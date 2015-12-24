fastfall

call your callbacks in a waterfall, without overhead

Benchmark for doing 3 calls setImmediate 100 thousands times:

non-reusable setImmediate: 407ms

async.waterfall: 1203ms

run-waterfall: 1432ms

insync.wasterfall: 1570ms

neo-async.wasterfall: 445ms

waterfallize: 757ms

fastfall : 432ms

: 432ms fastfall compiled: 428ms

These benchmarks where taken via bench.js on node 4.2.2, on a MacBook Pro Retina 2014 (i7, 16GB of RAM).

If you need zero-overhead series function call, check out fastseries, for parallel calls check out fastparallel, and for a fast work queue use fastq.

Install

npm install fastfall --save

Usage

var fall = require ( 'fastfall' )() fall([ function a ( cb ) { console .log( 'called a' ) cb( null , 'a' ) }, function b ( a, cb ) { console .log( 'called b with:' , a) cb( null , 'a' , 'b' ) }, function c ( a, b, cb ) { console .log( 'called c with:' , a, b) cb( null , 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ) }], function result ( err, a, b, c ) { console .log( 'result arguments' , arguments ) })

You can also set this when you create a fall:

var that = { hello : 'world' } var fall = require ( 'fastfall' )(that) fall([a, b, c], result) function a ( cb ) { console .log( this ) console .log( 'called a' ) cb( null , 'a' ) } function b ( a, cb ) { console .log( 'called b with:' , a) cb( null , 'a' , 'b' ) } function c ( a, b, cb ) { console .log( 'called c with:' , a, b) cb( null , 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ) } function result ( err, a, b, c ) { console .log( 'result arguments' , arguments ) }

You can also set this when you run a task:

var that = { hello : 'world' } var fall = require ( 'fastfall' )() fall( new State( 'world' ), [ a, b, c, ], console .log) function State ( value ) { this .value = value } function a ( cb ) { console .log( this .value) console .log( 'called a' ) cb( null , 'a' ) } function b ( a, cb ) { console .log( 'called b with:' , a) cb( null , 'a' , 'b' ) } function c ( a, b, cb ) { console .log( 'called c with:' , a, b) cb( null , 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ) }

Compile a waterfall

var fall = require ( 'fastfall' )([ function a ( arg, cb ) { console .log( 'called a' ) cb( null , arg) }, function b ( a, cb ) { console .log( 'called b with:' , a) cb( null , 'a' , 'b' ) }, function c ( a, b, cb ) { console .log( 'called c with:' , a, b) cb( null , 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ) }]) fall( 42 , function result ( err, a, b, c ) { console .log( 'result arguments' , arguments ) })

You can set this by doing:

var that = { hello : 'world' } var fall = require ( 'fastfall' )(that, [ function a ( arg, cb ) { console .log( 'this is' , this ) console .log( 'called a' ) cb( null , arg) }, function b ( a, cb ) { console .log( 'called b with:' , a) cb( null , 'a' , 'b' ) }, function c ( a, b, cb ) { console .log( 'called c with:' , a, b) cb( null , 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ) }]) fall( 42 , function result ( err, a, b, c ) { console .log( 'result arguments' , arguments ) })

or you can simply attach it to an object:

var that = { hello : 'world' } that.doSomething = require ( 'fastfall' )([ function a ( arg, cb ) { console .log( 'this is' , this ) console .log( 'called a' ) cb( null , arg) }, function b ( a, cb ) { console .log( 'called b with:' , a) cb( null , 'a' , 'b' ) }, function c ( a, b, cb ) { console .log( 'called c with:' , a, b) cb( null , 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ) }]) that.doSomething( 42 , function result ( err, a, b, c ) { console .log( 'this is' , this ) console .log( 'result arguments' , arguments ) })

API

Creates a fall , it can either be pre-filled with a this value and an array of functions.

If there is no list of functions, a not-compiled fall is returned, if there is a list of function a compiled fall is returned.

Calls the functions in a waterfall, forwarding the arguments from one to another. Calls done when it has finished.

Calls the compiled functions in a waterfall, forwarding the arguments from one to another. Additionally, a user can specify some arguments for the first function, too. Calls done when it has finished.

License

MIT