This immodestly claims to be the fastest in-browser utf-8 safe Base64 decoding library. If you can beat it in the latest version of Chrome, please send a pull request :).

I built it as part of the Superhuman email client, as a significant portion of our CPU-burn goes into Base64 parsing.

It's based on mythic work by DRDigit (Vassilis Petroulias). (I say mythic, because its origins are shrouded in mystery), but uses modern browser features (namely TextEncoder , TextDecoder , Uint8Array , and ArrayBuffer ) to beat the original by a very healthy multiplier.

Installation

npm install fast64

Usage

var fast64 = require ( 'base64' ); base64 = fast64.encode(string); string = fast64.decode(base64); uint8Array = fast64.decode(base64, { uint8Array : true }); base64 = fast64.urlencode(string); string = fast64.urldecode(base64); uint8Array = fast64.urldecode(base64, { uint8Array : true });

Testing

If you want to develop this package, you can run the tests in-browser: