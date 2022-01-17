openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fsc

fast-sourcemap-concat

by Edward Faulkner
2.1.0 (see all)

Fast sourcemap generation & concatenation.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

299K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Fast Source Map Concatenation

Build Status Build status

This library lets you concatenate files (with or without their own pre-generated sourcemaps), and get a single output file along with a sourcemap.

It was written for use in ember-cli via broccoli-concat.

available options

baseDir

Type: path

The root directory for resolving source and map files.

If no value is given, will default to the current working directory.

cache

Type: Object

(Optional) Used to cache encoder results. Passing this in from the outside allows for many instances of the plugin to share one cache.

file

Type: string

The value assigned to the sourcemap's "file" key, as described in the sourcemaps spec.

If no value is given, will default to the basename of outputFile.

fs

Type: Object

A custom Node File System module.

If no value is given, will default to require('fs-extra').

mapCommentType

Type: string

If 'line' is specified, sourceMappingURL will be written in a single-line comment (//).

If anything else truthy is specified, sourceMappingURL will be written in a block comment (/* */).

If no value is given, or a falsey value is given, will default to 'line'.

mapFile

Type: string

Filename where the concatenated sourcemap will be written.

If no value is given, will default to the value of outputFile, but with '.js' replaced by '.map'.

mapStyle

Type: string

If 'data' is specified, sourceMappingURL will contain a data URL instead of mapURL.

If 'file' is specified, sourceMappingURL will contain mapURL.

If anything else truthy is specified, the behavior is undefined.

If no value is given, or a falsey value is given, will default to 'file'.

mapURL

Type: string

The value written to the sourceMappingURL comment.

If no value is given, will default to the basename of mapFile.

outputFile

Type: string

Filename where the concatenated source code will be written.

If you don't specify this you must specify mapURL and file.

pluginId

Type: number

A unique id for one instance of this lib. Ensures unique filenames when reporting stats via CONCAT_STATS env var.

sourceRoot

Type: string

The value assigned to the sourcemap's "sourceRoot" key, as described in the sourcemaps spec.

source-map dependency

We depend on mozilla's source-map library, but only to use their base64-vlq implementation, which is in turn based on the version in the Closure Compiler.

We can concatenate much faster than source-map because we are specifically optimized for line-by-line concatenation.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial