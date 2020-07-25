⚡ The fastest JS validator library for NodeJS | Browser | Deno.
Very fast! 8 million validations/sec (on Intel i7-4770K, Node.JS: 12.14.1)
√ validate 8,678,752 rps
Compared to other popular libraries:
50x faster than Joi.
Would you like to test it?
$ git clone https://github.com/icebob/fastest-validator.git
$ cd fastest-validator
$ npm install
$ npm run bench
In order to achieve lowest cost/highest performance redaction fastest-validator creates and compiles functions using the
Function constructor. It's important to distinguish this from the dangers of a runtime eval, no user input is involved in creating the validation schema that compiles into the function. This is as safe as writing code normally and having it compiled by V8 in the usual way.
You can install it via NPM.
$ npm i fastest-validator --save
or
$ yarn add fastest-validator
The first step is to compile the schema to a compiled "checker" function. After that, to validate your object, just call this "checker" function.
This method is the fastest.
const Validator = require("fastest-validator");
const v = new Validator();
const schema = {
id: { type: "number", positive: true, integer: true },
name: { type: "string", min: 3, max: 255 },
status: "boolean" // short-hand def
};
const check = v.compile(schema);
console.log("First:", check({ id: 5, name: "John", status: true }));
// Returns: true
console.log("Second:", check({ id: 2, name: "Adam" }));
/* Returns an array with errors:
[
{
type: 'required',
field: 'status',
message: 'The \'status\' field is required!'
}
]
*/
<script src="https://unpkg.com/fastest-validator"></script>
const v = new FastestValidator();
const schema = {
id: { type: "number", positive: true, integer: true },
name: { type: "string", min: 3, max: 255 },
status: "boolean" // short-hand def
};
const check = v.compile(schema);
console.log(check({ id: 5, name: "John", status: true }));
// Returns: true
With
esm.sh, now Typescript is supported
import FastestValidator from "https://esm.sh/fastest-validator@1"
const v = new FastestValidator();
const check = v.compile({
name: "string",
age: "number",
});
console.log(check({ name: "Erf", age: 18 })); //true
Every field in the schema will be required by default. If you'd like to define optional fields, set
optional: true.
const schema = {
name: { type: "string" }, // required
age: { type: "number", optional: true }
}
const check = v.compile(schema);
check({ name: "John", age: 42 }); // Valid
check({ name: "John" }); // Valid
check({ age: 42 }); // Fail because name is required
If you want disallow
undefined value but allow
null value, use
nullable instead of
optional.
const schema = {
age: { type: "number", nullable: true }
}
const check = v.compile(schema);
check({ age: 42 }); // Valid
check({ age: null }); // Valid
check({ age: undefined }); // Fail because undefined is disallowed
check({}); // Fail because undefined is disallowed
null is a valid input for nullable fields that has default value.
const schema = {
about: { type: "string", nullable: true, default: "Hi! I'm using javascript" }
}
const check = v.compile(schema)
const object1 = { about: undefined }
check(object1) // Valid
object1.about // is "Hi! I'm using javascript"
const object2 = { about: null }
check(object2) // valid
object2.about // is null
check({ about: "Custom" }) // Valid
Object properties which are not specified on the schema are ignored by default. If you set the
$$strict option to
true any additional properties will result in an
strictObject error.
const schema = {
name: { type: "string" }, // required
$$strict: true // no additional properties allowed
}
const check = v.compile(schema);
check({ name: "John" }); // Valid
check({ name: "John", age: 42 }); // Fail
To remove the additional fields in the object, set
$$strict: "remove".
It is possible to define more validators for a field. In this case, only one validator needs to succeed for the field to be valid.
const schema = {
cache: [
{ type: "string" },
{ type: "boolean" }
]
}
const check = v.compile(schema);
check({ cache: true }); // Valid
check({ cache: "redis://" }); // Valid
check({ cache: 150 }); // Fail
Basically the validator expects that you want to validate a Javascript object. If you want others, you can define the root level schema, as well. In this case set the
$$root: true property.
Example to validate a
string variable instead of
object
const schema = {
$$root: true,
type: "string",
min: 3,
max: 6
};
const check = v.compile(schema);
check("John"); // Valid
check("Al"); // Fail, too short.
The library contains several sanitizers. Please note, the sanitizers change the original checked object.
The most common sanitizer is the
default property. With it, you can define a default value for all properties. If the property value is
null* or
undefined, the validator set the defined default value into the property.
Static Default value example:
const schema = {
roles: { type: "array", items: "string", default: ["user"] },
status: { type: "boolean", default: true },
};
const check = v.compile(schema);
const obj = {}
check(obj); // Valid
console.log(obj);
/*
{
roles: ["user"],
status: true
}
*/
Dynamic Default value:
Also you can use dynamic default value by defining a function that returns a value. For example, in the following code, if
createdAt field not defined in object`, the validator sets the current time into the property:
const schema = {
createdAt: {
type: "date",
default: (schema, field, parent, context) => new Date()
}
};
const check = v.compile(schema);
const obj = {}
check(obj); // Valid
console.log(obj);
/*
{
createdAt: Date(2020-07-25T13:17:41.052Z)
}
*/
You can use string-based shorthand validation definitions in the schema.
const schema = {
password: "string|min:6",
age: "number|optional|integer|positive|min:0|max:99", // additional properties
state: ["boolean", "number|min:0|max:1"] // multiple types
}
const schema = {
foo: "string[]" // means array of string
}
const check = v.compile(schema);
check({ foo: ["bar"] }) // true
const schema = {
dot: {
$$type: "object",
x: "number", // object props here
y: "number", // object props here
},
circle: {
$$type: "object|optional", // using other shorthands
o: {
$$type: "object",
x: "number",
y: "number",
},
r: "number"
}
};
You can define custom aliases.
v.alias('username', {
type: 'string',
min: 4,
max: 30
// ...
});
const schema = {
username: "username|max:100", // Using the 'username' alias
password: "string|min:6",
}
You can set default rule options.
const v = new FastestValidator({
defaults: {
object: {
strict: "remove"
}
}
});
any
This does not do type validation. Accepts any types.
const schema = {
prop: { type: "any" }
}
const check = v.compile(schema)
check({ prop: true }); // Valid
check({ prop: 100 }); // Valid
check({ prop: "John" }); // Valid
array
This is an
Array validator.
Simple example with strings:
const schema = {
roles: { type: "array", items: "string" }
}
const check = v.compile(schema)
check({ roles: ["user"] }); // Valid
check({ roles: [] }); // Valid
check({ roles: "user" }); // Fail
Example with only positive numbers:
const schema = {
list: { type: "array", min: 2, items: {
type: "number", positive: true, integer: true
} }
}
const check = v.compile(schema)
check({ list: [2, 4] }); // Valid
check({ list: [1, 5, 8] }); // Valid
check({ list: [1] }); // Fail (min 2 elements)
check({ list: [1, -7] }); // Fail (negative number)
Example with an object list:
const schema = {
users: { type: "array", items: {
type: "object", props: {
id: { type: "number", positive: true },
name: { type: "string", empty: false },
status: "boolean"
}
} }
}
const check = v.compile(schema)
check({
users: [
{ id: 1, name: "John", status: true },
{ id: 2, name: "Jane", status: true },
{ id: 3, name: "Bill", status: false }
]
}); // Valid
Example for
enum:
const schema = {
roles: { type: "array", items: "string", enum: [ "user", "admin" ] }
}
const check = v.compile(schema)
check({ roles: ["user"] }); // Valid
check({ roles: ["user", "admin"] }); // Valid
check({ roles: ["guest"] }); // Fail
Example for
unique:
const schema = {
roles: { type: "array", unique: true }
}
const check = v.compile(schema);
check({ roles: ["user"] }); // Valid
check({ roles: [{role:"user"},{role:"admin"},{role:"user"}] }); // Valid
check({ roles: ["user", "admin", "user"] }); // Fail
check({ roles: [1, 2, 1] }); // Fail
|Property
|Default
|Description
empty
true
|If
true, the validator accepts an empty array
[].
min
null
|Minimum count of elements.
max
null
|Maximum count of elements.
length
null
|Fix count of elements.
contains
null
|The array must contain this element too.
unique
null
|The array must be unique (array of objects is always unique).
enum
null
|Every element must be an element of the
enum array.
items
null
|Schema for array items.
boolean
This is a
Boolean validator.
const schema = {
status: { type: "boolean" }
}
const check = v.compile(schema);
check({ status: true }); // Valid
check({ status: false }); // Valid
check({ status: 1 }); // Fail
check({ status: "true" }); // Fail
|Property
|Default
|Description
convert
false
|if
true and the type is not
Boolean, it will be converted.
1,
"true",
"1",
"on" will be true.
0,
"false",
"0",
"off" will be false. It's a sanitizer, it will change the value in the original object.
Example for
convert:
const schema = {
status: { type: "boolean", convert: true}
};
const check = v.compile(schema);
check({ status: "true" }); // Valid
class
This is a
Class validator to check the value is an instance of a Class.
const schema = {
rawData: { type: "class", instanceOf: Buffer }
}
const check = v.compile(schema);
check({ rawData: Buffer.from([1, 2, 3]) }); // Valid
check({ rawData: 100 }); // Fail
|Property
|Default
|Description
instanceOf
null
|Checked Class.
currency
This is a
Currency validator to check if the value is a valid currency string.
const schema = {
money_amount: { type: "currency", currencySymbol: '$' }
}
const check = v.compile(schema);
check({ money_amount: '$12.99'}); // Valid
check({ money_amount: '$0.99'}); // Valid
check({ money_amount: '$12,345.99'}); // Valid
check({ money_amount: '$123,456.99'}); // Valid
check({ money_amount: '$1234,567.99'}); // Fail
check({ money_amount: '$1,23,456.99'}); // Fail
check({ money_amount: '$12,34.5.99' }); // Fail
|Property
|Default
|Description
currencySymbol
null
|The currency symbol expected in string (as prefix).
symbolOptional
false
|Toggle to make the symbol optional in string, although, if present it would only allow the currencySymbol.
thousandSeparator
,
|Thousand place separator character.
decimalSeparator
.
|Decimal place character.
customRegex
null
|Custom regular expression, to validate currency strings (For eg: /[0-9]*/g).
date
This is a
Date validator.
const schema = {
dob: { type: "date" }
}
const check = v.compile(schema);
check({ dob: new Date() }); // Valid
check({ dob: new Date(1488876927958) }); // Valid
check({ dob: 1488876927958 }); // Fail
|Property
|Default
|Description
convert
false
|if
true and the type is not
Date, try to convert with
new Date(). It's a sanitizer, it will change the value in the original object.
Example for
convert:
const schema = {
dob: { type: "date", convert: true}
};
const check = v.compile(schema);
check({ dob: 1488876927958 }, ); // Valid
email
This is an e-mail address validator.
const schema = {
email: { type: "email" }
}
const check = v.compile(schema);
check({ email: "john.doe@gmail.com" }); // Valid
check({ email: "james.123.45@mail.co.uk" }); // Valid
check({ email: "abc@gmail" }); // Fail
|Property
|Default
|Description
empty
false
|If
true, the validator accepts an empty array
"".
mode
quick
|Checker method. Can be
quick or
precise.
normalize
false
|Normalize the e-mail address (trim & lower-case). It's a sanitizer, it will change the value in the original object.
min
null
|Minimum value length.
max
null
|Maximum value length.
enum
This is an enum validator.
const schema = {
sex: { type: "enum", values: ["male", "female"] }
}
const check = v.compile(schema);
check({ sex: "male" }); // Valid
check({ sex: "female" }); // Valid
check({ sex: "other" }); // Fail
|Property
|Default
|Description
values
null
|The valid values.
equal
This is an equal value validator. It checks a value with a static value or with another property.
Example with static value:
const schema = {
agreeTerms: { type: "equal", value: true, strict: true } // strict means `===`
}
const check = v.compile(schema);
check({ agreeTerms: true }); // Valid
check({ agreeTerms: false }); // Fail
Example with other field:
const schema = {
password: { type: "string", min: 6 },
confirmPassword: { type: "equal", field: "password" }
}
const check = v.compile(schema);
check({ password: "123456", confirmPassword: "123456" }); // Valid
check({ password: "123456", confirmPassword: "pass1234" }); // Fail
|Property
|Default
|Description
value
undefined
|The expected value. It can be any primitive types.
strict
false
|if
true, it uses strict equal
=== for checking.
forbidden
This validator returns an error if the property exists in the object.
const schema = {
password: { type: "forbidden" }
}
const check = v.compile(schema);
check({ user: "John" }); // Valid
check({ user: "John", password: "pass1234" }); // Fail
|Property
|Default
|Description
remove
false
|If
true, the value will be removed in the original object. It's a sanitizer, it will change the value in the original object.
Example for
remove:
const schema = {
user: { type: "string" },
token: { type: "forbidden", remove: true }
};
const check = v.compile(schema);
const obj = {
user: "John",
token: "123456"
}
check(obj); // Valid
console.log(obj);
/*
{
user: "John",
token: undefined
}
*/
function
This a
Function type validator.
const schema = {
show: { type: "function" }
}
const check = v.compile(schema);
check({ show: function() {} }); // Valid
check({ show: Date.now }); // Valid
check({ show: "function" }); // Fail
luhn
This is an Luhn validator. Luhn algorithm checksum Credit Card numbers, IMEI numbers, National Provider Identifier numbers and others
const schema = {
cc: { type: "luhn" }
}
const check = v.compile(schema);
check({ cc: "452373989901198" }); // Valid
check({ cc: 452373989901198 }); // Valid
check({ cc: "4523-739-8990-1198" }); // Valid
check({ cc: "452373989901199" }); // Fail
mac
This is an MAC addresses validator.
const schema = {
mac: { type: "mac" }
}
const check = v.compile(schema);
check({ mac: "01:C8:95:4B:65:FE" }); // Valid
check({ mac: "01:c8:95:4b:65:fe"); // Valid
check({ mac: "01C8.954B.65FE" }); // Valid
check({ mac: "01c8.954b.65fe"); // Valid
check({ mac: "01-C8-95-4B-65-FE" }); // Valid
check({ mac: "01-c8-95-4b-65-fe" }); // Valid
check({ mac: "01C8954B65FE" }); // Fail
multi
This is a multiple definitions validator.
const schema = {
status: { type: "multi", rules: [
{ type: "boolean" },
{ type: "number" }
], default: true }
}
const check = v.compile(schema);
check({ status: true }); // Valid
check({ status: false }); // Valid
check({ status: 1 }); // Valid
check({ status: 0 }); // Valid
check({ status: "yes" }); // Fail
Shorthand multiple definitions:
const schema = {
status: [
"boolean",
"number"
]
}
const check = v.compile(schema);
check({ status: true }); // Valid
check({ status: false }); // Valid
check({ status: 1 }); // Valid
check({ status: 0 }); // Valid
check({ status: "yes" }); // Fail
number
This is a
Number validator.
const schema = {
age: { type: "number" }
}
const check = v.compile(schema);
check({ age: 123 }); // Valid
check({ age: 5.65 }); // Valid
check({ age: "100" }); // Fail
|Property
|Default
|Description
min
null
|Minimum value.
max
null
|Maximum value.
equal
null
|Fixed value.
notEqual
null
|Can't be equal to this value.
integer
false
|The value must be a non-decimal value.
positive
false
|The value must be greater than zero.
negative
false
|The value must be less than zero.
convert
false
|if
true and the type is not
Number, it's converted with
Number(). It's a sanitizer, it will change the value in the original object.
object
This is a nested object validator.
const schema = {
address: { type: "object", strict: true, props: {
country: { type: "string" },
city: "string", // short-hand
zip: "number" // short-hand
} }
}
const check = v.compile(schema);
check({
address: {
country: "Italy",
city: "Rome",
zip: 12345
}
}); // Valid
check({
address: {
country: "Italy",
city: "Rome"
}
}); // Fail ("The 'address.zip' field is required!")
check({
address: {
country: "Italy",
city: "Rome",
zip: 12345,
state: "IT"
}
}); // Fail ("The 'address.state' is an additional field!")
|Property
|Default
|Description
strict
false
|If
true any properties which are not defined on the schema will throw an error. If
remove all additional properties will be removed from the original object. It's a sanitizer, it will change the original object.
minProps
null
|If set to a number N, will throw an error if the object has fewer than N properties.
maxProps
null
|If set to a number N, will throw an error if the object has more than N properties.
schema = {
address: { type: "object", strict: "remove", props: {
country: { type: "string" },
city: "string", // short-hand
zip: "number" // short-hand
} }
}
let obj = {
address: {
country: "Italy",
city: "Rome",
zip: 12345,
state: "IT"
}
};
const check = v.compile(schema);
check(obj); // Valid
console.log(obj);
/*
{
address: {
country: "Italy",
city: "Rome",
zip: 12345
}
}
*/
schema = {
address: {
type: "object",
minProps: 2,
props: {
country: { type: "string" },
city: { type: "string", optional: true },
zip: { type: "number", optional: true }
}
}
}
const check = v.compile(schema);
obj = {
address: {
country: "Italy",
city: "Rome",
zip: 12345,
state: "IT"
}
}
check(obj); // Valid
obj = {
address: {
country: "Italy",
}
}
check(obj); // Fail
// [
// {
// type: 'objectMinProps',
// message: "The object 'address' must contain at least 2 properties.",
// field: 'address',
// expected: 2,
// actual: 1
// }
// ]
string
This is a
String validator.
const schema = {
name: { type: "string" }
}
const check = v.compile(schema);
check({ name: "John" }); // Valid
check({ name: "" }); // Valid
check({ name: 123 }); // Fail
|Property
|Default
|Description
empty
true
|If
true, the validator accepts an empty string
"".
min
null
|Minimum value length.
max
null
|Maximum value length.
length
null
|Fixed value length.
pattern
null
|Regex pattern.
contains
null
|The value must contain this text.
enum
null
|The value must be an element of the
enum array.
alpha
null
|The value must be an alphabetic string.
numeric
null
|The value must be a numeric string.
alphanum
null
|The value must be an alphanumeric string.
alphadash
null
|The value must be an alphabetic string that contains dashes.
hex
null
|The value must be a hex string.
singleLine
null
|The value must be a single line string.
base64
null
|The value must be a base64 string.
trim
null
|If
true, the value will be trimmed. It's a sanitizer, it will change the value in the original object.
trimLeft
null
|If
true, the value will be left trimmed. It's a sanitizer, it will change the value in the original object.
trimRight
null
|If
true, the value will be right trimmed. It's a sanitizer, it will change the value in the original object.
padStart
null
|If it's a number, the value will be left padded. It's a sanitizer, it will change the value in the original object.
padEnd
null
|If it's a number, the value will be right padded. It's a sanitizer, it will change the value in the original object.
padChar
" "
|The padding character for the
padStart and
padEnd.
lowercase
null
|If
true, the value will be lower-cased. It's a sanitizer, it will change the value in the original object.
uppercase
null
|If
true, the value will be upper-cased. It's a sanitizer, it will change the value in the original object.
localeLowercase
null
|If
true, the value will be locale lower-cased. It's a sanitizer, it will change the value in the original object.
localeUppercase
null
|If
true, the value will be locale upper-cased. It's a sanitizer, it will change the value in the original object.
convert
false
|if
true and the type is not a
String, it's converted with
String(). It's a sanitizer, it will change the value in the original object.
Sanitization example
const schema = {
username: { type: "string", min: 3, trim: true, lowercase: true}
}
const check = v.compile(schema);
const obj = {
username: " Icebob "
};
check(obj); // Valid
console.log(obj);
/*
{
username: "icebob"
}
*/
tuple
This validator checks if a value is an
Array with the elements order as described by the schema.
Simple example:
const schema = { list: "tuple" };
const check = v.compile(schema);
check({ list: [] }); // Valid
check({ list: [1, 2] }); // Valid
check({ list: ["RON", 100, true] }); // Valid
check({ list: 94 }); // Fail (not an array)
Example with items:
const schema = {
grade: { type: "tuple", items: ["string", "number"] }
}
const check = v.compile(schema);
check({ grade: ["David", 85] }); // Valid
check({ grade: [85, "David"] }); // Fail (wrong position)
check({ grade: ["Cami"] }); // Fail (require 2 elements)
Example with a more detailed schema:
const schema = {
location: { type: "tuple", items: [
"string",
{ type: "tuple", empty: false, items: [
{ type: "number", min: 35, max: 45 },
{ type: "number", min: -75, max: -65 }
] }
] }
}
const check = v.compile(schema);
check({ location: ['New York', [40.7127281, -74.0060152]] }); // Valid
check({ location: ['New York', [50.0000000, -74.0060152]] }); // Fail
check({ location: ['New York', []] }); // Fail (empty array)
|Property
|Default
|Description
empty
true
|If
true, the validator accepts an empty array
[].
items
undefined
|Exact schema of the value items
url
This is an URL validator.
const schema = {
url: { type: "url" }
}
const check = v.compile(schema);
check({ url: "http://google.com" }); // Valid
check({ url: "https://github.com/icebob" }); // Valid
check({ url: "www.facebook.com" }); // Fail
|Property
|Default
|Description
empty
false
|If
true, the validator accepts an empty string
"".
uuid
This is an UUID validator.
const schema = {
uuid: { type: "uuid" }
}
const check = v.compile(schema);
check({ uuid: "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000" }); // Valid Nil UUID
check({ uuid: "10ba038e-48da-487b-96e8-8d3b99b6d18a" }); // Valid UUIDv4
check({ uuid: "9a7b330a-a736-51e5-af7f-feaf819cdc9f" }); // Valid UUIDv5
check({ uuid: "10ba038e-48da-487b-96e8-8d3b99b6d18a", version: 5 }); // Fail
|Property
|Default
|Description
version
null
|UUID version in range 0-6. The
null disables version checking.
objectID
You can validate BSON/MongoDB ObjectID's
const { ObjectID } = require("mongodb") // or anywhere else
const schema = {
id: {
type: "objectID",
ObjectID // passing the ObjectID class
}
}
const check = v.compile(schema);
check({ id: "5f082780b00cc7401fb8e8fc" }) // ok
check({ id: new ObjectID() }) // ok
check({ id: "5f082780b00cc7401fb8e8" }) // Error
Pro tip: By using defaults props for objectID rule, No longer needed to pass
ObjectID class in validation schema:
const { ObjectID } = require("mongodb") // or anywhere else
const v = new Validator({
defaults: {
objectID: {
ObjectID
}
}
})
const schema = {
id: "objectID"
}
|Property
|Default
|Description
convert
false
|If
true, the validator converts ObjectID HexString representation to ObjectID
instance, if
hexString the validator converts to HexString
You can also create your custom validator.
const v = new Validator({
messages: {
// Register our new error message text
evenNumber: "The '{field}' field must be an even number! Actual: {actual}"
}
});
// Register a custom 'even' validator
v.add("even", function({ schema, messages }, path, context) {
return {
source: `
if (value % 2 != 0)
${this.makeError({ type: "evenNumber", actual: "value", messages })}
return value;
`
};
});
const schema = {
name: { type: "string", min: 3, max: 255 },
age: { type: "even" }
};
const check = v.compile(schema);
console.log(check({ name: "John", age: 20 }, schema));
// Returns: true
console.log(check({ name: "John", age: 19 }, schema));
/* Returns an array with errors:
[{
type: 'evenNumber',
expected: null,
actual: 19,
field: 'age',
message: 'The \'age\' field must be an even number! Actual: 19'
}]
*/
Or you can use the
custom type with an inline checker function:
const v = new Validator({
useNewCustomCheckerFunction: true, // using new version
messages: {
// Register our new error message text
weightMin: "The weight must be greater than {expected}! Actual: {actual}"
}
});
const schema = {
name: { type: "string", min: 3, max: 255 },
weight: {
type: "custom",
minWeight: 10,
check(value, errors, schema) {
if (value < minWeight) errors.push({ type: "weightMin", expected: schema.minWeight, actual: value });
if (value > 100) value = 100
return value
}
}
};
const check = v.compile(schema);
console.log(check({ name: "John", weight: 50 }, schema));
// Returns: true
console.log(check({ name: "John", weight: 8 }, schema));
/* Returns an array with errors:
[{
type: 'weightMin',
expected: 10,
actual: 8,
field: 'weight',
message: 'The weight must be greater than 10! Actual: 8'
}]
*/
const o = { name: "John", weight: 110 }
console.log(check(o, schema));
/* Returns: true
o.weight is 100
*/
Please note: the custom function must return the
value. It means you can also sanitize it.
You can define a
custom function in the schema for built-in rules. With it you can extend any built-in rules.
const v = new Validator({
useNewCustomCheckerFunction: true, // using new version
messages: {
// Register our new error message text
phoneNumber: "The phone number must be started with '+'!"
}
});
const schema = {
name: { type: "string", min: 3, max: 255 },
phone: { type: "string", length: 15, custom: (v, errors) => {
if (!v.startsWith("+")) errors.push({ type: "phoneNumber" })
return v.replace(/[^\d+]/g, ""); // Sanitize: remove all special chars except numbers
}
}
};
const check = v.compile(schema);
console.log(check({ name: "John", phone: "+36-70-123-4567" }));
// Returns: true
console.log(check({ name: "John", phone: "36-70-123-4567" }));
/* Returns an array with errors:
[{
message: "The phone number must be started with '+'!",
field: 'phone',
type: 'phoneNumber'
}]
*/
Please note: the custom function must return the
value. It means you can also sanitize it.
You can also use async custom validators. This can be useful if you need to check something in a database or in a remote location.
In this case you should use
async/await keywords, or return a
Promise in the custom validator functions.
This implementation uses
async/awaitkeywords. So this feature works only on environments which supports async/await:
- Chrome > 55
- Firefox > 52
- Edge > 15
- NodeJS > 8.x (or 7.6 with harmony)
- Deno (all versions)
To enable async mode, you should set
$$async: true in the root of your schema.
Example with custom checker function
const v = new Validator({
useNewCustomCheckerFunction: true, // using new version
messages: {
// Register our new error message text
unique: "The username is already exist"
}
});
const schema = {
$$async: true,
name: { type: "string" },
username: {
type: "string",
min: 2,
custom: async (v, errors) => {
// E.g. checking in the DB that the value is unique.
const res = await DB.checkUsername(v);
if (!res)
errors.push({ type: "unique", actual: value });
return v;
}
}
// ...
};
const check = v.compile(schema);
const res = await check(user);
console.log("Result:", res);
The compiled
check function contains an
async property, so you can check if it returns a
Promise or not.
const check = v.compile(schema);
console.log("Is async?", check.async);
You can pass any extra meta information for the custom validators which is available via
context.meta.
const schema = {
name: { type: "string", custom: (value, errors, schema, name, parent, context) => {
// Access to the meta
return context.meta.a;
} },
};
const check = v.compile(schema);
const res = check(obj, {
// Passes meta information
meta: { a: "from-meta" }
});
You can set your custom messages in the validator constructor.
const Validator = require("fastest-validator");
const v = new Validator({
messages: {
stringMin: "A(z) '{field}' mező túl rövid. Minimum: {expected}, Jelenleg: {actual}",
stringMax: "A(z) '{field}' mező túl hosszú. Minimum: {expected}, Jelenleg: {actual}"
}
});
const schema = {
name: { type: "string", min: 6 }
}
const check = v.compile(schema);
check({ name: "John" });
/* Returns:
[
{
type: 'stringMin',
expected: 6,
actual: 4,
field: 'name',
message: 'A(z) \'name\' mező túl rövid. Minimum: 6, Jelenleg: 4'
}
]
*/
Sometimes the standard messages are too generic. You can customize messages per validation type per field:
const Validator = require("fastest-validator");
const v = new Validator();
const schema = {
firstname: {
type: "string",
min: 6,
messages: {
string: "Please check your firstname",
stringMin: "Your firstname is too short"
}
},
lastname: {
type: "string",
min: 6,
messages: {
string: "Please check your lastname",
stringMin: "Your lastname is too short"
}
}
}
const check = v.compile(schema);
check({ firstname: "John", lastname: 23 });
/* Returns:
[
{
type: 'stringMin',
expected: 6,
actual: 4,
field: 'firstname',
message: 'Your firstname is too short'
},
{
type: 'string',
expected: undefined,
actual: undefined,
field: 'lastname',
message: 'Please check your lastname'
}
]
*/
You can apply plugins:
// Plugin Side
function myPlugin(validator){
// you can modify validator here
// e.g.: validator.add(...)
}
// Validator Side
const v = new Validator();
v.plugin(myPlugin)
|Name
|Default text
required
|The '{field}' field is required.
string
|The '{field}' field must be a string.
stringEmpty
|The '{field}' field must not be empty.
stringMin
|The '{field}' field length must be greater than or equal to {expected} characters long.
stringMax
|The '{field}' field length must be less than or equal to {expected} characters long.
stringLength
|The '{field}' field length must be {expected} characters long.
stringPattern
|The '{field}' field fails to match the required pattern.
stringContains
|The '{field}' field must contain the '{expected}' text.
stringEnum
|The '{field}' field does not match any of the allowed values.
stringNumeric
|The '{field}' field must be a numeric string.
stringAlpha
|The '{field}' field must be an alphabetic string.
stringAlphanum
|The '{field}' field must be an alphanumeric string.
stringAlphadash
|The '{field}' field must be an alphadash string.
stringHex
|The '{field}' field must be a hex string.
stringSingleLine
|The '{field}' field must be a single line string.
stringBase64
|The '{field}' field must be a base64 string.
number
|The '{field}' field must be a number.
numberMin
|The '{field}' field must be greater than or equal to {expected}.
numberMax
|The '{field}' field must be less than or equal to {expected}.
numberEqual
|The '{field}' field must be equal to {expected}.
numberNotEqual
|The '{field}' field can't be equal to {expected}.
numberInteger
|The '{field}' field must be an integer.
numberPositive
|The '{field}' field must be a positive number.
numberNegative
|The '{field}' field must be a negative number.
array
|The '{field}' field must be an array.
arrayEmpty
|The '{field}' field must not be an empty array.
arrayMin
|The '{field}' field must contain at least {expected} items.
arrayMax
|The '{field}' field must contain less than or equal to {expected} items.
arrayLength
|The '{field}' field must contain {expected} items.
arrayContains
|The '{field}' field must contain the '{expected}' item.
arrayUnique
|The '{actual}' value in '{field}' field does not unique the '{expected}' values.
arrayEnum
|The '{actual}' value in '{field}' field does not match any of the '{expected}' values.
tuple
|The '{field}' field must be an array.
tupleEmpty
|The '{field}' field must not be an empty array.
tupleLength
|The '{field}' field must contain {expected} items.
boolean
|The '{field}' field must be a boolean.
function
|The '{field}' field must be a function.
date
|The '{field}' field must be a Date.
dateMin
|The '{field}' field must be greater than or equal to {expected}.
dateMax
|The '{field}' field must be less than or equal to {expected}.
forbidden
|The '{field}' field is forbidden.
|
email
|The '{field}' field must be a valid e-mail.
emailEmpty
|The '{field}' field must not be empty.
emailMin
|The '{field}' field length must be greater than or equal to {expected} characters long.
emailMax
|The '{field}' field length must be less than or equal to {expected} characters long.
url
|The '{field}' field must be a valid URL.
enumValue
|The '{field}' field value '{expected}' does not match any of the allowed values.
equalValue
|The '{field}' field value must be equal to '{expected}'.
equalField
|The '{field}' field value must be equal to '{expected}' field value.
object
|The '{field}' must be an Object.
objectStrict
|The object '{field}' contains forbidden keys: '{actual}'.
objectMinProps
|"The object '{field}' must contain at least {expected} properties.
objectMaxProps
|"The object '{field}' must contain {expected} properties at most.
uuid
|The '{field}' field must be a valid UUID.
uuidVersion
|The '{field}' field must be a valid UUID version provided.
mac
|The '{field}' field must be a valid MAC address.
luhn
|The '{field}' field must be a valid checksum luhn.
|Name
|Description
field
|The field name
expected
|The expected value
actual
|The actual value
npm run dev
npm test
-----------------|----------|----------|----------|----------|-------------------|
File | % Stmts | % Branch | % Funcs | % Lines | Uncovered Line #s |
-----------------|----------|----------|----------|----------|-------------------|
All files | 100 | 97.73 | 100 | 100 | |
lib | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
messages.js | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
validator.js | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
lib/helpers | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
deep-extend.js | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
flatten.js | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
lib/rules | 100 | 96.43 | 100 | 100 | |
any.js | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
array.js | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
boolean.js | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
custom.js | 100 | 50 | 100 | 100 | 6 |
date.js | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
email.js | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
enum.js | 100 | 50 | 100 | 100 | 6 |
equal.js | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
forbidden.js | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
function.js | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
luhn.js | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
mac.js | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
multi.js | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
number.js | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
object.js | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
string.js | 100 | 95.83 | 100 | 100 | 55,63 |
tuple.js | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
url.js | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
uuid.js | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
-----------------|----------|----------|----------|----------|-------------------|
Please send pull requests improving the usage and fixing bugs, improving documentation and providing better examples, or providing some tests, because these things are important.
fastest-validator is available under the MIT license.
Copyright (C) 2019 Icebob