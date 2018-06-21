Consume a stream of data into a binary Buffer as efficiently as possible.

Installation

npm install fast-stream- to -buffer

Usage

Process an abitrary readable stream:

const streamToBuffer = require ( 'fast-stream-to-buffer' ) streamToBuffer(stream, function ( err, buf ) { if (err) throw err console .log(buf.toString()) })

Or use the onStream() helper function:

const http = require ( 'http' ) const streamToBuffer = require ( 'fast-stream-to-buffer' ) http.get( 'http://example.com' , streamToBuffer.onStream( function ( err, buf ) { if (err) throw err console .log(buf.toString( 'utf8' )) })

API

Arguments:

stream - Any readable stream

- Any readable stream callback - A callback function which will be called with an optional error object as the first argument and a buffer containing the content of the stream as the 2nd

fn = streamToBuffer.onStream(callback)

Returns a function fn which expects a readable stream as its only argument. When called, it will automatically call streamToBuffer() with the stream as the first argument and the callback as the second.

License

MIT