Fast Source Map Concatenation

This library lets you concatenate files (with or without their own pre-generated sourcemaps), and get a single output file along with a sourcemap.

It was written for use in ember-cli via broccoli-concat.

available options

baseDir

Type: path

The root directory for resolving source and map files.

If no value is given, will default to the current working directory.

cache

Type: Object

(Optional) Used to cache encoder results. Passing this in from the outside allows for many instances of the plugin to share one cache.

file

Type: string

The value assigned to the sourcemap's "file" key, as described in the sourcemaps spec.

If no value is given, will default to the basename of outputFile .

fs

Type: Object

A custom Node File System module.

If no value is given, will default to require('fs-extra') .

Type: string

If 'line' is specified, sourceMappingURL will be written in a single-line comment ( // ).

If anything else truthy is specified, sourceMappingURL will be written in a block comment ( /* */ ).

If no value is given, or a falsey value is given, will default to 'line' .

mapFile

Type: string

Filename where the concatenated sourcemap will be written.

If no value is given, will default to the value of outputFile , but with '.js' replaced by '.map' .

mapStyle

Type: string

If 'data' is specified, sourceMappingURL will contain a data URL instead of mapURL .

If 'file' is specified, sourceMappingURL will contain mapURL .

If anything else truthy is specified, the behavior is undefined.

If no value is given, or a falsey value is given, will default to 'file' .

mapURL

Type: string

The value written to the sourceMappingURL comment.

If no value is given, will default to the basename of mapFile .

outputFile

Type: string

Filename where the concatenated source code will be written.

If you don't specify this you must specify mapURL and file .

pluginId

Type: number

A unique id for one instance of this lib. Ensures unique filenames when reporting stats via CONCAT_STATS env var.

sourceRoot

Type: string

The value assigned to the sourcemap's "sourceRoot" key, as described in the sourcemaps spec.

source-map dependency

We depend on mozilla's source-map library, but only to use their base64-vlq implementation, which is in turn based on the version in the Closure Compiler.

We can concatenate much faster than source-map because we are specifically optimized for line-by-line concatenation.