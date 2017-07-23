openbase logo
fast-uglifyjs-plugin

by youzan
0.3.0 (see all)

hight performance uglify plugin for webpack

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

677

GitHub Stars

70

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

有赞logo

FastUglifyJsPlugin

Introduction

中文文档

compatible with webpack 2

The uglify process of building project in production environment is very time consuming. It could take up to 70% of the build time. FastUglifyJsPlugin have multi-process and cache feature comparing to webpack's UglifyJsPlugin. Multi-process can utilize multicore cpu's caculation capability. Cache can minimize the need to complie code. Below is a set of performance testing data. FastUglifyJsPlugin has a way better performace.

plugintime
webpack.optimize.UglifyJsPlugin7.4 min
FastUglifyJsPlugin without cache4.45 min
FastUglifyJsPlugin with cache36 s

test sample：29 entry,2615 modules

test environment：MacBook Pro，4 core cpu,8g memory

Installation

npm i fast-uglifyjs-plugin --save

# or 

yarn add fast-uglifyjs-plugin

Configuration

FastUglifyJsPlugin is base on webpack.optimize.UglifyJsPlugin. They have the same usage except for a few extra configuration.

var FastUglifyJsPlugin = require('fast-uglifyjs-plugin');

module.exports = {
    entry: {...},
    output: {...},
    plugins: [new FastUglifyJsPlugin({
        compress: {
            warnings: false
        },
        // set debug as true to output detail cache information           
        debug: true,
        // enable cache by default to improve uglify performance. set false to turn it off
        cache: false,
        // root directory is the default cache path. it can be configured by following setting
        cacheFolder: path.resolve(__dirname, '.otherFolder'),
        // num of worker process default ,os.cpus().length
        workerNum: 2
    })]
};

Licence

MIT

