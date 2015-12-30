A FastCGI client implementation in Node.js, mainly designed for cummunication with PHP.
Developing. Would be stable soon.
npm install fastcgi-client. Use
require('fastcgi-client') to get a
fastcgiConnector.
var client = fastcgiConnector(options) Create a FastCGI client. Available options:
host The server name or IP, default to '127.0.0.1'.
port The server port, default to 9000.
sockFile Connect to php-fpm with sock file instead of 127.0.0.1:9000. If you set this option,
host and
port will be ignored
skipCheckServer Skip checking and getting options from the server.
maxConns The default value of maximum concurrent connections to the server.
maxReqs The default value of maximum concurrent requests to the server.
mpxsConns The default value of using concurrency over connections or not.
ready Client is ready for accepting request.
error An error occurred and returned as 1st argument of event handler.
client.request(params, cb) Create a new request.
params Should be FastCGI params (key-value pairs).
An error object would be passed to
cb as 1st argument on failed (request not sent at all), otherwise a
request argument is passed as 2nd argument.
The
request object:
request.abort() Send an abort request. The request is not ended after the server responds.
request.stdin The writable stdin stream.
request.stdout The readable stdout stream.
request.stderr The readable stderr stream.
request.getExitStatus() Return exit code, or an error if not normally ended. It would be ready before the
end events of stdout and stderr streams.
You should have PHP-CGI installed and PHP5 FPM service running in 127.0.0.1:9000.
Then use
npm test to test. Use
npm run coverage to see the test coverage.
MIT