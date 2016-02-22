The simplest benchmark you can run on node
npm install fastbench
'use strict'
var bench = require('fastbench')
var run = bench([
function benchSetTimeout (done) {
setTimeout(done, 0)
},
function benchSetImmediate (done) {
setImmediate(done)
},
function benchNextTick (done) {
process.nextTick(done)
}
], 1000)
// run them two times
run(run)
Output:
benchSetTimeout*1000: 1363ms
benchSetImmediate*1000: 4ms
benchNextTick*1000: 1ms
benchSetTimeout*1000: 1365ms
benchSetImmediate*1000: 4ms
benchNextTick*1000: 0ms
You can disable colors by passing a
--no-color flag to your node
script.
Build a benchmark for the given functions and that precise number of iterations. It returns a function to run the benchmark.
The iterations parameter can also be an
Object, in which case it
acceps two options:
iterations: the number of iterations (required)
max: is a an alias for iterations
color: if the output should have color (default: true)
MIT