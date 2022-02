Transforms a given broccoli tree, which contains files using browser APIs, to be FastBoot compliant.

Usage

If your library here at a/b/c.js contains:

window .foo = bar;

The above file is not compatible in FastBoot. Therefore, you will need to wrap it with:

var fastboot-transform = require ( 'fastboot-transform' ); fastboot-transform( new Funnel( 'a/b/c.js' ));

The result of the above is: