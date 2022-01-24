Auth0 verification plugin for Fastify, internally uses fastify-jwt.
Just run:
npm install fastify-auth0-verify --save
Register as a plugin, providing one or more of the following options:
domain: The Auth0 tenant domain. It enables verification of RS256 encoded JWT tokens. It is also used to verify the token issuer (
iss). Either provide a domain or the full URL, including the trailing slash (
https://domain.com/).
audience: The Auth0 audience (
aud), usually the API name. If you provide the value
true, the domain will be also used as audience. Accepts a string value, or an array of strings for multiple providers.
issuer: The Auth0 issuer (
iss), usually the API name. By default the domain will be also used as audience. Accepts a string value, or an array of strings for multiple issuers.
secret: The Auth0 client secret. It enables verification of HS256 encoded JWT tokens.
complete: If to return also the header and signature of the verified token.
secretsTtl: How long (in milliseconds) to cache RS256 secrets before getting them again using well known JWKS URLS. Setting to 0 or less disables the cache.
cookie: Used to indicate that the token can be passed using cookie, instead of the Authorization header.
cookieName: The name of the cookie.
Once registered, your fastify instance and request will be decorated as describe by
fastify-jwt.
In addition, the request will also get the
authenticate decorator.
This decorator can be used as
preValidation hook to add authenticate to your routes. The token information will be available in
request.user.
Example:
const server = require('fastify')()
server.register(require('fastify-auth0-verify'), {
domain: "<auth0 auth domain>",
audience: "<auth0 app audience>",
})
server.register(function(instance, _options, done) {
instance.get('/verify', {
handler: function(request, reply) {
reply.send(request.user)
},
preValidation: instance.authenticate
})
done()
})
server.listen(0, err => {
if (err) {
throw err
}
})
You can configure there to be more than one Auth0 API audiences:
const server = require('fastify')()
server.register(require('fastify-auth0-verify'), {
domain: '<auth0 auth domain>',
audience: ['<auth0 app audience>', '<auth0 admin audience>']
})
server.register(function(instance, _options, done) {
instance.get('/verify', {
handler: function(request, reply) {
reply.send(request.user)
},
preValidation: instance.authenticate
})
done()
})
server.listen(APP_PORT, err => {
if (err) {
throw err
}
})
See CONTRIBUTING.md
Copyright NearForm Ltd. Licensed under the Apache-2.0 license.