openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fas

fastfall

by Matteo Collina
1.5.1 (see all)

call your callbacks in a waterfall, at speed

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6M

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

fastfall

npm version Build Status Coverage Status Dependency Status

call your callbacks in a waterfall, without overhead

Benchmark for doing 3 calls setImmediate 100 thousands times:

These benchmarks where taken via bench.js on node 4.2.2, on a MacBook Pro Retina 2014 (i7, 16GB of RAM).

If you need zero-overhead series function call, check out fastseries, for parallel calls check out fastparallel, and for a fast work queue use fastq.

js-standard-style

Install

npm install fastfall --save

Usage

var fall = require('fastfall')()

fall([
  function a (cb) {
    console.log('called a')
    cb(null, 'a')
  },
  function b (a, cb) {
    console.log('called b with:', a)
    cb(null, 'a', 'b')
  },
  function c (a, b, cb) {
    console.log('called c with:', a, b)
    cb(null, 'a', 'b', 'c')
  }], function result (err, a, b, c) {
    console.log('result arguments', arguments)
  })

You can also set this when you create a fall:

var that = { hello: 'world' }
var fall = require('fastfall')(that)

fall([a, b, c], result)

function a (cb) {
  console.log(this)
  console.log('called a')
  cb(null, 'a')
}

function b (a, cb) {
  console.log('called b with:', a)
  cb(null, 'a', 'b')
}

function c (a, b, cb) {
  console.log('called c with:', a, b)
  cb(null, 'a', 'b', 'c')
}

function result (err, a, b, c) {
  console.log('result arguments', arguments)
}

You can also set this when you run a task:

var that = { hello: 'world' }
var fall = require('fastfall')()

fall(new State('world'), [
  a, b, c,
], console.log)

function State (value) {
  this.value = value
}

function a (cb) {
  console.log(this.value)
  console.log('called a')
  cb(null, 'a')
}

function b (a, cb) {
  console.log('called b with:', a)
  cb(null, 'a', 'b')
}

function c (a, b, cb) {
  console.log('called c with:', a, b)
  cb(null, 'a', 'b', 'c')
}

Compile a waterfall

var fall = require('fastfall')([
  function a (arg, cb) {
    console.log('called a')
    cb(null, arg)
  },
  function b (a, cb) {
    console.log('called b with:', a)
    cb(null, 'a', 'b')
  },
  function c (a, b, cb) {
    console.log('called c with:', a, b)
    cb(null, 'a', 'b', 'c')
  }])

// a compiled fall supports arguments too!
fall(42, function result (err, a, b, c) {
  console.log('result arguments', arguments)
})

You can set this by doing:

var that = { hello: 'world' }
var fall = require('fastfall')(that, [
  function a (arg, cb) {
    console.log('this is', this)
    console.log('called a')
    cb(null, arg)
  },
  function b (a, cb) {
    console.log('called b with:', a)
    cb(null, 'a', 'b')
  },
  function c (a, b, cb) {
    console.log('called c with:', a, b)
    cb(null, 'a', 'b', 'c')
  }])

// a compiled fall supports arguments too!
fall(42, function result (err, a, b, c) {
  console.log('result arguments', arguments)
})

or you can simply attach it to an object:

var that = { hello: 'world' }
that.doSomething = require('fastfall')([
  function a (arg, cb) {
    console.log('this is', this)
    console.log('called a')
    cb(null, arg)
  },
  function b (a, cb) {
    console.log('called b with:', a)
    cb(null, 'a', 'b')
  },
  function c (a, b, cb) {
    console.log('called c with:', a, b)
    cb(null, 'a', 'b', 'c')
  }])

// a compiled fall supports arguments too!
that.doSomething(42, function result (err, a, b, c) {
  console.log('this is', this)
  console.log('result arguments', arguments)
})

API

fastfall([this], [functions])

Creates a fall, it can either be pre-filled with a this value and an array of functions.

If there is no list of functions, a not-compiled fall is returned, if there is a list of function a compiled fall is returned.

fall([this], functions, [done])

Calls the functions in a waterfall, forwarding the arguments from one to another. Calls done when it has finished.

fall(args..., [done])

Calls the compiled functions in a waterfall, forwarding the arguments from one to another. Additionally, a user can specify some arguments for the first function, too. Calls done when it has finished.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial