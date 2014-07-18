openbase logo
fs

fast-strftime

by Petka Antonov
1.1.1 (see all)

Extremely fast implementation of the node strftime module

Popularity

Downloads/wk

109

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

#Introduction

Extremely fast implementation of the node strftime module.

npm install fast-strftime

#Benchmarks

Results using node 0.11.13

$ node ./benchmark/fast.js
2014-05-20 08:15:18 PM +0300
2898550 op/s

$ node ./benchmark/slow.js
2014-05-20 08:15:22 PM +0300
99522 op/s

-> Up to 29x faster than original

#License

MIT License:

Copyright (c) 2014 Petka Antonov

With parts by Sami Samhuri
Copyright 2010 - 2014 Sami Samhuri under the terms of the MIT license found
at http://sjs.mit-license.org/

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT.  IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.

