLoad, {
dir: path.join(__dirname, 'plugins'),
autoHooks: true // apply hooks to routes in this level
})
If
autoHooks is set, all plugins in the folder will be encapsulated
and decorated values will not be exported outside the folder.
autoHooksPattern (optional) - Regex to override the
autohooks naming convention
fastify.register(autoLoad, {
dir: path.join(__dirname, 'plugins'),
autoHooks: true,
autoHooksPattern: /^[_.]?auto_?hooks(\.js|\.cjs|\.mjs)$/i
})
cascadeHooks (optional) - If using
autoHooks, cascade hooks to all children. Ignored if
autoHooks is
false.
Default behaviour of
autoHooks is to apply hooks only to the level on which the
autohooks.js file is found. Setting
cascadeHooks: true will continue applying the hooks to any children.
fastify.register(autoLoad, {
dir: path.join(__dirname, 'plugins'),
autoHooks: true, // apply hooks to routes in this level,
cascadeHooks: true // continue applying hooks to children, starting at this level
})
overwriteHooks (optional) - If using
cascadeHooks, cascade will be reset when a new
autohooks.js file is encountered. Ignored if
autoHooks is
false.
Default behaviour of
cascadeHooks is to accumulate hooks as new
autohooks.js files are discovered and cascade to children. Setting
overwriteHooks: true will start a new hook cascade when new
autohooks.js files are encountered.
fastify.register(autoLoad, {
dir: path.join(__dirname, 'plugins'),
autoHooks: true, // apply hooks to routes in this level,
cascadeHooks: true, // continue applying hooks to children, starting at this level,
overwriteHooks: true // re-start hook cascade when a new `autohooks.js` file is found
})
routeParams (optional) - Folders prefixed with
_ will be turned into route parameters.
/*
├── routes
│ └── users
│ ├── _id
│ │ └── actions.js
│ └── index.js
└── app.js
*/
fastify.register(autoLoad, {
dir: path.join(__dirname, 'routes'),
routeParams: true // routes/users/_id/actions.js will be loaded with prefix /users/:id
})
// curl http://localhost:3000/users/index
// { userIndex: [ { id: 7, username: 'example' } ] }
// curl http://localhost:3000/users/7/details
// { user: { id: 7, username: 'example' } }
Each plugin can be individually configured using the following module properties:
plugin.autoConfig - Configuration object which will be used as
opts parameter
module.exports = function (fastify, opts, next) {
console.log(opts.foo) // 'bar'
next()
}
module.exports.autoConfig = { foo: 'bar' }
Or with ESM syntax:
import plugin from '../lib-plugin.js'
export default async function myPlugin (app, options) {
app.get('/', async (request, reply) => {
retrun { hello: options.name }
})
}
export const autoConfig = { name: 'y' }
plugin.autoPrefix - Set routing prefix for plugin
module.exports = function (fastify, opts, next) {
fastify.get('/', (request, reply) => {
reply.send({ hello: 'world' })
})
next()
}
module.exports.autoPrefix = '/something'
// when loaded with autoload, this will be exposed as /something
Or with ESM syntax:
export default async function (app, opts) {
app.get('/', (request, reply) => {
return { something: 'else' }
})
}
export const autoPrefix = '/prefixed'
plugin.prefixOverride - Override all other prefix options
// index.js
fastify.register(autoLoad, {
dir: path.join(__dirname, 'plugins'),
options: { prefix: '/defaultPrefix' }
})
// /foo/something.js
module.exports = function (fastify, opts, next) {
// your plugin
}
module.exports.prefixOverride = '/overriddenPrefix'
// this will be exposed as /overriddenPrefix
Or with ESM syntax:
export default async function (app, opts) {
// your plugin
}
export const prefixOverride = '/overriddenPrefix'
If you have a plugin in the folder you do not want any prefix applied to, you can set
prefixOverride = '':
// index.js
fastify.register(autoLoad, {
dir: path.join(__dirname, 'plugins'),
options: { prefix: '/defaultPrefix' }
})
// /foo/something.js
module.exports = function (fastify, opts, next) {
// your plugin
}
// optional
module.exports.prefixOverride = ''
// routes can now be added without a prefix
plugin.autoload - Toggle whether the plugin should be loaded
Example:
module.exports = function (fastify, opts, next) {
// your plugin
}
// optional
module.exports.autoload = false
opts.name - Set name of plugin so that it can be referenced as a dependency
opts.dependencies - Set plugin dependencies to ensure correct load order
Example:
// plugins/plugin-a.js
const fp = require('fastify-plugin')
function plugin (fastify, opts, next) {
// plugin a
}
module.exports = fp(plugin, {
name: 'plugin-a',
dependencies: ['plugin-b']
})
// plugins/plugin-b.js
function plugin (fastify, opts, next) {
// plugin b
}
module.exports = fp(plugin, {
name: 'plugin-b'
})
The autohooks functionality provides several options for automatically embedding hooks, decorators, etc. to your routes. CJS and ESM
autohook formats are supported.
The default behaviour of
autoHooks: true is to encapsulate the
autohooks.js plugin with the contents of the folder containing the file. The
cascadeHooks: true option encapsulates the hooks with the current folder contents and all subsequent children, with any additional
autohooks.js files being applied cumulatively. The
overwriteHooks: true option will re-start the cascade any time an
autohooks.js file is encountered.
Plugins and hooks are encapsulated together by folder and registered on the
fastify instance which loaded the
fastify-autoload plugin. For more information on how encapsulation works in Fastify, see: https://www.fastify.io/docs/latest/Encapsulation/
├── plugins
│ ├── hooked-plugin
│ │ ├── autohooks.js // req.hookOne = 'yes' # CJS syntax
│ │ ├── routes.js
│ │ └── children
│ │ ├── old-routes.js
│ │ ├── new-routes.js
│ │ └── grandchildren
│ │ ├── autohooks.mjs // req.hookTwo = 'yes' # ESM syntax
│ │ └── routes.mjs
│ └── standard-plugin
│ └── routes.js
└── app.js
// hooked-plugin/autohooks.js
module.exports = async function (app, opts) {
app.addHook('onRequest', async (req, reply) => {
req.hookOne = yes;
});
}
// hooked-plugin/children/grandchildren/autohooks.mjs
export default async function (app, opts) {
app.addHook('onRequest', async (req, reply) => {
req.hookTwo = yes
})
}
# app.js { autoHooks: true }
$ curl http://localhost:3000/standard-plugin/
{} # no hooks in this folder, so behaviour is unchanged
$ curl http://localhost:3000/hooked-plugin/
{ hookOne: 'yes' }
$ curl http://localhost:3000/hooked-plugin/children/old
{}
$ curl http://localhost:3000/hooked-plugin/children/new
{}
$ curl http://localhost:3000/hooked-plugin/children/grandchildren/
{ hookTwo: 'yes' }
# app.js { autoHooks: true, cascadeHooks: true }
$ curl http://localhost:3000/hooked-plugin/
{ hookOne: 'yes' }
$ curl http://localhost:3000/hooked-plugin/children/old
{ hookOne: 'yes' }
$ curl http://localhost:3000/hooked-plugin/children/new
{ hookOne: 'yes' }
$ curl http://localhost:3000/hooked-plugin/children/grandchildren/
{ hookOne: 'yes', hookTwo: 'yes' } # hooks are accumulated and applied in ascending order
# app.js { autoHooks: true, cascadeHooks: true, overwriteHooks: true }
$ curl http://localhost:3000/hooked-plugin/
{ hookOne: 'yes' }
$ curl http://localhost:3000/hooked-plugin/children/old
{ hookOne: 'yes' }
$ curl http://localhost:3000/hooked-plugin/children/new
{ hookOne: 'yes' }
$ curl http://localhost:3000/hooked-plugin/children/grandchildren/
{ hookTwo: 'yes' } # new autohooks.js takes over
MIT