Add accepts parser to fastify

Install

npm install --save fastify-accepts

Usage

const fastify = require ( 'fastify' ) const Boom = require ( 'boom' ) fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-accepts' )) fastify.post( '/' , function ( req, reply ) { const accept = req.accepts() switch (accept.type([ 'json' , 'html' ])) { case 'json' : reply.type( 'application/json' ).send({ hello : 'world' }) break case 'html' : reply.type( 'text/html' ).send( '<b>hello, world!</b>' ) break default : reply.send(Boom.notAcceptable( 'unacceptable' )) break } })

See accepts package for all available APIs.

This plugin adds to Request object all Accepts object methods.

fastify.post( '/' , function ( req, reply ) { req.charset([ 'utf-8' ]) req.charsets() req.encoding([ 'gzip' , 'compress' ]) req.encodings() req.language([ 'es' , 'en' ]) req.languages() req.type([ 'image/png' , 'image/tiff' ]) req.types() })

License

Licensed under MIT