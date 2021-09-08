Safe and fast serialization alternative to JSON.stringify.
Gracefully handles circular structures instead of throwing in most cases. It could return an error string if the circular object is too complex to analyze, e.g. in case there are proxies involved.
Provides a deterministic ("stable") version as well that will also gracefully handle circular structures. See the example below for further information.
The same as JSON.stringify.
stringify(value[, replacer[, space[, options]]])
const safeStringify = require('fast-safe-stringify')
const o = { a: 1 }
o.o = o
console.log(safeStringify(o))
// '{"a":1,"o":"[Circular]"}'
console.log(JSON.stringify(o))
// TypeError: Converting circular structure to JSON
function replacer(key, value) {
console.log('Key:', JSON.stringify(key), 'Value:', JSON.stringify(value))
// Remove the circular structure
if (value === '[Circular]') {
return
}
return value
}
// those are also defaults limits when no options object is passed into safeStringify
// configure it to lower the limit.
const options = {
depthLimit: Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER,
edgesLimit: Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER
};
const serialized = safeStringify(o, replacer, 2, options)
// Key: "" Value: {"a":1,"o":"[Circular]"}
// Key: "a" Value: 1
// Key: "o" Value: "[Circular]"
console.log(serialized)
// {
// "a": 1
// }
Using the deterministic version also works the same:
const safeStringify = require('fast-safe-stringify')
const o = { b: 1, a: 0 }
o.o = o
console.log(safeStringify(o))
// '{"b":1,"a":0,"o":"[Circular]"}'
console.log(safeStringify.stableStringify(o))
// '{"a":0,"b":1,"o":"[Circular]"}'
console.log(JSON.stringify(o))
// TypeError: Converting circular structure to JSON
A faster and side-effect free implementation is available in the [safe-stable-stringify][] module. However it is still considered experimental due to a new and more complex implementation.
[Circular] - when same reference is found
[...] - when some limit from options object is reached
In general the behavior is identical to JSON.stringify. The
replacer
and
space options are also available.
A few exceptions exist to JSON.stringify while using
toJSON or
replacer:
Manipulating a circular structure of the passed in value in a
toJSON or the
replacer is not possible! It is possible for any other value and property.
In case a circular structure is detected and the
replacer is used it
will receive the string
[Circular] as the argument instead of the circular
object itself.
Manipulating the input object either in a
toJSON or the
replacer
function will not have any effect on the output. The output entirely relies on
the shape the input value had at the point passed to the stringify function!
In case a circular structure is detected and the
replacer is used it
will receive the string
[Circular] as the argument instead of the circular
object itself.
A side effect free variation without these limitations can be found as well
(
safe-stable-stringify). It is also faster than the current
implementation. It is still considered experimental due to a new and more
complex implementation.
Although not JSON, the Node.js
util.inspect method can be used for similar
purposes (e.g. logging) and also handles circular references.
Here we compare
fast-safe-stringify with some alternatives:
(Lenovo T450s with a i7-5600U CPU using Node.js 8.9.4)
fast-safe-stringify: simple object x 1,121,497 ops/sec ±0.75% (97 runs sampled)
fast-safe-stringify: circular x 560,126 ops/sec ±0.64% (96 runs sampled)
fast-safe-stringify: deep x 32,472 ops/sec ±0.57% (95 runs sampled)
fast-safe-stringify: deep circular x 32,513 ops/sec ±0.80% (92 runs sampled)
util.inspect: simple object x 272,837 ops/sec ±1.48% (90 runs sampled)
util.inspect: circular x 116,896 ops/sec ±1.19% (95 runs sampled)
util.inspect: deep x 19,382 ops/sec ±0.66% (92 runs sampled)
util.inspect: deep circular x 18,717 ops/sec ±0.63% (96 runs sampled)
json-stringify-safe: simple object x 233,621 ops/sec ±0.97% (94 runs sampled)
json-stringify-safe: circular x 110,409 ops/sec ±1.85% (95 runs sampled)
json-stringify-safe: deep x 8,705 ops/sec ±0.87% (96 runs sampled)
json-stringify-safe: deep circular x 8,336 ops/sec ±2.20% (93 runs sampled)
For stable stringify comparisons, see the performance benchmarks in the
safe-stable-stringify readme.
Whether
fast-safe-stringify or alternatives are used: if the use case
consists of deeply nested objects without circular references the following
pattern will give best results.
Shallow or one level nested objects on the other hand will slow down with it.
It is entirely dependant on the use case.
const stringify = require('fast-safe-stringify')
function tryJSONStringify (obj) {
try { return JSON.stringify(obj) } catch (_) {}
}
const serializedString = tryJSONStringify(deep) || stringify(deep)
MIT