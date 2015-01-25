#Introduction

Fast implementation of an url parser for node.js.

#Quick start

npm install fast-url-parser

var url = require ( "fast-url-parser" );

#API

This module has exactly the same API and semantics as the require("url"); - module that comes with node.

See Node.JS URL API documentation.

In addition, you may inject a custom query string implementation by setting the url.queryString property. The module export object must expose the methods .parse and .stringify . By default the core "querystring" module is used.

You may disable automatic escaping of some characters when parsing an URL by passing true as a forth argument so that: url.format(url.parse(yourUrl, false, false, true)) == yourUrl

Example:

var url = require ( "fast-url-parser" ); url.queryString = require ( "querystringparser" ); var parsed = Url.parse( '/path?user[name][first]=tj&user[name][last]=holowaychuk' , true ); console .log(parsed.query);

If in your application you may want all modules use this parser automatically, you can do so by inserting this line at the beginning of your application:

require ( "fast-url-parser" ).replace();

Anything that now calls require("url") will instead get an instance of this module instead of the url parser that comes with node core.

#Performance

Petka Antonov@PETKAANTONOV-PC ~/urlparser (master) $ node ./benchmark/urlparser .js misc/url .js parse(): 402045.67 misc/url .js format(): 253946.82 misc/url .js resolve( "../foo/bar?baz=boom" ): 56701.419 misc/url .js resolve( "foo/bar" ): 80059.500 misc/url .js resolve( "http://nodejs.org" ): 118566.13 misc/url .js resolve( "./foo/bar?baz" ): 62778.648 Petka Antonov@PETKAANTONOV-PC ~/urlparser (master) $ node ./benchmark/nodecore .js misc/url .js parse(): 16459 misc/url .js format(): 15978 misc/url .js resolve( "../foo/bar?baz=boom" ): 6837.7 misc/url .js resolve( "foo/bar" ): 7038.6 misc/url .js resolve( "http://nodejs.org" ): 6491.1 misc/url .js resolve( "./foo/bar?baz" ): 6968.4

#License

MIT License: