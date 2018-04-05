openbase logo
fastest-clone

by Ivan Volovikov
1.0.2 (see all)

Fast clone library for JavaScript

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20

GitHub Stars

183

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Fast Array Clone Library

This library can 200X times faster than lodash (benchmark) make deep copies of an array or objects with similar structure in JavaScript

EXAMPLE

// array of SAME STRUCTURED object
var sourceArray = [{ f1 : ..., f2: ... }, ...];

You can use built-in array clone function:

var clonedArray = FastClone.cloneArray(sourceArray);

or object clone constructor factory:

// creating deep clone constructor function
var Clone = FastClone.factory(sourceArray[0]);
var clonedArray = sourceArray.map(function(item) {
    // you can add here custom logic
    return new Clone(item);
});

INSTALLATION

In a browser:

<script src="https://cdn.rawgit.com/ivolovikov/fastest-clone/master/index.js"></script>

Using npm:

npm install fastest-clone

BENCHMARK

Result for Chromium 50.0.2661.102 Ubuntu 14.04 (64-bit)

LibraryOps/sec
lodash66,313
JQuery62,164
FastClone16,927,673

Benchmark source code - benchmark

LICENSE

Copyright (c) 2016 Ivan Volovikov

Licensed under the MIT license: http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php

