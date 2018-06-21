openbase logo
fst

fast-stream-to-buffer

by Thomas Watson
1.0.0 (see all)

Consume a stream of data into a binary Buffer as efficiently as possible

npm
GitHub
Readme

fast-stream-to-buffer

Consume a stream of data into a binary Buffer as efficiently as possible.

Installation

npm install fast-stream-to-buffer --save

Usage

Process an abitrary readable stream:

const streamToBuffer = require('fast-stream-to-buffer')

streamToBuffer(stream, function (err, buf) {
  if (err) throw err
  console.log(buf.toString())
})

Or use the onStream() helper function:

const http = require('http')
const streamToBuffer = require('fast-stream-to-buffer')

// `http.get` expects a callback as the 2nd argument that will be called
// with a readable stream of the response
http.get('http://example.com', streamToBuffer.onStream(function (err, buf) {
  if (err) throw err
  console.log(buf.toString('utf8'))
})

API

streamToBuffer(stream, callback)

Arguments:

  • stream - Any readable stream
  • callback - A callback function which will be called with an optional error object as the first argument and a buffer containing the content of the stream as the 2nd

fn = streamToBuffer.onStream(callback)

Returns a function fn which expects a readable stream as its only argument. When called, it will automatically call streamToBuffer() with the stream as the first argument and the callback as the second.

License

MIT

