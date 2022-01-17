This library lets you concatenate files (with or without their own pre-generated sourcemaps), and get a single output file along with a sourcemap.
It was written for use in ember-cli via broccoli-concat.
baseDir
Type:
path
The root directory for resolving source and map files.
If no value is given, will default to the current working directory.
cache
Type:
Object
(Optional) Used to cache encoder results. Passing this in from the outside allows for many instances of the plugin to share one cache.
file
Type:
string
The value assigned to the sourcemap's
"file" key, as described in the sourcemaps spec.
If no value is given, will default to the basename of
outputFile.
fs
Type:
Object
A custom Node File System module.
If no value is given, will default to
require('fs-extra').
mapCommentType
Type:
string
If
'line' is specified,
sourceMappingURL will be written in a single-line comment (
//).
If anything else truthy is specified,
sourceMappingURL will be written in a block comment (
/* */).
If no value is given, or a falsey value is given, will default to
'line'.
mapFile
Type:
string
Filename where the concatenated sourcemap will be written.
If no value is given, will default to the value of
outputFile, but with
'.js' replaced by
'.map'.
mapStyle
Type:
string
If
'data' is specified,
sourceMappingURL will contain a data URL instead of
mapURL.
If
'file' is specified,
sourceMappingURL will contain
mapURL.
If anything else truthy is specified, the behavior is undefined.
If no value is given, or a falsey value is given, will default to
'file'.
mapURL
Type:
string
The value written to the
sourceMappingURL comment.
If no value is given, will default to the basename of
mapFile.
outputFile
Type:
string
Filename where the concatenated source code will be written.
If you don't specify this you must specify
mapURL and
file.
pluginId
Type:
number
A unique id for one instance of this lib. Ensures unique filenames when reporting stats via
CONCAT_STATS env var.
sourceRoot
Type:
string
The value assigned to the sourcemap's
"sourceRoot" key, as described in the sourcemaps spec.
We depend on mozilla's source-map library, but only to use their base64-vlq implementation, which is in turn based on the version in the Closure Compiler.
We can concatenate much faster than source-map because we are specifically optimized for line-by-line concatenation.