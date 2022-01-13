A tiny, blazing fast stringifier that safely handles circular objects

Summary

The fastest way to stringify an object will always be the native JSON.stringify , but it does not support circular objects out of the box. If you need to stringify objects that have circular references, fast-stringify is there for you! It maintains a very similar API to the native JSON.stringify , and aims to be the most performant stringifier that handles circular references.

Usage

import stringify from 'fast-stringify' ; const object = { foo : 'bar' , deeply : { recursive : { object : {}, }, }, }; object.deeply.recursive.object = object.deeply.recursive; console .log(stringify(object));

stringify

type StandardReplacer = ( key: string , value: any ) => any ; type CircularReplacer = ( key: string , value: any , referenceKey: string ) => any ; function stringify ( value: any , replacer?: StandardReplacer, indent?: number , circularReplacer: CircularReplacer, ): string ;

Stringifies the object passed based on the parameters you pass. The only required value is the object . The additional parameters passed will customize how the string is compiled.

value => the value to stringify

=> the value to stringify replacer => function to customize how the non-circular value is stringified (see the documentation for JSON.stringify for more details)

=> function to customize how the non-circular value is stringified (see the documentation for JSON.stringify for more details) indent => number of spaces to indent the stringified object for pretty-printing (see the documentation for JSON.stringify for more details)

=> number of spaces to indent the stringified object for pretty-printing (see the documentation for JSON.stringify for more details) circularReplacer => function to customize how the circular value is stringified (defaults to [ref=##] where ## is the referenceKey ) referenceKey is a dot-separated key list reflecting the nested key the object was originally declared at

=> function to customize how the circular value is stringified (defaults to where is the )

Importing

import stringify from 'fast-stringify' ; import stringify from 'fast-stringify/mjs' ; const stringify = require ( 'fast-stringify' );

Benchmarks

Simple objects

Small number of properties, all values are primitives

Operations / second Relative margin of error fast-stringify 598,072 0.59% fast-json-stable-stringify 339,082 0.86% json-stringify-safe 333,447 0.46% json-stable-stringify 255,619 0.71% json-cycle 194,553 0.60% decircularize 141,821 1.35%

Complex objects

Large number of properties, values are a combination of primitives and complex objects

Operations / second Relative margin of error fast-stringify 97,559 0.32% json-stringify-safe 59,948 0.44% fast-json-stable-stringify 57,656 1.14% json-cycle 51,892 0.59% json-stable-stringify 39,180 1.01% decircularize 27,047 0.84%

Circular objects

Objects that deeply reference themselves

Operations / second Relative margin of error fast-stringify 87,030 0.51% json-stringify-safe 56,329 0.49% json-cycle 48,116 0.77% decircularize 25,240 0.68% fast-json-stable-stringify (not supported) 0 0.00% json-stable-stringify (not supported) 0 0.00%

Special objects

Custom constructors, React components, etc

Operations / second Relative margin of error fast-stringify 24,250 0.38% json-stringify-safe 19,526 0.52% json-cycle 18,433 0.74% fast-json-stable-stringify 18,202 0.73% json-stable-stringify 13,041 0.87% decircularize 9,175 0.82%

Development

Standard practice, clone the repo and npm i to get the dependencies. The following npm scripts are available: