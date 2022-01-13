A tiny, blazing fast stringifier that safely handles circular objects
The fastest way to stringify an object will always be the native
JSON.stringify, but it does not support circular objects out of the box. If you need to stringify objects that have circular references,
fast-stringify is there for you! It maintains a very similar API to the native
JSON.stringify, and aims to be the most performant stringifier that handles circular references.
import stringify from 'fast-stringify';
const object = {
foo: 'bar',
deeply: {
recursive: {
object: {},
},
},
};
object.deeply.recursive.object = object.deeply.recursive;
console.log(stringify(object));
// {"foo":"bar","deeply":{"recursive":{"object":"[ref=.deeply.recursive]"}}}
type StandardReplacer = (key: string, value: any) => any;
type CircularReplacer = (key: string, value: any, referenceKey: string) => any;
function stringify(
value: any,
replacer?: StandardReplacer,
indent?: number,
circularReplacer: CircularReplacer,
): string;
Stringifies the object passed based on the parameters you pass. The only required value is the
object. The additional parameters passed will customize how the string is compiled.
value => the value to stringify
replacer => function to customize how the non-circular value is stringified (see the documentation for JSON.stringify for more details)
indent => number of spaces to indent the stringified object for pretty-printing (see the documentation for JSON.stringify for more details)
circularReplacer => function to customize how the circular value is stringified (defaults to
[ref=##] where
## is the
referenceKey)
referenceKey is a dot-separated key list reflecting the nested key the object was originally declared at
// ESM in browsers
import stringify from 'fast-stringify';
// ESM in NodeJS
import stringify from 'fast-stringify/mjs';
// CommonJS
const stringify = require('fast-stringify');
Small number of properties, all values are primitives
|Operations / second
|Relative margin of error
|fast-stringify
|598,072
|0.59%
|fast-json-stable-stringify
|339,082
|0.86%
|json-stringify-safe
|333,447
|0.46%
|json-stable-stringify
|255,619
|0.71%
|json-cycle
|194,553
|0.60%
|decircularize
|141,821
|1.35%
Large number of properties, values are a combination of primitives and complex objects
|Operations / second
|Relative margin of error
|fast-stringify
|97,559
|0.32%
|json-stringify-safe
|59,948
|0.44%
|fast-json-stable-stringify
|57,656
|1.14%
|json-cycle
|51,892
|0.59%
|json-stable-stringify
|39,180
|1.01%
|decircularize
|27,047
|0.84%
Objects that deeply reference themselves
|Operations / second
|Relative margin of error
|fast-stringify
|87,030
|0.51%
|json-stringify-safe
|56,329
|0.49%
|json-cycle
|48,116
|0.77%
|decircularize
|25,240
|0.68%
|fast-json-stable-stringify (not supported)
|0
|0.00%
|json-stable-stringify (not supported)
|0
|0.00%
Custom constructors, React components, etc
|Operations / second
|Relative margin of error
|fast-stringify
|24,250
|0.38%
|json-stringify-safe
|19,526
|0.52%
|json-cycle
|18,433
|0.74%
|fast-json-stable-stringify
|18,202
|0.73%
|json-stable-stringify
|13,041
|0.87%
|decircularize
|9,175
|0.82%
Standard practice, clone the repo and
npm i to get the dependencies. The following npm scripts are available:
benchmark => run benchmark tests against other equality libraries
build => build dist files with
rollup
clean => run
clean:dist and
clean:mjs scripts
clean:dist => run
rimraf on the
dist folder
clean:mjs => run
rimraf on the
mjs folder
copy:mjs => copy and transform the ESM file generated by
dist to be consumable as an
.mjs file
dev => start webpack playground App
dist => run
clean,
build, and
copy:mjs scripts
lint => run ESLint on all files in
src folder (also runs on
dev script)
lint:fix => run
lint script, but with auto-fixer
prepublishOnly => run
lint,
typecheck,
test:coverage, and
dist scripts
release => run
release-it for standard versions (expected to be installed globally)
release:beta => run
release-it for beta versions (expected to be installed globally)
start => run
dev
test => run Jest with NODE_ENV=test on all files in
__tests__ folder
test:coverage => run same script as
test with code coverage calculation
test:watch => run same script as
test but keep persistent watcher
typecheck => run TypeScript types validation