Fast Array Clone Library

This library can 200X times faster than lodash (benchmark) make deep copies of an array or objects with similar structure in JavaScript

EXAMPLE

var sourceArray = [{ f1 : ..., f2 : ... }, ...];

You can use built-in array clone function:

var clonedArray = FastClone.cloneArray(sourceArray);

or object clone constructor factory:

var Clone = FastClone.factory(sourceArray[ 0 ]); var clonedArray = sourceArray.map( function ( item ) { return new Clone(item); });

INSTALLATION

In a browser:

< script src = "https://cdn.rawgit.com/ivolovikov/fastest-clone/master/index.js" > </ script >

Using npm:

npm install fastest-clone

BENCHMARK

Result for Chromium 50.0.2661.102 Ubuntu 14.04 (64-bit)

Library Ops/sec lodash 66,313 JQuery 62,164 FastClone 16,927,673

Benchmark source code - benchmark

LICENSE

Copyright (c) 2016 Ivan Volovikov

Licensed under the MIT license: http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php