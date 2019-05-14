🤖 Faste 💡 TypeScript centric finite state block machine











TypeScript centric finite statemachine

no dependencies, less than 2kb

This is a Finite State Machine from SDL(Specification and Description Language) prospective. SDL defines state as a set of messages, it should react on, and the actions beneath.

Once state receives a message it executes an action , which could perform calculations and/or change the current state.

The goal is not to change the state, but - execute a bound action. From this prospective faste is closer to RxJX.

Usually "FSM" are more focused on state transitions, often even omitting any operations on message receive. In the Traffic Light example it could be useful, but in more real life examples - probably not.

Faste is more about when you will be able to do what. What you will do, when you receive event, and what you will do next.

Keeping in mind the best practices, like KISS and DRY, it is better to invert state->message->action connection, as long as actions are most complex part of it, and messages are usually reused across different states.

And, make things more common we will call "state" as a "phase", and "state" will be for "internal state".

The key idea is not about transition between states, but transition between behaviors. Keep in mind - if some handler is not defined in some state, and you are sending a message - it will be lost.

Written in TypeScript. To make things less flexible. Flow definitions as incomplete.

State machine

State machine starts in one phase, calls hooks for all messages for the current phase, then awaits for a messages from hooks or external customer, then could trigger a new message, emit signal to the outer world or change the current phase.

Faste is a black box - you can put message inside, and wait for a signal it will sent outside, meanwhile observing a box phase. Black📦 == Component🎁.

📖 Read an article about FASTE, and when to use it.

Example

const light = faste() .withPhases([ 'red' , 'yellow' , 'green' ]) .withTransitions({ green : [ 'yellow' ], yellow : [ 'red' ], red : [ 'green' ], }) .withMessages([ 'switch' ]) .on( 'switch' , [ 'green' ], ({transitTo}) => transitTo( 'yellow' )) .on( 'switch' , [ 'yellow' ], ({transitTo}) => transitTo( 'red' )) .on( 'switch' , [ 'red' ], ({transitTo}) => transitTo( 'green' )) .on( 'switch' , [ 'green' ], ({transitTo}) => transitTo( 'red' )) .guard([ 'green' ], () => noPedestriansOnTheRoad) .trap([ 'red' ], () => !noPedestriansOnTheRoad)

API

Machine blueprint

faste(options) - defines a new faste machine every faste instance provide next chainable commands

on(eventName, [phases], callback) - set a hook callback for eventName message in states states .

hooks(hooks) - set a hook when some message begins, or ends its presence.

guard(phases, callback) - add a transition guard, prevention transition to the phase

trap(phases, callback) - add a transition guard, prevention transition from the phase In development mode, and for typed languages you could use next commands

withState(state) - set a initial state (use @init hook to derive state from props).

withPhases(phases) - limit phases to provided set.

withTransitions([phases]:[phases]) - limit phase transitions

withMessages(messages) - limit messages to provided set.

withAttrs(attributes) - limit attributes to provided set.

withSignals(signals) - limit signals to provided set.

check() - the final command to check state

create() - creates a machine (copies existing, use it instead of new ). All methods returns a faste constructor itself.

Machine instance

Each instance of Faste will have:

attrs(attrs) - set attributes.

put - put message in

connect - connects output to the destination

observe - observes phase changes

phase - returns the current phase

instance - returns the current internal state.

destroy - exits the current state, terminates all hooks, and stops machine.

namedBy(string) - sets name of the instance (for debug).

For all callbacks the first argument is flow instance, containing.

attrs - all the attrs, you cannot change them

- all the attrs, you cannot change them state - internal state

- internal state setState - internal state change command

- internal state change command phase - current phase

- current phase transitTo - phase change command.

- phase change command. emit - emits a message to the outer world

Magic events

@init - on initialization

- on initialization @enter - on phase enter, last phase will be passed as a second arg.

- on phase enter, last phase will be passed as a second arg. @leave - on phase enter, new phase will be passed as a second arg.

- on phase enter, new phase will be passed as a second arg. @change - on state change, old state will be passed as a second arg.

- on state change, old state will be passed as a second arg. @miss - on event without handler.

Magic phases

@current - set the same phase as it was on the handler entry

- set the same phase as it was on the handler entry @busy - set the busy phase, when no other handler could be called

Hooks

Hooks are not required, but then applied should come in a pair - on/off hook. Both hooks will receive flow as a first arg, and off will receive result of on as a second arg.

Hook took a place when message starts or ends it existance, ie entering or leaving phases if was defined in.

Event bus

message handler could change phase, state and trigger a new message

hook could change state or trigger a new message, but not change phase

external consumer could only trigger a new message

InternalState

Each on or hook handler will receive internalState as a first argument, with following shape

attrs: { ...AttributesYouSet }; state: { ..CurrentState }; setState(newState); transitTo(phase); emit(message, ...args); trigger(event, ...args);

Debug

Debug mode is integrated into Faste.

import {setFasteDebug} from 'faste' setFasteDebug( true ); setFasteDebug( true ); setFasteDebug( ( instance, message, args ) => console .log(...));

Examples

Try online : https://codesandbox.io/s/n7kv9081xp

Using different handlers in different states

onClick = () => this .setState( state => ({ enabled : !state.enabled})); faste() .on( 'click' , 'disabled' , ({transitTo}) => transitTo( 'enabled' )) .on( 'click' , 'enabled' , ({transitTo}) => transitTo( 'disabled' ))

React to state change

componentDidUpdate(oldProps) { if (oldProps.enabled !== this .props.enabled) { if ( this .props.enabled) { } else { } } } faste() .on( '@enter' , 'disabled' , () => ) .on( '@enter' , 'enabled' , () => ) .on( '@leave' , 'disabled' , () => ) .on( '@leave' , 'enabled' , () => )

Connected states

https://codesandbox.io/s/5zx8zl91ll

const SignalSource = faste() .on( "@enter" , [ "active" ], ({ setState, attrs, emit }) => setState({ interval : setInterval( () => emit( "message" ), attrs.duration) }) ) .on( "@leave" , [ "active" ], ({ state }) => clearInterval(state.interval)); const TickState = faste() .on( "@init" , ({ transitTo }) => transitTo( "tick" )) .on( "message" , [ "tick" ], ({ transitTo }) => transitTo( "tock" )) .on( "message" , [ "tock" ], ({ transitTo }) => transitTo( "tick" )) .on( "@leave" , ({ emit }, newPhase) => emit( "currentState" , newPhase)); const DisplayState = faste().on( "currentState" , ({ attrs }, message) => (attrs.node.innerHTML = message) ); const signalSource = SignalSource.create().attrs({ duration : 1000 }); const tickState = TickState.create(); const displayState = DisplayState.create().attrs({ node : document .querySelector( ".display" ) }); signalSource.connect(tickState); tickState.connect( ( message, payload ) => displayState.put(message, payload)); signalSource.start( "active" );

Traffic light

const state = faste() .withPhases([ 'red' , 'yellow' , 'green' ]) .withMessages([ 'tick' , 'next' ]) .on( 'tick' ,[ 'green' ], ({transit}) => transit( 'yellow' )) .on( 'tick' ,[ 'yellow' ], ({transit}) => transit( 'red' )) .on( 'tick' ,[ 'red' ], ({transit}) => transit( 'green' )) .on( 'next' ,[], ({trigger}) => trigger( 'tick' )) .on( '@enter' ,[ 'green' ], ({setState, attrs, trigger}) => setState({ interval : setInterval( () => trigger( 'next' ), attrs.duration) })) .on( '@leave' ,[ 'red' ], ({state}) => clearInterval(state.interval)) .check(); state .create() .attrs({ duration : 1000 }) .start( 'green' );

Try online : https://codesandbox.io/s/n7kv9081xp

Draggable

const domHook = eventName => ({ 'on' : ( {attrs, trigger} ) => { const callback = event => trigger(eventName, event); attrs.node.addEventListener(eventName, callback); return callback; }, 'off' : ( {attrs}, hook /* result from 'on' callback */ ) => { attrs.node.removeEventListener(eventName, hook); } }); const state = faste({}) .on( '@enter' , [ 'active' ], ({emit}) => emit( 'start' )) .on( '@leave' , [ 'active' ], ({emit}) => emit( 'end' )) .on( 'mousedown' ,[ 'idle' ], ({transitTo}) => transitTo( 'active' )) .on( 'mousemove' ,[ 'active' ], (_, event) => emit( 'move' ,event)) .on( 'mouseup' , [ 'active' ], ({transitTo}) => transitTo( 'idle' )) hooks({ 'mousedown' : domHook( 'mousedown' ), 'mousemove' : domHook( 'mousemove' ), 'mouseup' : domHook( 'mouseup' ), }) .check() .attr({ node : document .body}) .start( 'idle' );

Async

Message handler doesn't have to be sync. But managing async commands could be hard. But will not

Accept command only in initial state, then transit to temporal state to prevent other commands to be executes.

const Login = faste() .on( 'login' , [ 'idle' ], ({transitTo}, {userName, password}) => { transitTo( 'logging-in' ); login(userName, password) .then( () => transitTo( 'logged' )) .catch( () => transitTo( 'error' )) });

Accept command only in initial state, then transit to execution state, and do the job on state enter

const Login = faste() .on( 'login' , [ 'idle' ], ({transitTo}, data) => transitTo( 'logging' , data) .on( '@enter' , [ 'logging' ], ({transitTo}, {userName, password}) => { login(userName, password) .then( () => transitTo( 'logged' )) .catch( () => transitTo( 'error' )) });

Always accept command, but be "busy" while doing stuff

const Login = faste() .on( 'login' , ({transitTo}, {userName, password}) => { transitTo( '@busy' ); return login(userName, password) .then( () => transitTo( 'logged' )) .catch( () => transitTo( 'error' )) });

handler returns Promise( could be async ) to indicate that ending in @busy state is not a mistake, and will not lead to deadlock.

By default @busy will queue messages, executing them after leaving busy phase. If want to ignore them - instead of @busy , you might use @locked phase, which will ignore them.

PS: You probably will never need those states.

SDL and Block

Faste was born from this. From Q.931(EDSS) state definition.

How it starts. What signals it accepts. What it does next.

That is quite simple diagram.

Prior art

This library combines ideas from xstate and redux-saga. The original idea is based on xflow state machine, developed for CT Company's VoIP solutions back in 2005.

Licence

MIT