Validate XML, Parse XML to JS Object, or Build XML from JS Object without C/C++ based libraries and no callback.

Main Features

Validate XML data syntactically

Parse XML to JS Object

Build XML from JS Object

Works with node packages, in browser, and in CLI (press try me button above for demo)

Faster than any pure JS implementation.

It can handle big files (tested up to 100mb).

Controlled parsing using various options

XML Entities, HTML entities, and DOCTYPE entites are supported.

unpaired tags (Eg <br> in HTML), stop nodes (Eg <script> in HTML) are supported.

in HTML), stop nodes (Eg in HTML) are supported. You can restore almost same XML from JSON

Supports comments

It can preserve Order of tags in JS object

You can control if a single tag should be parsed into array.

Supports parsing of PI (Processing Instruction) tags with XML declaration tags

And many more other features.

How to use

To use as package dependency $ npm install fast-xml-parser or $ yarn add fast-xml-parser

To use as system command $ npm install fast-xml-parser -g

To use it on a webpage include it from a CDN

Example

As CLI command

$ fxparser some.xml

In a node js project

const { XMLParser, XMLBuilder, XMLValidator} = require ( "../src/fxp" ); const parser = new XMLParser(); let jObj = parser.parse(XMLdata); const builder = new XMLBuilder(); const xmlContent = builder.build(jObj);

In a HTML page

< script src = "path/to/fxp.min.js" > </ script > : < script > const parser = new fxparser.XMLParser(); parser.parse(xmlContent); </ script >

Check lib folder for different browser bundles

Bundle Name Size fxbuilder.min.js 5.2K fxparser.js 50K fxparser.min.js 17K fxp.min.js 22K fxvalidator.min.js 5.7K

Documents

v3

v4

Performance

XML Parser

Large files

XML Builder

negative means error

