fup

fast-url-parser

by Petka Antonov
1.1.3 (see all)

Fast url parser

Overview

Downloads/wk

2M

GitHub Stars

213

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js URL Parsing

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

#Introduction

Fast implementation of an url parser for node.js.

#Quick start

npm install fast-url-parser

var url = require("fast-url-parser");

#API

This module has exactly the same API and semantics as the require("url");- module that comes with node.

See Node.JS URL API documentation.

In addition, you may inject a custom query string implementation by setting the url.queryString property. The module export object must expose the methods .parse and .stringify. By default the core "querystring" module is used.

You may disable automatic escaping of some characters when parsing an URL by passing true as a forth argument so that: url.format(url.parse(yourUrl, false, false, true)) == yourUrl

Example:

var url = require("fast-url-parser");
// the querystringparser module supports nested properties
url.queryString = require("querystringparser");
var parsed = Url.parse('/path?user[name][first]=tj&user[name][last]=holowaychuk', true);
console.log(parsed.query);
//{ user: { name: { first: 'tj', last: 'holowaychuk' } } }

If in your application you may want all modules use this parser automatically, you can do so by inserting this line at the beginning of your application:

require("fast-url-parser").replace();

Anything that now calls require("url") will instead get an instance of this module instead of the url parser that comes with node core.

#Performance

Petka Antonov@PETKAANTONOV-PC ~/urlparser (master)
$ node ./benchmark/urlparser.js
misc/url.js parse(): 402045.67
misc/url.js format(): 253946.82
misc/url.js resolve("../foo/bar?baz=boom"): 56701.419
misc/url.js resolve("foo/bar"): 80059.500
misc/url.js resolve("http://nodejs.org"): 118566.13
misc/url.js resolve("./foo/bar?baz"): 62778.648

Petka Antonov@PETKAANTONOV-PC ~/urlparser (master)
$ node ./benchmark/nodecore.js
misc/url.js parse(): 16459
misc/url.js format(): 15978
misc/url.js resolve("../foo/bar?baz=boom"): 6837.7
misc/url.js resolve("foo/bar"): 7038.6
misc/url.js resolve("http://nodejs.org"): 6491.1
misc/url.js resolve("./foo/bar?baz"): 6968.4

#License

MIT License:

Copyright (c) 2014 Petka Antonov

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT.  IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.

