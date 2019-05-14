no dependencies, less than 2kb
This is a Finite State Machine from SDL(Specification and Description Language) prospective. SDL defines state as a set of messages, it should react on, and the actions beneath.
Once
state receives a
message it executes an
action, which could perform calculations and/or change the
current state.
The goal is not to change the state, but - execute a bound action. From this prospective faste is closer to RxJX.
Usually "FSM" are more focused on state transitions, often even omitting any operations on message receive. In the Traffic Light example it could be useful, but in more real life examples - probably not.
Faste is more about when you will be able to do what. What you will do, when you receive event, and what you will do next.
Keeping in mind the best practices, like KISS and DRY, it is better to invert state->message->action connection, as long as actions are most complex part of it, and messages are usually reused across different states.
And, make things more common we will call "state" as a "phase", and "state" will be for "internal state".
The key idea is not about transition between states, but transition between behaviors. Keep in mind - if some handler is not defined in some state, and you are sending a message - it will be lost.
Written in TypeScript. To make things less flexible. Flow definitions as incomplete.
State machine starts in one phase, calls hooks for all messages for the current phase, then awaits for a messages from hooks or external customer, then could trigger a new message, emit signal to the outer world or change the current phase.
Faste is a black box - you can put message inside, and wait for a signal it will sent outside, meanwhile observing a box phase. Black📦 == Component🎁.
📖 Read an article about FASTE, and when to use it.
const light = faste()
// define possible "phases" of a traffic light
.withPhases(['red', 'yellow', 'green'])
// define possible transitions from one phase to another
.withTransitions({
green: ['yellow'],
yellow: ['red'],
red: ['green'],
})
// define possible events for a machine
.withMessages(['switch'])
.on('switch', ['green'], ({transitTo}) => transitTo('yellow'))
.on('switch', ['yellow'], ({transitTo}) => transitTo('red'))
.on('switch', ['red'], ({transitTo}) => transitTo('green'))
// the following line would throw an error at _compile time_
.on('switch', ['green'], ({transitTo}) => transitTo('red')) // this transition is blocked
// block transition TO green if any pedestrian is on the road
.guard(['green'], () => noPedestriansOnTheRoad)
// block transition FROM red if any pedestrian is on the road
.trap(['red'], () => !noPedestriansOnTheRoad)
// PS: noPedestriansOnTheRoad could be read from attr, passed from a higher state machine.
faste(options) - defines a new faste machine
every faste instance provide next chainable commands
on(eventName, [phases], callback) - set a hook
callback for
eventName message in states
states.
hooks(hooks) - set a hook when some message begins, or ends its presence.
guard(phases, callback) - add a transition guard, prevention transition to the phase
trap(phases, callback) - add a transition guard, prevention transition from the phase
In development mode, and for typed languages you could use next commands
withState(state) - set a initial state (use @init hook to derive state from props).
withPhases(phases) - limit phases to provided set.
withTransitions([phases]:[phases]) - limit phase transitions
withMessages(messages) - limit messages to provided set.
withAttrs(attributes) - limit attributes to provided set.
withSignals(signals) - limit signals to provided set.
check() - the final command to check state
create() - creates a machine (copies existing, use it instead of
new).
All methods returns a
faste constructor itself.
Each instance of Faste will have:
attrs(attrs) - set attributes.
put - put message in
connect - connects output to the destination
observe - observes phase changes
phase - returns the current phase
instance - returns the current internal state.
destroy - exits the current state, terminates all hooks, and stops machine.
namedBy(string) - sets name of the instance (for debug).
For all callbacks the first argument is
flow instance, containing.
attrs - all the attrs, you cannot change them
state - internal state
setState - internal state change command
phase - current phase
transitTo - phase change command.
emit - emits a message to the outer world
@init - on initialization
@enter - on phase enter, last phase will be passed as a second arg.
@leave - on phase enter, new phase will be passed as a second arg.
@change - on state change, old state will be passed as a second arg.
@miss - on event without handler.
@current - set the same phase as it was on the handler entry
@busy - set the busy phase, when no other handler could be called
Hooks are not required, but then applied should come in a pair - on/off hook. Both hooks will receive
flow as a first arg,
and
off will receive result of
on as a second arg.
Hook took a place when message starts or ends it existance, ie entering or leaving phases if was defined in.
Each
on or
hook handler will receive
internalState as a first argument, with following shape
attrs: { ...AttributesYouSet }; // attributes
state: { ..CurrentState }; // state
setState(newState); // setState (as seen in React)
transitTo(phase); // move to a new phase
emit(message, ...args); // emit Signal to the outer world (connected)
trigger(event, ...args); // trigger own message handler (dispatch an internal action)
Debug mode is integrated into Faste.
import {setFasteDebug} from 'faste'
setFasteDebug(true);
setFasteDebug((instance, message, args) => console.log(...));
Try online : https://codesandbox.io/s/n7kv9081xp
// common code - invert the flag
onClick = () => this.setState( state => ({ enabled: !state.enabled}));
// faste - use different flags for different states
faste()
.on('click', 'disabled', ({transitTo}) => transitTo('enabled'))
.on('click', 'enabled', ({transitTo}) => transitTo('disabled'))
// common code - try to reverse engineer the change
componentDidUpdate(oldProps) {
if (oldProps.enabled !== this.props.enabled) {
if (this.props.enabled) {
// I was enabled!
} else {
// I was disabled!
}
}
}
// faste - use "magic" methods
faste()
.on('@enter', 'disabled', () => /* i was disabled */)
.on('@enter', 'enabled', () => /* i was enabled */)
// bonus
.on('@leave', 'disabled', () => /* i am no more disabled */)
.on('@leave', 'enabled', () => /* i am no more enabled */)
https://codesandbox.io/s/5zx8zl91ll
// starts a timer when active
const SignalSource = faste()
.on("@enter", ["active"], ({ setState, attrs, emit }) =>
setState({ interval: setInterval(() => emit("message"), attrs.duration) })
)
.on("@leave", ["active"], ({ state }) => clearInterval(state.interval));
// responds to "message" by moving from tick to tock
// emiting the current state outside
const TickState = faste()
// autoinit to "tick" mode
.on("@init", ({ transitTo }) => transitTo("tick"))
// message handlers
.on("message", ["tick"], ({ transitTo }) => transitTo("tock"))
.on("message", ["tock"], ({ transitTo }) => transitTo("tick"))
.on("@leave", ({ emit }, newPhase) => emit("currentState", newPhase));
// just transfer message to attached node
const DisplayState = faste().on(
"currentState",
({ attrs }, message) => (attrs.node.innerHTML = message)
);
// create machines
const signalSource = SignalSource.create().attrs({
duration: 1000
});
const tickState = TickState.create();
const displayState = DisplayState.create().attrs({
node: document.querySelector(".display")
});
// direct connect signal source and ticker
signalSource.connect(tickState);
// "functionaly" connect tickes and display
tickState.connect((message, payload) => displayState.put(message, payload));
// RUN! start signal in active mode
signalSource.start("active");
const state = faste()
.withPhases(['red', 'yellow', 'green'])
.withMessages(['tick','next'])
.on('tick',['green'], ({transit}) => transit('yellow'))
.on('tick',['yellow'], ({transit}) => transit('red'))
.on('tick',['red'], ({transit}) => transit('green'))
// on 'next' trigger 'tick' for a better debugging.
// just rethrow event
.on('next',[], ({trigger}) => trigger('tick'))
// on "green" - start timer
.on('@enter',['green'], ({setState, attrs, trigger}) => setState({
interval: setInterval(() => trigger('next'), attrs.duration)
}))
// on "red" - stop timer
.on('@leave',['red'], ({state}) => clearInterval(state.interval))
.check();
state
.create()
.attrs({duration: 1000})
.start('green');
Try online : https://codesandbox.io/s/n7kv9081xp
const domHook = eventName => ({
'on': ({attrs, trigger}) => {
const callback = event => trigger(eventName, event);
attrs.node.addEventListener(eventName, callback);
// "hook" could return anything, callback for example
return callback;
},
'off': ({attrs}, hook /* result from 'on' callback */) => {
attrs.node.removeEventListener(eventName, hook);
}
});
const state = faste({})
.on('@enter', ['active'], ({emit}) => emit('start'))
.on('@leave', ['active'], ({emit}) => emit('end'))
.on('mousedown',['idle'], ({transitTo}) => transitTo('active'))
.on('mousemove',['active'], (_, event) => emit('move',event))
.on('mouseup', ['active'], ({transitTo}) => transitTo('idle'))
hooks({
'mousedown': domHook('mousedown'),
'mousemove': domHook('mousemove'),
'mouseup': domHook('mouseup'),
})
.check()
.attr({node: document.body})
.start('idle');
Message handler doesn't have to be sync. But managing async commands could be hard. But will not
const Login = faste()
.on('login', ['idle'], ({transitTo}, {userName, password}) => {
transitTo('logging-in'); // just transit to "other" state
login(userName, password)
.then( () => transitTo('logged'))
.catch( () => transitTo('error'))
});
const Login = faste()
.on('login', ['idle'], ({transitTo}, data) => transitTo('logging', data)
.on('@enter', ['logging'], ({transitTo}, {userName, password}) => {
login(userName, password)
.then( () => transitTo('logged'))
.catch( () => transitTo('error'))
});
const Login = faste()
.on('login', ({transitTo}, {userName, password}) => {
transitTo('@busy'); // we are "busy"
return login(userName, password)
.then( () => transitTo('logged'))
.catch( () => transitTo('error'))
});
handler returns Promise( could be async ) to indicate that ending in @busy state is not a mistake, and will not lead to deadlock.
By default
@busy will queue messages, executing them after leaving busy phase.
If want to ignore them - instead of
@busy, you might use
@locked phase, which will ignore them.
PS: You probably will never need those states.
Faste was born from this. From Q.931(EDSS) state definition.
How it starts. What signals it accepts. What it does next.
That is quite simple diagram.
This library combines ideas from xstate and redux-saga. The original idea is based on xflow state machine, developed for CT Company's VoIP solutions back in 2005.
MIT