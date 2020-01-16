SHA-256 implementation for JavaScript/TypeScript with typed arrays that works in modern browsers and Node.js. Implements the hash function, HMAC, and PBKDF2.

Public domain. No warranty.

Installation

You can install fast-sha256-js via NPM:

npm install fast-sha256

or download source code.

Usage

Functions accept and return Uint8Array s. To convert strings, use external library (for example, nacl.util).

Returns a SHA-256 hash of the message.

Returns an HMAC-SHA-256 of the message for the key.

Returns a key of length dkLen derived using PBKDF2-HMAC-SHA256 from the given password, salt, and the number of rounds.

Returns a key of the given length derived using HKDF as described in RFC 5869.

There are also classes Hash and HMAC :

new sha256.Hash()

Constructor for hash instance. Should be used with new . Available methods: update() , digest() , reset() , etc.

new sha256.HMAC(key)

Constructor for HMAC instance. Should be used with new . Available methods: update() , digest() , reset() , etc.

See comments in src/sha256.ts for details.

Usage with TypeScript

import sha256, { Hash, HMAC } from "fast-sha256" ; sha256(data) const h = new HMAC(key); const mac = h.update(data).digest(); import * as sha256 from "fast-sha256" ; sha256.pbkdf2(password, salt, iterations, dkLen); sha256.hash(data) const hasher = new sha256.Hash(); hasher.update(data1); hasher.update(data2); const result = hasher.digest();

Testing and building

Install development dependencies:

npm install

Build JavaScript, minified version, and typings:

npm run build

Run tests:

npm test

Run tests on a different source file:

SHA256_SRC=sha256.min.js npm test

Run benchmark:

npm run bench

(or in a browser, open tests/bench.html ).

Lint:

npm run lint

Notes

While this implementation is pretty fast compared to previous generation implementations, if you need an even faster one, check out asmCrypto.