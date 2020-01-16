SHA-256 implementation for JavaScript/TypeScript with typed arrays that works in modern browsers and Node.js. Implements the hash function, HMAC, and PBKDF2.
Public domain. No warranty.
You can install fast-sha256-js via NPM:
$ npm install fast-sha256
Functions accept and return
Uint8Arrays.
To convert strings, use external library (for example,
nacl.util).
Returns a SHA-256 hash of the message.
Returns an HMAC-SHA-256 of the message for the key.
Returns a key of length dkLen derived using PBKDF2-HMAC-SHA256 from the given password, salt, and the number of rounds.
Returns a key of the given length derived using HKDF as described in RFC 5869.
There are also classes
Hash and
HMAC:
Constructor for hash instance. Should be used with
new.
Available methods:
update(),
digest(),
reset(), etc.
Constructor for HMAC instance. Should be used with
new.
Available methods:
update(),
digest(),
reset(), etc.
See comments in
src/sha256.ts for details.
import sha256, { Hash, HMAC } from "fast-sha256";
sha256(data) // default export is hash
const h = new HMAC(key); // also Hash and HMAC classes
const mac = h.update(data).digest();
// alternatively:
import * as sha256 from "fast-sha256";
sha256.pbkdf2(password, salt, iterations, dkLen); // returns derived key
sha256.hash(data)
const hasher = new sha256.Hash();
hasher.update(data1);
hasher.update(data2);
const result = hasher.digest();
Install development dependencies:
$ npm install
Build JavaScript, minified version, and typings:
$ npm run build
Run tests:
$ npm test
Run tests on a different source file:
$ SHA256_SRC=sha256.min.js npm test
Run benchmark:
$ npm run bench
(or in a browser, open
tests/bench.html).
Lint:
$ npm run lint
While this implementation is pretty fast compared to previous generation implementations, if you need an even faster one, check out asmCrypto.