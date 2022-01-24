openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

fastify-auth0-verify

by nearform
0.7.0 (see all)

Auth0 verification plugin for Fastify

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

fastify-auth0-verify

Package Version ci

Auth0 verification plugin for Fastify, internally uses fastify-jwt.

Installation

Just run:

npm install fastify-auth0-verify --save

Usage

Register as a plugin, providing one or more of the following options:

  • domain: The Auth0 tenant domain. It enables verification of RS256 encoded JWT tokens. It is also used to verify the token issuer (iss). Either provide a domain or the full URL, including the trailing slash (https://domain.com/).
  • audience: The Auth0 audience (aud), usually the API name. If you provide the value true, the domain will be also used as audience. Accepts a string value, or an array of strings for multiple providers.
  • issuer: The Auth0 issuer (iss), usually the API name. By default the domain will be also used as audience. Accepts a string value, or an array of strings for multiple issuers.
  • secret: The Auth0 client secret. It enables verification of HS256 encoded JWT tokens.
  • complete: If to return also the header and signature of the verified token.
  • secretsTtl: How long (in milliseconds) to cache RS256 secrets before getting them again using well known JWKS URLS. Setting to 0 or less disables the cache.
  • cookie: Used to indicate that the token can be passed using cookie, instead of the Authorization header.
    • cookieName: The name of the cookie.

Once registered, your fastify instance and request will be decorated as describe by fastify-jwt.

In addition, the request will also get the authenticate decorator.

This decorator can be used as preValidation hook to add authenticate to your routes. The token information will be available in request.user.

Example:

const server = require('fastify')()

server.register(require('fastify-auth0-verify'), {
  domain: "<auth0 auth domain>",
  audience: "<auth0 app audience>",
})

server.register(function(instance, _options, done) {
  instance.get('/verify', {
    handler: function(request, reply) {
      reply.send(request.user)
    },
    preValidation: instance.authenticate
  })

  done()
})

server.listen(0, err => {
  if (err) {
    throw err
  }
})

You can configure there to be more than one Auth0 API audiences: 

const server = require('fastify')()

server.register(require('fastify-auth0-verify'), {
  domain: '<auth0 auth domain>',
  audience: ['<auth0 app audience>', '<auth0 admin audience>']
})

server.register(function(instance, _options, done) {
  instance.get('/verify', {
    handler: function(request, reply) {
      reply.send(request.user)
    },
    preValidation: instance.authenticate
  })
  done()
})

server.listen(APP_PORT, err => {
  if (err) {
    throw err
  }
})

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md

License

Copyright NearForm Ltd. Licensed under the Apache-2.0 license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial