openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

fastify-accepts

by fastify
2.1.0 (see all)

Add accepts parser to fastify

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

39.2K

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

22d ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

fastify-accepts

CI NPM version Known Vulnerabilities Coverage Status js-standard-style

Add accepts parser to fastify

Install

npm install --save fastify-accepts

Usage

const fastify = require('fastify')
const Boom = require('boom')

fastify.register(require('fastify-accepts'))

fastify.post('/', function (req, reply) {
  const accept = req.accepts() // Accepts object
  switch(accept.type(['json', 'html'])) {
    case 'json':
      reply.type('application/json').send({hello: 'world'})
      break
    case 'html':
      reply.type('text/html').send('<b>hello, world!</b>')
      break
    default:
      reply.send(Boom.notAcceptable('unacceptable'))
      break
  }
})

See accepts package for all available APIs.

This plugin adds to Request object all Accepts object methods.

fastify.post('/', function (req, reply) {
  req.charset(['utf-8'])
  req.charsets()
  req.encoding(['gzip', 'compress'])
  req.encodings()
  req.language(['es', 'en'])
  req.languages()
  req.type(['image/png', 'image/tiff'])
  req.types()
})

License

Licensed under MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial