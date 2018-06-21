Consume a stream of data into a binary Buffer as efficiently as possible.
npm install fast-stream-to-buffer --save
Process an abitrary readable stream:
const streamToBuffer = require('fast-stream-to-buffer')
streamToBuffer(stream, function (err, buf) {
if (err) throw err
console.log(buf.toString())
})
Or use the
onStream() helper function:
const http = require('http')
const streamToBuffer = require('fast-stream-to-buffer')
// `http.get` expects a callback as the 2nd argument that will be called
// with a readable stream of the response
http.get('http://example.com', streamToBuffer.onStream(function (err, buf) {
if (err) throw err
console.log(buf.toString('utf8'))
})
streamToBuffer(stream, callback)
Arguments:
stream - Any readable stream
callback - A callback function which will be called with an optional
error object as the first argument and a buffer containing the content
of the
stream as the 2nd
fn = streamToBuffer.onStream(callback)
Returns a function
fn which expects a readable stream as its only
argument. When called, it will automatically call
streamToBuffer()
with the stream as the first argument and the
callback as the second.
MIT