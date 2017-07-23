FastUglifyJsPlugin

Introduction

中文文档

compatible with webpack 2

The uglify process of building project in production environment is very time consuming. It could take up to 70% of the build time. FastUglifyJsPlugin have multi-process and cache feature comparing to webpack's UglifyJsPlugin. Multi-process can utilize multicore cpu's caculation capability. Cache can minimize the need to complie code. Below is a set of performance testing data. FastUglifyJsPlugin has a way better performace.

plugin time webpack.optimize.UglifyJsPlugin 7.4 min FastUglifyJsPlugin without cache 4.45 min FastUglifyJsPlugin with cache 36 s

test sample：29 entry,2615 modules

test environment：MacBook Pro，4 core cpu,8g memory

Installation

npm i fast-uglifyjs-plugin --save or yarn add fast-uglifyjs-plugin

Configuration

FastUglifyJsPlugin is base on webpack.optimize.UglifyJsPlugin. They have the same usage except for a few extra configuration.

var FastUglifyJsPlugin = require ( 'fast-uglifyjs-plugin' ); module .exports = { entry : {...}, output : {...}, plugins : [ new FastUglifyJsPlugin({ compress : { warnings : false }, debug : true , cache : false , cacheFolder : path.resolve(__dirname, '.otherFolder' ), workerNum : 2 })] };

Licence

MIT