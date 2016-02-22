fastbench

The simplest benchmark you can run on node

Install

npm install fastbench

Usage

var bench = require ( 'fastbench' ) var run = bench([ function benchSetTimeout ( done ) { setTimeout(done, 0 ) }, function benchSetImmediate ( done ) { setImmediate(done) }, function benchNextTick ( done ) { process.nextTick(done) } ], 1000 ) run(run)

Output:

benchSetTimeout*1000 : 1363ms benchSetImmediate*1000 : 4ms benchNextTick*1000 : 1ms benchSetTimeout*1000 : 1365ms benchSetImmediate*1000 : 4ms benchNextTick*1000 : 0ms

You can disable colors by passing a --no-color flag to your node script.

API

Build a benchmark for the given functions and that precise number of iterations. It returns a function to run the benchmark.

The iterations parameter can also be an Object , in which case it acceps two options:

iterations : the number of iterations (required)

: the number of iterations (required) max : is a an alias for iterations

: is a an alias for iterations color : if the output should have color (default: true)

License

MIT