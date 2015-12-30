A FastCGI client implementation in Node.js, mainly designed for cummunication with PHP.

Development Status

Developing. Would be stable soon.

API

npm install fastcgi-client . Use require('fastcgi-client') to get a fastcgiConnector .

var client = fastcgiConnector(options) Create a FastCGI client. Available options:

host The server name or IP, default to '127.0.0.1'.

port The server port, default to 9000.

sockFile Connect to php-fpm with sock file instead of 127.0.0.1:9000. If you set this option, host and port will be ignored

skipCheckServer Skip checking and getting options from the server.

maxConns The default value of maximum concurrent connections to the server.

maxReqs The default value of maximum concurrent requests to the server.

mpxsConns The default value of using concurrency over connections or not.

Event ready Client is ready for accepting request.

Client is ready for accepting request. Event error An error occurred and returned as 1st argument of event handler.

client.request(params, cb) Create a new request. params Should be FastCGI params (key-value pairs). An error object would be passed to cb as 1st argument on failed (request not sent at all), otherwise a request argument is passed as 2nd argument.

The request object:

request.abort() Send an abort request. The request is not ended after the server responds.

request.stdin The writable stdin stream.

request.stdout The readable stdout stream.

request.stderr The readable stderr stream.

The readable stderr stream. request.getExitStatus() Return exit code, or an error if not normally ended. It would be ready before the end events of stdout and stderr streams.

test

You should have PHP-CGI installed and PHP5 FPM service running in 127.0.0.1:9000.

Then use npm test to test. Use npm run coverage to see the test coverage.

LICENSE

MIT