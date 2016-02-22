openbase logo
fas

fastbench

by Matteo Collina
1.0.1

the simplest benchmark you can run on node

Readme

fastbench  Build Status

The simplest benchmark you can run on node

Install

npm install fastbench

Usage

'use strict'

var bench = require('fastbench')

var run = bench([
  function benchSetTimeout (done) {
    setTimeout(done, 0)
  },
  function benchSetImmediate (done) {
    setImmediate(done)
  },
  function benchNextTick (done) {
    process.nextTick(done)
  }
], 1000)

// run them two times
run(run)

Output:

benchSetTimeout*1000: 1363ms
benchSetImmediate*1000: 4ms
benchNextTick*1000: 1ms
benchSetTimeout*1000: 1365ms
benchSetImmediate*1000: 4ms
benchNextTick*1000: 0ms

You can disable colors by passing a --no-color flag to your node script.

API

bench(functions, iterations)

Build a benchmark for the given functions and that precise number of iterations. It returns a function to run the benchmark.

The iterations parameter can also be an Object, in which case it acceps two options:

  • iterations: the number of iterations (required)
  • max: is a an alias for iterations
  • color: if the output should have color (default: true)

License

MIT

