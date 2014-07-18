#Introduction

Extremely fast implementation of the node strftime module.

npm install fast-strftime

#Benchmarks

Results using node 0.11.13

$ node ./benchmark/fast.js 2014 -05 -20 08 :15:18 PM +0300 2898550 op/s $ node ./benchmark/slow.js 2014 -05 -20 08 :15:22 PM +0300 99522 op/s

-> Up to 29x faster than original

#License

MIT License: