This library can 200X times faster than lodash (benchmark) make deep copies of an array or objects with similar structure in JavaScript
// array of SAME STRUCTURED object
var sourceArray = [{ f1 : ..., f2: ... }, ...];
You can use built-in array clone function:
var clonedArray = FastClone.cloneArray(sourceArray);
or object clone constructor factory:
// creating deep clone constructor function
var Clone = FastClone.factory(sourceArray[0]);
var clonedArray = sourceArray.map(function(item) {
// you can add here custom logic
return new Clone(item);
});
In a browser:
<script src="https://cdn.rawgit.com/ivolovikov/fastest-clone/master/index.js"></script>
Using npm:
npm install fastest-clone
Result for Chromium 50.0.2661.102 Ubuntu 14.04 (64-bit)
|Library
|Ops/sec
|lodash
|66,313
|JQuery
|62,164
|FastClone
|16,927,673
Benchmark source code - benchmark
Copyright (c) 2016 Ivan Volovikov
Licensed under the MIT license: http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php