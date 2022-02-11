openbase logo
Readme

CI Package Manager CI Web SIte Known Vulnerabilities Coverage Status js-standard-style

NPM version NPM downloads Security Responsible Disclosure Discord


An efficient server implies a lower cost of the infrastructure, a better responsiveness under load and happy users. How can you efficiently handle the resources of your server, knowing that you are serving the highest number of requests as possible, without sacrificing security validations and handy development?

Enter Fastify. Fastify is a web framework highly focused on providing the best developer experience with the least overhead and a powerful plugin architecture. It is inspired by Hapi and Express and as far as we know, it is one of the fastest web frameworks in town.

Quick start

Create a folder and make it your current working directory:

mkdir my-app
cd my-app

Generate a fastify project with npm init:

npm init fastify

Install dependencies:

npm install

To start the app in dev mode:

npm run dev

For production mode:

npm start

Under the hood npm init downloads and runs Fastify Create, which in turn uses the generate functionality of Fastify CLI.

Install

If installing in an existing project, then Fastify can be installed into the project as a dependency:

Install with npm:

npm i fastify --save

Install with yarn:

yarn add fastify

Example

// Require the framework and instantiate it

// ESM
import Fastify from 'fastify'
const fastify = Fastify({
  logger: true
})
// CommonJs
const fastify = require('fastify')({
  logger: true
})

// Declare a route
fastify.get('/', (request, reply) => {
  reply.send({ hello: 'world' })
})

// Run the server!
fastify.listen(3000, (err, address) => {
  if (err) throw err
  // Server is now listening on ${address}
})

with async-await:

// ESM
import Fastify from 'fastify'
const fastify = Fastify({
  logger: true
})
// CommonJs
const fastify = require('fastify')({
  logger: true
})

fastify.get('/', async (request, reply) => {
  reply.type('application/json').code(200)
  return { hello: 'world' }
})

fastify.listen(3000, (err, address) => {
  if (err) throw err
  // Server is now listening on ${address}
})

Do you want to know more? Head to the Getting Started.

Fastify v1.x and v2.x

Code for Fastify's v1.x is in branch 1.x, so all Fastify 1.x related changes should be based on branch 1.x. In a similar way, all Fastify v2.x related changes should be based on branch 2.x.

Note

.listen binds to the local host, localhost, interface by default (127.0.0.1 or ::1, depending on the operating system configuration). If you are running Fastify in a container (Docker, GCP, etc.), you may need to bind to 0.0.0.0. Be careful when deciding to listen on all interfaces; it comes with inherent security risks. See the documentation for more information.

Core features

  • Highly performant: as far as we know, Fastify is one of the fastest web frameworks in town, depending on the code complexity we can serve up to 76+ thousand requests per second.
  • Extendible: Fastify is fully extensible via its hooks, plugins and decorators.
  • Schema based: even if it is not mandatory we recommend to use JSON Schema to validate your routes and serialize your outputs, internally Fastify compiles the schema in a highly performant function.
  • Logging: logs are extremely important but are costly; we chose the best logger to almost remove this cost, Pino!
  • Developer friendly: the framework is built to be very expressive and help the developer in their daily use, without sacrificing performance and security.

Benchmarks

Machine: EX41S-SSD, Intel Core i7, 4Ghz, 64GB RAM, 4C/8T, SSD.

Method:: autocannon -c 100 -d 40 -p 10 localhost:3000 * 2, taking the second average

FrameworkVersionRouter?Requests/sec
Express4.17.115,978
hapi19.1.045,815
Restify8.5.149,279
Koa2.13.054,848
Fastify3.0.078,956
-
http.Server12.18.270,380

Benchmarks taken using https://github.com/fastify/benchmarks. This is a synthetic, "hello world" benchmark that aims to evaluate the framework overhead. The overhead that each framework has on your application depends on your application, you should always benchmark if performance matters to you.

Documentation

中文文档地址

Ecosystem

  • Core - Core plugins maintained by the Fastify team.
  • Community - Community supported plugins.
  • Live Examples - Multirepo with a broad set of real working examples.
  • Discord - Join our discord server and chat with the maintainers.

Support

Please visit Fastify help to view prior support issues and to ask new support questions.

Team

Fastify is the result of the work of a great community. Team members are listed in alphabetical order.

Lead Maintainers:

Fastify Core team

Fastify Plugins team

Great Contributors

Great contributors on a specific area in the Fastify ecosystem will be invited to join this group by Lead Maintainers.

Past Collaborators

Hosted by

We are a Growth Project in the OpenJS Foundation.

Acknowledgements

This project is kindly sponsored by:

Past Sponsors:

License

Licensed under MIT.

For your convenience, here is a list of all the licenses of our production dependencies:

  • MIT
  • ISC
  • BSD-3-Clause
  • BSD-2-Clause

100
AsyncBananaSomewhere within this dimension.47 Ratings23 Reviews
Bio bio bio bio...
July 1, 2020
Performant
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers

Fastify allows you to make your web servers even faster than with dominant node http server packages like Express, while having few disadvantages (and some other advantages, like automatic json parsing and serialization). It is also very easy to use and simple, although because of there being less support for it than express, it might be slightly harder to use.

1
LumaKernel
Emad Kheir121 Ratings132 Reviews
Full-stack Software Engineer
5 months ago
Performant
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

I've just recently started using Fastify, I was skeptical at first of using it due to the missing connect-style middleware API since I'm coming from Koa, but after using it on a real project, there is much more support and features that just make Koa look barebones in comparison! You can add schema validators to routes, integrate socket.io into it easily, and much more. It's also much more performant than other alternatives such as Express, Koa (where I migrated from), and Hapi.js

0
Vishal Kumar34 Ratings43 Reviews
I'm a software engineer by morning, an aspiring entrepreneur by evening, and a blogger by night. I love to gather attention and help others. Want to be Immortal
January 1, 2021
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge
Poor Documentation

I've recently started to use Fastify because of two reasons: Performance and Inbuilt Schema Validation. It does what it says, it is out-performs Express framework in terms of requests served per second. Easy to switch from Express framework. Those who are unable to leave Express syntax, it also gives two plugins with the help of which developers can write Express code and still enjoy features of Fastify framework. Its community is a little small at the moment.

0
itsbuttercup19 Ratings35 Reviews
7 months ago
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

It is the fastest framework of Nodejs. One more interesting feature of this framework is that it has an inbuilt schema validation method and we don’t need Joi or Express-Validator. Also we can run a whole express application inside of a fastify application if we want to, which makes transition from Express to Fastify a lot easier. It has a small community at present, and documentation also has a lot of scope for improvement.

0
Moe Salah113 Ratings86 Reviews
2 months ago

I've tried using Fastify in a couple of side projects and I felt right at home! The API is very similar to Koa (in a good sense) and its middleware system is pretty easy and extensible to the point that you can do literally anything possible with it! I would definitely recommend you use it if you're a former Koa user since it's basically the same thing but it's much more actively maintained and way faster as well.

0

